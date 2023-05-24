Although it has been said a thousand times before, it doesn’t make it less true - love starts with loving yourself, first and foremost. Now, there are tons of ways and thousands of paths to finding love for yourself, and one of them is getting an empowering tattoo to serve as a constant reminder of your worth and beauty. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of self-love tattoo designs to serve as an inspiration for that little piece of affirmation you might want to carry everywhere with you. 

Right, so what is self-love, and what do cute tattoos have to do with it? First of all, self-love is all about accepting who you are without wanting to change a thing; only grow and blossom! The second part of the question concerned meaningful tattoos, and we doubt you need a further explanation on that, but a self-love tattoo can very well serve as a reminder of what you had to come through to reach this glorious point in your life, as well as work as a reminder that life is a journey and there’s no final destination. Either way, self-love tattoo ideas have different meanings to all of us, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a look at someone else’s designs for inspiration. 

From minimalist self-love tattoos to large designs - you’ll find all sorts of tattoos that represent self-love just a smidgen down below. Once you are there, be sure to give your vote to the tattoos you liked the most, and share this article with anyone on the very same journey as you!

#1

Hearts On Hearts

johnb.designs Report

#2

Dream Possibilities

backtobasicstattoo Report

#3

"Hope" Tattoo

jiabeautyexpertt Report

#4

Sleep Well

buoythefishlover Report

#5

"Crying In A Cool Way" Tattoo

witaminat Report

#6

Heart In A Jar

artbybreab Report

#7

"It's Ok, Try Tomorrow" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

#8

Self Love Carton Juice

skinofglass_ Report

#9

"Save Yourself" Tattoo

39tattoo Report

#10

Self Love Project

pauletteceyrat Report

#11

"As The Sun, We Always Rise Again" Tattoo

sydney_fineline_tattoo Report

#12

"Love Maze" Tattoo

seon_tattoo Report

#13

"Cherish" Tattoo

seon_tattoo Report

#14

"Make Memories Not Dreams" Tattoo

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

#15

"I Can Do This" Tattoo

sunnice_tatt.club Report

#16

"Couldn't Care Less" Tattoo

vickys_taetowierungen Report

#17

"Weirdo" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

#18

Cart Full Of Hearts

olyakolettattoo Report

#19

When Your Heart Guides Your Brain, But They Work Correlatively

cstaley.art Report

#20

"Be Someone Who Makes You Happy" Tattoo

shirbarka Report

#21

"Love Yourself" Hug From A Mirror

nasstusy_ink Report

#22

The Same Light You See In Others Is Shining Within You, Too

rue.des.violettes.ttt Report

#23

"It's Ok" Tattoo

studiomilaa Report

#24

Sometimes A Beer Outdoors Is All You Need

camille.lussier Report

#25

Love With No Boundaries

tattooist_sigak Report

#26

"Love Yourself" Tattoo

tattooist_sigak Report

#27

I Can Pick Me Myself

pokeeeeeeeoh Report

#28

Strawberry Fields Forever

cagridurmaz Report

#29

Even When Things Don’t Go As You Planned Just Keep It Up

mevs_art Report

#30

"I Love Me" Tattoo

pollivkt.tattoo Report

#31

"You Can Stand Alone" Tattoo

sz.lia Report

#32

Studio Ghibli Special Piece

itskindaok Report

#33

You Are Enough Tattoo

trashgxrl_ink Report

#34

"Art Is Chaos Taking Shape" Tattoo

andyoutattoo Report

#35

Love Myself Tattoo

johnb.designs Report

#36

Self Love Banner Heart

pastelpumpkintattoo Report

#37

Fine Line Self Tattoo

erin.tattooist Report

#38

Fine And Bold Tattoo

riccardo_tsb Report

#39

"Love Yourself" Lettering Tattoo

nafas_tattoo_team Report

#40

A Symbol Used To Protect From And Ward Off The Negative

treerosetattoos Report

#41

"Dear Me, Love Yourself" Tattoo

alix.duma Report

#42

"You Are Enough" Tattoo

_jessy.png Report

#43

I’m Going Back To 505

rusht0n Report

#44

"Flourish Again" Tattoo

maansikkeltattoo Report

#45

Personality, Feelings And Character. Stay Powerful

opa.ink Report

#46

You Grow Girl

honey.bea.tattoos Report

#47

"Self Love" Concept Tattoo

juliakay_tattoos Report

#48

Wanting To Be Someone Else Is A Waste Of The Person You Are

tttypoholic Report

#49

You Will Belong Here, You Will Make Anywhere Beautiful

risu.tattoo Report

#50

Choose, Everyday, To Forgive Yourself. You Are Human, Flawed, And Most Of All Worthy Of Love

tattoos_by_poppy Report

#51

"Me, Myself & I" Lovehearts

elzavanhouden Report

#52

One With Nature

rusht0n Report

#53

"Break Your Limits And Outgrow Yourself" Tattoo

patrydelrey_tattoos Report

#54

Spooky "Self Love Club" Vibes

oopsydaisytattoos Report

#55

Be Kind To Yourself

_harrymckenzie Report

#56

"I Love Myself" Tattoo

denizinks Report

#57

If You Like Milk Tea

imgonnahurtyoubaby Report

#58

Put It Down

seoulmamaboy Report

#59

For Me Not To Forget That I Live To Love, That Loving Is The Cure For Everything

bluelline Report

#60

"Dream Whatever You Want"

burgerkiim Report

#61

Luv Letter Delivery

perfectangeltattoo Report

#62

A Reminder To Always Love Yourself

payton.hartshorn Report

#63

"Flowers Need Time To Bloom. So Do You" Tattoo

lh.tattoo Report

#64

Self-Love In You

petale.ttt Report

#65

Heart Me

is.nich.schlimm Report

#66

Self-Love, Moon And Sun Tattoo

angeloop_ink Report

#67

"I Can Love Me Better" Tattoo

victoriahiotattoo Report

#68

"Jamais Vu" Tattoo

maniaclara.pokes Report

#69

Fields Of Gold

sachabojda Report

#70

Self Love Tattoos Should Be Personalized

reneemandrake Report

#71

Retro Self Love Heart

shadowworktattoos Report

#72

"Pay Attention. Be Astonished. Tell About It" Tattoo

itsmeadhd Report

#73

"I Am What I Am" Tattoo

alina.tattoo.ink Report

#74

"I Love Me" Tattoo

naomieb94 Report

#75

"You Yourself Are All You Have And All You Need" Tattoo

cin.g.s Report

#76

I Think There Is A Lot Of Potential In Them

ewadobrochna Report

#77

"My Life Is Better Than Yours" Tattoo

limhanbee Report

#78

“I Have Come To Love Myself For Who I Am, For Who I Was, And For Who I Hope To Become” — Kim Namjoon

casey.tat Report

#79

Tattoo Based On The Clients Body

olakoltowska Report

#80

Self Love Skelly Boi

artbybreab Report

#81

"Love Yourself" Tattoo

sale_mome_tattoo Report

#82

You Must Find The Place Inside Yourself Where Nothing Is Impossible

tattlina Report

#83

Self Love Club Tattoo

Scott Eastlake Report

#84

"Trust That Everything Will Be Okay" Tattoo

sydney_fineline_tattoo Report

#85

Lotus Pose

cagridurmaz Report

#86

Words Don’t Come Easy

nancydestroyer Report