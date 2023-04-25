“She’s A 10 But She’s The Eldest Daughter”: 80 Tweets Every Oldest Daughter Might Relate To (New Pics)
There are a lot of things that shape our way of life. On that list, family members arguably matter the most. But it’s not only about the parents; siblings are equally as important, and even the line of succession can be of influence. Firstborns and the third child, for instance, often live through completely different experiences, despite growing up in the same family.
Being the firstborn usually comes with quite a few responsibilities. They often act as the parents’ right hand with, well, nearly everything, in a way becoming the backbone of the family. This can be attested to by numerous firstborn children out there, and their Tweets prove it better than anything else. It’s time to hear the voices of the eldest daughters, and today, that’s exactly what we’re doing. We’ve found their Twitter posts that best describe all that being the oldest child and a daughter entails. Scroll down to find them and familiarize yourself with what it means to be the flag-bearer for your siblings.
Definitely. Also one of my siblings is a year younger than me so they won’t listen to anything I say. ALSO my parents are so much more lenient with my younger siblings but sooo strict with me!!! 😭😭
Why is this so true. Especially if my mother is away then I’m stuck to do whatever’s there
Yeah especially when your father and brother don’t do anything
Yeah if I cook it has to cater for my brother as well and seeing as he’s got so many allergies, it’s a great feeling when I make something he can’t eat
I feel sorry for my eldest child - eldest daughter whose mother was an eldest daughter and grandmothers were eldest daughters, as was at least one GGM.