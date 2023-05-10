If there's one person you should love no matter what, it is you. However, we often forget this important statement. One way to constantly be reminded of it is by getting a self-love tattoo. Self-love tattoos convey a powerful message that will never get old and always stay relevant. Fads come and go, but the self-love movement is here to stay. Therefore, tattoos that represent self-love rarely become subjects of post-tattoo anxiety or something we grow to regret later in life.

Much like beautiful mom tattoos that celebrate motherhood, matching brother and sister tattoos that poke fun at the love-hate sibling relationship, or precious pet tattoos that memorialize our best chums gone too soon, meaningful tattoos that carry a potent message will never lose their appeal. Thus, going with a minimalist self-love tattoo is pretty much foolproof. After all, for many, the journey to self-love will be the most important journey they will ever take. And it might be the longest one, too. Hence, whether you're just beginning your self-love journey or feel proud of how far you've come, celebrating it with a cute tattoo that preaches self-acceptance is the way to go. Also, getting a tattoo is an act of self-love too!

Below, we've compiled a bunch of empowering tattoos, both minimalist and intricate, that might serve as a canvas for your own individual self-love tattoo design. If you genuinely liked any of these self-love tattoo ideas, make sure to give them an upvote. Also, do any of the cute tattoos on your body symbolize self-love? What is depicted in them? Let us know in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Era Of Me

New Era Of Me

younai.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#2

Are Ya?!

Are Ya?!

fecanes Report

8points
POST
#3

"Morning Will Come Again" Tattoo

"Morning Will Come Again" Tattoo

tattooist_sigak Report

8points
POST
#4

Not Always Happy To Be Here But I’m Happy I Am

Not Always Happy To Be Here But I’m Happy I Am

_harrymckenzie Report

8points
POST
#5

"You’re Great Just The Way You Are, My Dear" Tattoo

"You’re Great Just The Way You Are, My Dear" Tattoo

pokeeeeeeeoh Report

8points
POST
#6

Colorful Tattoo

Colorful Tattoo

howboutyourdeii Report

8points
POST
#7

"Livin La Vida Loca" Tattoo

"Livin La Vida Loca" Tattoo

esco_zcc Report

8points
POST
#8

"Only Tax Office Can Judge Me" Tattoo

"Only Tax Office Can Judge Me" Tattoo

esco_zcc Report

8points
POST
#9

Everone Has Their Favourite Wave

Everone Has Their Favourite Wave

pian.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#10

Revolution Tattoo

Revolution Tattoo

lh.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#11

Self-Love Potion

Self-Love Potion

atelier.larsen Report

8points
POST
#12

Lucky Cat Pendant

Lucky Cat Pendant

eloise_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#13

"Me, Myself & I" Tattoo

"Me, Myself & I" Tattoo

peculiarxtattoo Report

8points
POST
#14

Pouring Love In, Pouring Love Out

Pouring Love In, Pouring Love Out

caralatour.ink Report

8points
POST
#15

Mixed Feelings Are Okay

Mixed Feelings Are Okay

lenapercyrosyfaict Report

8points
POST
#16

A Reminder To Give Yourself A Hug

A Reminder To Give Yourself A Hug

tttypoholic Report

8points
POST
#17

I Have A Whole Little Universe In My Heart

I Have A Whole Little Universe In My Heart

giglio_boi Report

8points
POST
#18

"I Love..." Tattoo

"I Love..." Tattoo

hobo_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#19

Talk To Yourself Like Someone You Love

Talk To Yourself Like Someone You Love

sem_tam_si_cmaram Report

8points
POST
#20

Anxiety Blob, My Blue Friend

Anxiety Blob, My Blue Friend

miko__tattoo Report

8points
POST
#21

Inward Battles And Outwards Support

Inward Battles And Outwards Support

jankydoodlez Report

7points
POST
#22

"You Don't Have To Be Anything To Be Pretty Except Being Yourself" Tattoo

"You Don't Have To Be Anything To Be Pretty Except Being Yourself" Tattoo

jankydoodlez Report

7points
POST
#23

I'm Going To Be My Own Kind Of Princess

I'm Going To Be My Own Kind Of Princess

songe.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#24

"Be As You Are" Tattoo

"Be As You Are" Tattoo

pureum_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#25

Hope World Tattoo

Hope World Tattoo

witaminat Report

7points
POST
#26

"You Are A Wallflower" Tattoo

"You Are A Wallflower" Tattoo

eloise_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#27

Sometimes Tattoo's Are Therapeutic

Sometimes Tattoo's Are Therapeutic

matuszka_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#28

"To Do: Love Yourself" Tattoo

"To Do: Love Yourself" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#29

"I'm Still Looking For Words That Can Describe Things" Tattoo

"I'm Still Looking For Words That Can Describe Things" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#30

"One Day At A Time" Tattoo

"One Day At A Time" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

7points
POST
#31

My Chaos Tattoo

My Chaos Tattoo

olyakolettattoo Report

7points
POST
#32

Self Love Juice

Self Love Juice

scl.inked Report

7points
POST
#33

Line Floral Illustration

Line Floral Illustration

johnb.designs Report

7points
POST
#34

"Remember, You Are Enough" Tattoo

"Remember, You Are Enough" Tattoo

carolsanatattoos Report

7points
POST
#35

Accepting Yourself Tattoo

Accepting Yourself Tattoo

1sabella_ink Report

7points
POST
#36

"One Day I Decided I Was Going To Choose Me" Tattoo

"One Day I Decided I Was Going To Choose Me" Tattoo

markbyhaley Report

7points
POST
#37

Self Love Overlap Tattoo

Self Love Overlap Tattoo

_winkt Report

7points
POST
#38

No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent

No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent

scaledxwings Report

7points
POST
#39

"Discipline, Nature Loving, Self Love" Tattoo

"Discipline, Nature Loving, Self Love" Tattoo

indigo_tattoo_studio Report

7points
POST
#40

"I Am My Home" Tattoo

"I Am My Home" Tattoo

princess.molotov.tats Report

7points
POST
#41

"My Body, My Choice, My Power, My Voice" Tattoo

"My Body, My Choice, My Power, My Voice" Tattoo

jennadeart Report

7points
POST
#42

"Forever Young" Tattoo

"Forever Young" Tattoo

esco_zcc Report

6points
POST
#43

"You Just Have To Enjoy Who You Are" Tattoo

"You Just Have To Enjoy Who You Are" Tattoo

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

6points
POST
#44

Self-Love-Hug

Self-Love-Hug

xoxotattoo Report

6points
POST
#45

Party All The Time

Party All The Time

nancydestroyer Report

6points
POST
#46

The Flowers From J-Hope's Magazine Pic

The Flowers From J-Hope's Magazine Pic

gemma_tattooer Report

6points
POST
#47

Just Exist

Just Exist

sogong.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#48

"Born To Hustle" Tattoo

"Born To Hustle" Tattoo

esco_zcc Report

6points
POST
#49

Nature, Self Love, Strength

Nature, Self Love, Strength

trikona.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#50

Hug Tattoo

Hug Tattoo

martinav.art Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Bloom Into You Tattoo

Bloom Into You Tattoo

beckydonnellytattoo Report

6points
POST
#52

"Give Up On Your Dreams And Die" Tattoo

"Give Up On Your Dreams And Die" Tattoo

simonkbell Report

6points
POST
#53

"Shine Your Light" Tattoo

"Shine Your Light" Tattoo

sunnice_tatt.club Report

6points
POST
#54

Self Love Key

Self Love Key

mayuka_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#55

Molecule Of Seratonin

Molecule Of Seratonin

victoriahiotattoo Report

6points
POST
#56

Love For Everyone, Inculuding Me

Love For Everyone, Inculuding Me

maniaclara.pokes Report

6points
POST
#57

"And Somehow After Everything She Still Blooms In A Way She Was Meant To" Tattoo

"And Somehow After Everything She Still Blooms In A Way She Was Meant To" Tattoo

tattedbyg Report

6points
POST
#58

"Despite It All" Tattoo

"Despite It All" Tattoo

caijatattoo Report

6points
POST
#59

Kunai For Tough People

Kunai For Tough People

fuchsade Report

6points
POST
#60

Self Hug Tattoo

Self Hug Tattoo

bee.sting.blue Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

"Yes Everything I Do Is Magic" Tattoo

"Yes Everything I Do Is Magic" Tattoo

batuhanyorukart Report

6points
POST
#62

Lovely Colored Self Love Tattoo

Lovely Colored Self Love Tattoo

pepper.inker Report

6points
POST
#63

It's All About Your Perspective

It's All About Your Perspective

lenapercyrosyfaict Report

6points
POST
#64

"I Will Join My Own Dots" Tattoo

"I Will Join My Own Dots" Tattoo

kitt.inkk Report

6points
POST
#65

Love Her, Love Him, Love Them But, Must Of All, Love Yourself

Love Her, Love Him, Love Them But, Must Of All, Love Yourself

inkperium13_tattoos Report

6points
POST
#66

Jumping To Peace

Jumping To Peace

limhanbee Report

6points
POST
#67

"Self Love" Loveheart Candies Tattoo

"Self Love" Loveheart Candies Tattoo

sophiedoestattoos Report

6points
POST
#68

Give Yourself A Hug

Give Yourself A Hug

aavatattoo Report

6points
POST
#69

"Heal To Grow, Grow To Heal" Tattoo

"Heal To Grow, Grow To Heal" Tattoo

lenapercyrosyfaict Report

6points
POST
#70

Be Faithful To That Which Exists Within Yourself

Be Faithful To That Which Exists Within Yourself

inkprii Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Natures Law Tattoo

Natures Law Tattoo

stefania.camelia Report

6points
POST
#72

"Be Love" Tattoo

"Be Love" Tattoo

pt78tattoo Report

5points
POST
#73

"Do What You Love" Tattoo

"Do What You Love" Tattoo

howboutyourdeii Report

5points
POST
#74

Matching "Cherish" Tattoos

Matching "Cherish" Tattoos

oli_vi_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#75

What A Life

What A Life

cagridurmaz Report

5points
POST
#76

"Love Me Tender" Tattoo

"Love Me Tender" Tattoo

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

5points
POST
#77

Love Me

Love Me

nem_il Report

5points
POST
#78

The Golden Love

The Golden Love

andrea_mugica Report

5points
POST
#79

Blooming Heart Tattoo

Blooming Heart Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

5points
POST
#80

You Can Tattoo

You Can Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

"Baby You're So Golden" Tattoo

"Baby You're So Golden" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

5points
POST
#82

"Stay Gold" Tattoo

"Stay Gold" Tattoo

inkbynyasia Report

5points
POST
#83

I Love You Lots Handwriting Memorial Tattoo

I Love You Lots Handwriting Memorial Tattoo

grodderstattoo Report

5points
POST
#84

"Love Yourself" Hug

"Love Yourself" Hug

j4udixie Report

5points
POST
#85

"Self Love" Ribcage Tattoo

"Self Love" Ribcage Tattoo

itattpeople Report

5points
POST
#86

Small But Lovely Tattoo

Small But Lovely Tattoo