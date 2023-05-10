If there's one person you should love no matter what, it is you. However, we often forget this important statement. One way to constantly be reminded of it is by getting a self-love tattoo. Self-love tattoos convey a powerful message that will never get old and always stay relevant. Fads come and go, but the self-love movement is here to stay. Therefore, tattoos that represent self-love rarely become subjects of post-tattoo anxiety or something we grow to regret later in life.

Much like beautiful mom tattoos that celebrate motherhood, matching brother and sister tattoos that poke fun at the love-hate sibling relationship, or precious pet tattoos that memorialize our best chums gone too soon, meaningful tattoos that carry a potent message will never lose their appeal. Thus, going with a minimalist self-love tattoo is pretty much foolproof. After all, for many, the journey to self-love will be the most important journey they will ever take. And it might be the longest one, too. Hence, whether you're just beginning your self-love journey or feel proud of how far you've come, celebrating it with a cute tattoo that preaches self-acceptance is the way to go. Also, getting a tattoo is an act of self-love too!

Below, we've compiled a bunch of empowering tattoos, both minimalist and intricate, that might serve as a canvas for your own individual self-love tattoo design. If you genuinely liked any of these self-love tattoo ideas, make sure to give them an upvote. Also, do any of the cute tattoos on your body symbolize self-love? What is depicted in them? Let us know in the comments!