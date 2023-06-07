The self-love tattoo ideas we see inspire our spirit. They do as the name says — look beautiful on the body and give some motivation to the people who see them. A motivated person is friendlier, and a self-love tattoo is the best cure for pessimism that might reside inside the mind. However, some preparations are needed for motivational tattoos like these to work.

For a tattoo like this to work perfectly, you should love yourself first. After all, you are the only person who knows how you feel. Tattoo ideas like these try, usually successfully, to remind you of the beautiful side of life. They remind us of the simple fact that even during the darkness of the night — there always comes a glimpse of light at the end. Also, these types of tattoos can be unique to each person. Personalized tattoos with some self-loving messages inside them will hit much more effectively. A quote or an image that you get emotional over — nothing is off limits when creating the most morale-boosting tattoo for you.

If you are looking for morale inspiration that gets found in large and small tattoo ideas, we have you covered. We have compiled a list of the best tattoos that focus on the self-love aspect of life. Found some of these tattoos to be interesting? Be sure to upvote them so they would appear higher on the list. On the other hand, if you have this type of tattoo yourself, share some of your experiences in the comments below. If you can’t find the right design here, be sure to check out part 2.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"I Am Beautiful" Tattoo

"I Am Beautiful" Tattoo

claudia___mars Report

11points
POST
#2

Happy Ghost

Happy Ghost

tiinarairai_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#3

"Dead, But Cute" Tattoo

"Dead, But Cute" Tattoo

witaminat Report

10points
POST
#4

"Please Please Please Be Good To Me" Tattoo

"Please Please Please Be Good To Me" Tattoo

witaminat Report

10points
POST
#5

Important Note Tattoo

Important Note Tattoo

nolseytattoo Report

9points
POST
#6

Favorite Corner: Where I Can Drink In Peace

Favorite Corner: Where I Can Drink In Peace

nancydestroyer Report

9points
POST
#7

"You Never Walk Alone" Tattoo

"You Never Walk Alone" Tattoo

kurownn_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#8

"For Youth" Tattoo

"For Youth" Tattoo

thedayafter_tat2 Report

9points
POST
#9

"I'm Proud Of Myself" Tattoo

"I'm Proud Of Myself" Tattoo

witaminat Report

9points
POST
#10

"To Know Your Worth Means No One Gets To Decide It For You" Tattoo

"To Know Your Worth Means No One Gets To Decide It For You" Tattoo

_medusaink_ Report

9points
POST
#11

"Oh Sweetie, You're Not Ugly. Society Is" Tattoo

"Oh Sweetie, You're Not Ugly. Society Is" Tattoo

jules.inkk Report

9points
POST
#12

The Heart In You

The Heart In You

bladestattoos Report

8points
POST
#13

Self Love Tattoo With Florals

Self Love Tattoo With Florals

danaeoxotattoos Report

8points
POST
#14

Loved By Me

Loved By Me

lenapercyrosyfaict Report

8points
POST
#15

"I Am Proud Of Myself" Tattoo

"I Am Proud Of Myself" Tattoo

limhanbee Report

8points
POST
#16

Sticky Anxiety

Sticky Anxiety

tttypoholic Report

8points
POST
#17

"I Am Art" Tattoo

"I Am Art" Tattoo

charcoal.ttt Report

8points
POST
#18

Little Fine Red And Black Line Self Love Tattoo

Little Fine Red And Black Line Self Love Tattoo

johnb.designs Report

8points
POST
#19

"You Better Chill" Tattoo

"You Better Chill" Tattoo

alvarmena Report

7points
POST
#20

Progress Isn't Linear But Keep Working Towards Those Goals And You'll Get There!

Progress Isn't Linear But Keep Working Towards Those Goals And You'll Get There!

jankydoodlez Report

7points
POST
#21

Breathing Tattoo

Breathing Tattoo

pt78tattoo Report

7points
POST
#22

A Little Reminder

A Little Reminder

_harrymckenzie Report

7points
POST
#23

"Memento Mori" Tattoo

"Memento Mori" Tattoo

pureum_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#24

As Always, I Will Find The Answer

As Always, I Will Find The Answer

seoulmamaboy Report

7points
POST
#25

"And You’re Gonna Be Happy" Tattoo

"And You’re Gonna Be Happy" Tattoo

hotgamerink666_ Report

7points
POST
#26

Self Love Whirlpool

Self Love Whirlpool

sz.lia Report

7points
POST
#27

"Comfort In My Chaos" Tattoo

"Comfort In My Chaos" Tattoo

artsi_fartsi_ Report

7points
POST
#28

Love Potion Tattoo

Love Potion Tattoo

kokopellitattoos Report

7points
POST
#29

"I Am Made Of Memories" Tattoo

"I Am Made Of Memories" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#30

"I Hope You're Well" Tattoo

"I Hope You're Well" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#31

"Now Go, And Don't Look Back" Tattoo

"Now Go, And Don't Look Back" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#32

"Pls Don't Hurt Mi" Tattoo

"Pls Don't Hurt Mi" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#33

"Me" Love Heart

"Me" Love Heart

eileen.neubert.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#34

"More Self Love" Tattoo

"More Self Love" Tattoo

nasstusy_ink Report

7points
POST
#35

"GRL PWR" Tattoo

"GRL PWR" Tattoo

rusht0n Report

7points
POST
#36

Have You Treated Yourself Today?

Have You Treated Yourself Today?

cloakanddraugrtattoo Report

7points
POST
#37

"I Don't Know How To Fall In Love" Tattoo

"I Don't Know How To Fall In Love" Tattoo

limhanbee Report

7points
POST
#38

"It's Ok Not To Be Ok" Tattoo

"It's Ok Not To Be Ok" Tattoo

mimikju.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#39

"No Rain, No Flowers" Tattoo

"No Rain, No Flowers" Tattoo

kittycats_tats Report

7points
POST
#40

Owner's Love

Owner's Love

context_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#41

"Us" Tattoo

"Us" Tattoo

alvarmena Report

6points
POST
#42

"I Need So Much More From Myself" Tattoo

"I Need So Much More From Myself" Tattoo

viandebleue Report

6points
POST
#43

Solstice Resolutions - Great Conjunction

Solstice Resolutions - Great Conjunction

viandebleue Report

6points
POST
#44

Now What?

Now What?

jankydoodlez Report

6points
POST
#45

"Do What Makes You Happy" Tattoo

"Do What Makes You Happy" Tattoo

howboutyourdeii Report

6points
POST
#46

Let's Be Happy Everyone

Let's Be Happy Everyone

howboutyourdeii Report

6points
POST
#47

"Cut Them Off" Tattoo

"Cut Them Off" Tattoo

esco_zcc Report

6points
POST
#48

"Love Every Single Part Of My Body" Tattoo

"Love Every Single Part Of My Body" Tattoo

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

6points
POST
#49

Log Heart Tattoo

Log Heart Tattoo

log_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#50

I Hug You

I Hug You

seoulmamaboy Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

"All Children Are Equal In Gods Eyes" Tattoo

"All Children Are Equal In Gods Eyes" Tattoo

luckyyystarrrr Report

6points
POST
#52

I Am As Powerful As A Nine-Tailed Fox

I Am As Powerful As A Nine-Tailed Fox

e.nal.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#53

"Trying My Best!" Tattoo

"Trying My Best!" Tattoo

studiomilaa Report

6points
POST
#54

"This Pain Wouldn't Be For Evermore" Tattoo

"This Pain Wouldn't Be For Evermore" Tattoo

imd_ink Report

6points
POST
#55

Queen Things

Queen Things

andyoutattoo Report

6points
POST
#56

The Pineapple Of Love

The Pineapple Of Love

blackvir.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#57

All Tangled, Always On The Right Track

All Tangled, Always On The Right Track

megandotart Report

6points
POST
#58

"Collect Your Tears, Water Your Roots" Tattoo

"Collect Your Tears, Water Your Roots" Tattoo

tender__tt Report

6points
POST
#59

"I'll Love Myself Once Again " Tattoo

"I'll Love Myself Once Again " Tattoo

floppy_pigeon_pokes Report

6points
POST
#60

Forget Me Nots

Forget Me Nots

irma_kovalke Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Can’t Love Someone Else Until You Love Yourself

Can’t Love Someone Else Until You Love Yourself

philakintattoos Report

6points
POST
#62

A Reminder To Stay Committed To Yourself And That You Are Worthy Of Good Things

A Reminder To Stay Committed To Yourself And That You Are Worthy Of Good Things

pintadon_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#63

Do Your Thing And Don’t Care If They Like It

Do Your Thing And Don’t Care If They Like It

bloodyinktattoo Report

6points
POST
#64

Tattoo Called "Transditions"

Tattoo Called "Transditions"

alvarmena Report

5points
POST
#65

"Changes" Tattoo

"Changes" Tattoo

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

5points
POST
#66

Stop The Gloomy Clouds

Stop The Gloomy Clouds

log_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#67

March Comes In Like A Lion

March Comes In Like A Lion

log_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#68

"This Too Shall Pass" Tattoo

"This Too Shall Pass" Tattoo

pureum_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#69

Devil Taking Some Much Needed Time Off

Devil Taking Some Much Needed Time Off

perfectangeltattoo Report

5points
POST
#70

Not Human Made, Mother Made

Not Human Made, Mother Made

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

"Always Enough Tattoo

"Always Enough Tattoo

sz.lia Report

5points
POST
#72

You Will Never Be Left In The Dark Again

You Will Never Be Left In The Dark Again

lamamarrracha Report

5points
POST
#73

My Little Plant Guy

My Little Plant Guy

maniaclara.pokes Report

5points
POST
#74

Siting On My Shoulder

Siting On My Shoulder

olyakolettattoo Report

5points
POST
#75

"You Are So Much More" Tattoo

"You Are So Much More" Tattoo

levelupstu.dio Report

5points
POST
#76

Self Love Bandage

Self Love Bandage

ironthorntattoo Report

5points
POST
#77

A Hug In A Heart

A Hug In A Heart

tatou_noir Report

5points
POST
#78

"Myself" Tattoo

"Myself" Tattoo

corijamestattoo Report

5points
POST
#79

"Never Let Your Fears Stand In The Way Of Your Dreams" Tattoo

"Never Let Your Fears Stand In The Way Of Your Dreams" Tattoo

grodderstattoo Report

5points
POST
#80

For Your Trust And Patience

For Your Trust And Patience

sysy.tatt Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Self Love Magical Drink

Self Love Magical Drink

beltanebeetattoo Report

5points
POST
#82

Against Any Resistance

Against Any Resistance

zartbitter_ink Report

5points
POST
#83

Daily Reminder To Each And Every One Of You

Daily Reminder To Each And Every One Of You

markietattoos Report

5points
POST
#84

Moon Eye Looking Out For You

Moon Eye Looking Out For You

blackvir.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#85

Loving Yourself Will Save Your Soul

Loving Yourself Will Save Your Soul

honcho.loco.ink Report

5points
POST
#86

"Lovely" Tattoo

"Lovely" Tattoo