115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal
As much as we love fighting boredom, we are all for combating the stigma. Mental health topics might not be something we often delve into, but these are nevertheless important to address. However, we are no mental health experts. Hence, we'll tackle the subject from an angle we're most familiar with: tattoos representing mental health.
Most tattoos have a meaning behind them, and mental health tattoos are no exception. And although the stigma associated with mental illness is still deeply rooted in many societies, it’s nowhere near as bad or frowned upon to talk about as it was. Thankfully, many now realize that pricey weekly therapy sessions aren’t the only way to aid your mental health. Different things work for different people, and for some, getting tattoos with a hidden meaning is what helps.
Often, the reason people go for a mental health tattoo is because they want to celebrate their triumphs against the invisible enemy. And those wins will look different to everyone: the decision to persist and wait for the storm to end, choosing life over giving up, or always finding a reason and hope to keep pushing through.
Further in this article, we explore some of the most popular mental health tattoo designs and symbols that helped many turn inner pain and suffering into beautiful works of art. We chose some of the most popular mental health tattoo symbols and styles and dug up over 100(!) examples to accompany each.
Hence, keep scrolling to learn the hidden meanings behind semicolons, phoenixes, moths, butterflies, and a few other tattoo symbols and styles.
Quote Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo Ideas, Popular Symbols, And Their Meanings
Although the sky is the limit when it comes to artistic choice for a tattoo representing mental health, certain symbols are a popular pick. Unlike popular signs like “peace” or a “thumbs up,” mental health symbols are not so easily recognizable. Mental health tattoo symbols are one of those things that “if you know, you know.”
Yet, if you don’t already or are seeking some inspiration for your own piece, below, we have listed and detailed some of the most popular tattoo symbols and styles. These might mean different things to different people yet send an unambiguous message to those struggling (or with the past of struggling) with mental health.
Semicolon Tattoo
Inspirational Quote Mental Health Tattoos
Never underestimate the power of the written word. Although phrase and word tattoos may lack artistic touch, they can pack a punch and make a statement much more powerful than a full sleeve. Whether it was self-love quotes that got you through your hardships, an excerpt you read in a book, or just one word that means a lot to you, having that phrase or word tatted on your skin is an everyday reminder that whatever you’re going through, too, shall pass.
Hence, if you’re looking for a discreet and delicate design that carries personal meaning, look at some inspirational quote tattoo designs we’ve gathered below.
Inspirational Phrase Tattoo
Semicolon Tattoos
A semicolon tattoo that appears to be just a tattoo of a punctuation sign actually represents overcoming trauma or mental illness. It also serves as a sign of solidarity among those who suffer from mental illness, have lost a loved one to suicide, or both. The symbol represents the idea that “it’s not the end”; just as a sentence may continue after a semicolon, so can life after trauma and mental illness.
Thus, if you’re seeking a small discreet design with a lot of depth and meaning, look at some semicolon tattoo designs we’ve collected below.
Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo
Moth And Butterfly Tattoos
Butterflies, which start as caterpillars and later turn into striking, colorful flying insects, often symbolize natural development and metamorphosis. In spiritual terms, the moth, a near cousin, also represents transformation and change. Besides, a moth will always find its way to the light. In essence, these two insects serve as a reminder that even though change is messy, it ultimately strengthens us and that one should never lose hope, even when the world turns dark.
Thus, if you’re seeking a delicate, feminine, and evergreen tattoo design that speaks volumes, a moth or a butterfly tattoo might be just what you are looking for. Take a look at some of the most beautiful designs we’ve found.
Medusa Tattoo
Lotus Flower Tattoos
Most Eastern religions view the lotus flower as a sign of metamorphosis, rebirth, and growth. How the flower grows is a beautiful metaphor for anyone struggling with mental health or self-worth since the lotus grows from the pond's bottom, pushing through dirt, boulders, and stones to finally reach the surface and reveal its petals. Getting a lotus tattoo can serve as a daily reminder that the difficulty you're facing today is fostering your personal development so you can become the best version of yourself.
Thus, a lotus flower tattoo might be a good bet if you’re seeking a gentle, nature-inspired tattoo to celebrate making it from the bottom. To derive some ideas and inspiration for your own design, take a look at the beautiful examples we've gathered.
Lotus Back Tattoo
"Lotus and Willow by Rachel Ulm, Tattoo Temple, New Orleans."
Medusa Tattoos
Greek mythology's fearsome Gorgon, known as the Medusa, had snakes for hair and a look that could turn you into stone. The Medusa tattoo may imply a variety of things, and many people have one merely for aesthetic and historical reasons. But today, she often represents strength and resilience for sexual violence victims.
Koi Fish Tattoo
Koi Fish Tattoos
You may be familiar with the koi fish from traditional Chinese and Japanese myths and legends. According to the Chinese version of the tale, a koi managed to swim up the entire Yellow River despite its swift current and facing a waterfall. The koi ultimately made it to the top thanks to determination and ambition. For this reason, the koi fish often represents persistence, overcoming challenges, and living a fulfilling life despite anything.
'We Grow From Our Wounds' Tattoo
Other Mental Health Tattoo Designs
Although these might not be as popular as the ones above, there are plenty more symbols that often reoccur in tattoos related to emotional health. For example, the green ribbon, a symbol for mental health awareness, is also a popular pick. Anchor tattoos serve as a reminder to stay strong and never sink when times get tough. A serotonin tattoo may help someone remember that most problems arise from chemical imbalances in the brain, not one's shortcomings. Others associate an ocean wave tattoo with finding peace in the ongoing changes that occur in life.
Mental Health Tattoo
'Heart Is Always The Best Choice' Tattoo
'It's Okay' Tattoo
'Mixed Feelings' Tattoo
'I'm Fine' Tattoo
'No Control' Abstract Thigh Tattoo
'Today Is A Good Day To Have A Good Day' Phrase Tattoo
Cloudy Mind Tattoo
Emotions On, Emotions Off Tattoo
'Out Of Energy, Still Ok!' Tattoo
Throwing Away Your Stress Tattoo
Leave Me Alone Tattoo
Cute 'How Do You Feel Today' Tattoo
'How Will I Get Serotonin And Dopamine Today?' Phrase Tattoo
'Different And Beautiful' Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoos
Confused Head Tattoo
'I Am Enough' Tattoo
Smile Hands Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
'Plant The Seed To Allow Your Mind To Grow' Tattoo
Mr. Melancholy Tattoo
'I Exist And That's Okay' Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Word 'Alone' Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
'Art Never Comes From Happiness' Phrase Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Insomnia Tattoo
Growth Tattoo
'Carpe Diem' Phrase Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Medusa Tattoo
Lotus Ankle Tattoo
'Open Heart' And 'Open Mind' Tattoos
Cute Crying Kitten Tattoo
'Under The Mask' Tattoo
'Time To Exit' Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
'Just Hanging' Tattoo
Thinking Tattoo
'No Doubt' Tattoo
Serotonin Molecule Of A Pacific Northwest Mountain Scene Tattoo
'Thinking' Tattoo
A Spiral Creature Is A Very Good Choice For First Tattoo
'Remember Everything Will Be Alright' Phrase Tattoo
Fire Girl Tattoo
Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline Molecules Tattoo
Healing Heart Potion Tattoo
'You Are Worthy' Phrase In The Mirror Tattoo
Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo
'Depressed, But Well-Dressed' Tattoo
Head On Fire Tattoo
'Continue' Word With Semicolon Tattoo
'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Phrase With Flowers Tattoo
'Who Am I?' Tattoo
'Do Not Shake The Brain' Tattoo
Anxi;tea Tattoo
Self Love Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
Floral Women Piece
'No Connection' Tattoo
'Everything Will Be Okay' Phrase Tattoo
'Self Love' Patch Tattoo
Mental Health Tattoo
"Depiction of my struggles with mental illness. Done by Will Walsh at United Ink in RI."