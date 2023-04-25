There are a lot of things that shape our way of life. On that list, family members arguably matter the most. But it’s not only about the parents; siblings are equally as important, and even the line of succession can be of influence. Firstborns and the third child, for instance, often live through completely different experiences, despite growing up in the same family.

Being the firstborn usually comes with quite a few responsibilities. They often act as the parents’ right hand with, well, nearly everything, in a way becoming the backbone of the family. This can be attested to by numerous firstborn children out there, and their Tweets prove it better than anything else. It’s time to hear the voices of the eldest daughters, and today, that’s exactly what we’re doing. We’ve found their Twitter posts that best describe all that being the oldest child and a daughter entails. Scroll down to find them and familiarize yourself with what it means to be the flag-bearer for your siblings.