Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Mom Looked Hurt”: Teen Gets Sick And Tired Of Caring For Her Siblings, Tells Off Her Parents
Family, Relationships

“My Mom Looked Hurt”: Teen Gets Sick And Tired Of Caring For Her Siblings, Tells Off Her Parents

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, we all have to grow up. But some are forced to do it much earlier than others.

Last week, a 15-year-old turned to Reddit to let out her frustrations about the fact that she has become the de facto caregiver for her younger siblings while their parents focus on work.

However, after the teen had to miss her friend’s birthday because she was, once again, made to babysit, she decided to confront them and highlight that she feels she’s missing out on her life.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Specific-Ad-9945

Image credits: Jordan Whitt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The idea of the “parental child” appeared in literature in the late 1960s, when a group of psychologists in the US studied family structure in the inner city. Given the high rates of single motherhood, incarceration, poverty, and drugs, they found that it often fell to a child to act as the family’s glue.

“If you think about it, your adult circle of acquaintances, colleagues, and friends probably include some who fit the bill,” psychologist and researcher Nivida Chandra says. “You may recognize the once-parentified child in the over-responsible co-worker, the always-available friend – the one who always seems to be weighed down by something, yet manages to take care of everything without ever asking for help in return. Despite her conscientiousness, this person’s inner world may be impoverished and, if you asked her, she might say she is running on fumes, or that she wishes she had a friend like her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chandra, no child is equipped to solve adult problems. “As a consequence of always looking after others, little space is left for the child to know or express her own needs,” the psychologist adds. “The only legitimate needs seem to be those of others. Expressing her needs is met with frustration, anger, or other parental emotions that link her needs with fear and shame. This leads to the development of what pediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott […] called a ‘false self.'”

Image credits: Trym Nilsen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In its unhealthiest form, this self-denying persona allows the parentified child to stop expressing and fulfilling their own needs, and gain value from foregrounding the needs of others. This can cause issues that persist into adulthood as well. When a team of researchers reviewed 95 papers from 19 countries on the topic, they identified several common ones.

“There is a potential for dropping out of school if children have to work or help care for their parents and siblings. Lack of education has long-term consequences for employment and income, which in turn affects health status. They may also lose their friend network if they don’t have time to socialize, and they may resent missing out on childhood,” lead author of the study Dr. Jacinda K. Dariotis says.

Those who have been parentified are also more likely to engage in unhealthy coping strategies such as risky sexual behaviors and substance use. They may have difficulties in developing deep long-term relationships and may even continue the pattern with their own children, making the problem intergenerational.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some estimates suggest that as many as 1.4 million children in the US between the ages of 8 and 18 provide care for an older adult or a sibling, including approximately 400,000 youngsters who are between the ages of 8 and 11.

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The parents need to find babysitters and not stick this kid with the other 3 kids all the time. They knew about her friends party and cou have found a babysitter.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
megsmith_1 avatar
Child of the King
Child of the King
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nta, you have the right to be a kid. Yeah, it's ok to help out but you need to stand up for yourself. Have a civil and calm discussion with your parents about how things are

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The parents need to find babysitters and not stick this kid with the other 3 kids all the time. They knew about her friends party and cou have found a babysitter.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
megsmith_1 avatar
Child of the King
Child of the King
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nta, you have the right to be a kid. Yeah, it's ok to help out but you need to stand up for yourself. Have a civil and calm discussion with your parents about how things are

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda