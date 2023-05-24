Although it has been said a thousand times before, it doesn’t make it less true - love starts with loving yourself, first and foremost. Now, there are tons of ways and thousands of paths to finding love for yourself, and one of them is getting an empowering tattoo to serve as a constant reminder of your worth and beauty. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of self-love tattoo designs to serve as an inspiration for that little piece of affirmation you might want to carry everywhere with you.

Right, so what is self-love, and what do cute tattoos have to do with it? First of all, self-love is all about accepting who you are without wanting to change a thing; only grow and blossom! The second part of the question concerned meaningful tattoos, and we doubt you need a further explanation on that, but a self-love tattoo can very well serve as a reminder of what you had to come through to reach this glorious point in your life, as well as work as a reminder that life is a journey and there’s no final destination. Either way, self-love tattoo ideas have different meanings to all of us, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a look at someone else’s designs for inspiration.

From minimalist self-love tattoos to large designs - you’ll find all sorts of tattoos that represent self-love just a smidgen down below. Once you are there, be sure to give your vote to the tattoos you liked the most, and share this article with anyone on the very same journey as you!