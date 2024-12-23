Teen Refuses To Look After Disabled Stepsister Once Her Parents Die, Gets Called A “Monster”
Responsibilities can make family dynamics complicated, as everyone has their own expectations of what is “too much.” Add in step-parents and step-siblings and you have an unfortunately volatile cocktail of possible drama and emotions.
A teenage boy ended up in a significant argument with his father and step mother after he refused to become the caretaker for his disabled step daughter. We reached out to the young man who posted the story via private message and we’ll update the article when he gets back to us.
Disabled kids need a lot of extra attention
Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)
But one teen did not want to end up being his step-sisters guardian
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dd_Bowl2826
Most thought he was in the right
I have a disabled sister and I'm not going to care for her if my mother passes away. I'm not the type of person to look after others and I'd grow massively resentful if forced to.
NTA NTA NTA. Also? Nothing worse than a resentful carer - for both parties. I really hate people like this, who view their kids merely as useful tools. The OP needs to go completely NC and stick to it, as it wouldn't surprise me if they've put his name as 'guardian' to his wife's kid in their wills.
