Parents Of 10 Kids Freak Out After Eldest Says He’s Moving Out Once He Turns 18
Family, Relationships

Not all children have the luxury of being kids, and parentified children know this best. The National Alliance for Caregiving claims that 1.4 million American children and adolescents experience parentification. But not all kids accept those responsibilities in stride: some rebel.

Like this 17-year-old teen did. He broke it to his parents that he’s not planning on continuing to help raise his nine younger siblings once he turns 18 and moves out of the house. When they started guilt-tripping him, the teen turned to the Internet for some unbiased opinions.

Raising lots of kids can take a toll on parents, so, they sometimes seek help from their oldest

Image credits: krakenimages (not the actual photo)

But this teenager wasn’t planning on helping his parents and planned to move out after turning 18

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Image source: Personal-Car-6481

Expecting the eldest child to take care of their younger siblings is unfair and harmful in the long run

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Being the eldest sibling can be a lot on a child’s or a teen’s plate. In a big family, parents might expect the eldest child to take care of the younger siblings: prepare their meals, take them to bed, and babysit them. All these tasks are what parentification is.

Altheresa Clark, LCSW, told HuffPost that it’s an especially common trait in some cultures, especially in BIPOC families. “You are supposed to help your younger sibling — it’s just expected of you to serve in those roles,” she explained.

As mental health consultant Imi Lo told Bored Panda in a previous interview, expecting the eldest child to take care of siblings is not only unfair but can be harmful as well. 

“Even as an older sibling, you are still a child yourself with your own developmental needs,” she explained back then. She noted that taking on the role of a caregiver is “not developmentally appropriate” for teens and is “beyond their capacity.”

Parentified children lose a chunk of their childhood and teenage years, but its effects can continue well into adulthood. Such adults tend to be people pleasers, find it hard to form their own identity, and are perfectionists and overachievers.

Parentified children might develop hyper-independence, which stops them from forming meaningful relationships

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Many commenters urged the teen to move away and start their own life. “Your goal is independence,” one user wrote, at the same time noting that it might be difficult. Indeed, parentified teens might find moving away and living independently harder than their peers.

Don’t want to see ads?

As Imi Lo explained to us previously, parents often guilt-trip the child when they want to break away. As a consequence, the children “may feel guilty pursuing their own aspirations and feel obligated to always prioritize family responsibilities,” she pointed out.

In some cases, parentified teens might develop hyper-independence. “The child may become an adult who believes they cannot make a mistake, must be ‘perfect,’ and cannot rely on anyone but themselves,” Annie Tanasugarn, PhD., CCTSA, writes for Psychology Today.

While a healthy dose of independence is necessary, parentified children shouldn’t refrain from relying on others. Tanasugarn notes how important it is to address your trust issues and allow yourself to be vulnerable with the people you love.

“It’s something I need to do for me,” the teen claimed, and most netizens supported him

Most people urged the teen to start living his life independently

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, the fact that there are no YTAs is mind blowing. There's always some delusional nimrod in there. It's a pleasant change to be sure. This kid needs to run like hell and never look back.

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst part isn't EVEN the extreme parentification abuse this kids been going through for 12 years, it's that today ...what 18 yr old CAN survive on their own with cost of living what it is? Granted this fella probably has low expectations (given where he's come from) and know tricks to save money and how to do housework so he's in a much better position than many young folk...I hope he can get some help. It's going to be so hard for the siblings now too, with no third parent/slave around. Weird that out of nine younger sibs, not ONE has the empathy to help big brother.

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully the friends parents will let him stay until he can get on his feet.

970 avatar
AisForRebel
AisForRebel
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Run kid run! You're soon to be a young adult, start packing your savings stashing cash, I can 100% see them trying to sabotage you in any way for them to keep their live in help. Make sure you have enough for your first and last deposit or some friends that you can stay with for a few months to get on your feet. Look into local resources like food assistance housing assistance get with a counselor at your school that can get you set up in the right direction. Some say families important but it's just blood it doesn't mean you're anything like them nor owe anything to them, sometimes you need to be your own best advocate.

