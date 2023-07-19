As much as we love fighting boredom, we are all for combating the stigma. Mental health topics might not be something we often delve into, but these are nevertheless important to address. However, we are no mental health experts. Hence, we'll tackle the subject from an angle we're most familiar with: tattoos representing mental health.

Most tattoos have a meaning behind them, and mental health tattoos are no exception. And although the stigma associated with mental illness is still deeply rooted in many societies, it’s nowhere near as bad or frowned upon to talk about as it was. Thankfully, many now realize that pricey weekly therapy sessions aren’t the only way to aid your mental health. Different things work for different people, and for some, getting tattoos with a hidden meaning is what helps.

Often, the reason people go for a mental health tattoo is because they want to celebrate their triumphs against the invisible enemy. And those wins will look different to everyone: the decision to persist and wait for the storm to end, choosing life over giving up, or always finding a reason and hope to keep pushing through.

Further in this article, we explore some of the most popular mental health tattoo designs and symbols that helped many turn inner pain and suffering into beautiful works of art. We chose some of the most popular mental health tattoo symbols and styles and dug up over 100(!) examples to accompany each.

Hence, keep scrolling to learn the hidden meanings behind semicolons, phoenixes, moths, butterflies, and a few other tattoo symbols and styles.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quote Tattoo

Quote Tattoo

nhi.ink Report

POST

Mental Health Tattoo Ideas, Popular Symbols, And Their Meanings


Although the sky is the limit when it comes to artistic choice for a tattoo representing mental health, certain symbols are a popular pick. Unlike popular signs like “peace” or a “thumbs up,” mental health symbols are not so easily recognizable. Mental health tattoo symbols are one of those things that “if you know, you know.”

Yet, if you don’t already or are seeking some inspiration for your own piece, below, we have listed and detailed some of the most popular tattoo symbols and styles. These might mean different things to different people yet send an unambiguous message to those struggling (or with the past of struggling) with mental health.
#2

Semicolon Tattoo

Semicolon Tattoo

jasper.jen Report

POST

Inspirational Quote Mental Health Tattoos

Never underestimate the power of the written word. Although phrase and word tattoos may lack artistic touch, they can pack a punch and make a statement much more powerful than a full sleeve. Whether it was self-love quotes that got you through your hardships, an excerpt you read in a book, or just one word that means a lot to you, having that phrase or word tatted on your skin is an everyday reminder that whatever you’re going through, too, shall pass.

Hence, if you’re looking for a discreet and delicate design that carries personal meaning, look at some inspirational quote tattoo designs we’ve gathered below.
#3

Inspirational Phrase Tattoo

Inspirational Phrase Tattoo

room.tattoo_erika.vines Report

POST

Semicolon Tattoos

A semicolon tattoo that appears to be just a tattoo of a punctuation sign actually represents overcoming trauma or mental illness. It also serves as a sign of solidarity among those who suffer from mental illness, have lost a loved one to suicide, or both. The symbol represents the idea that “it’s not the end”; just as a sentence may continue after a semicolon, so can life after trauma and mental illness.

Thus, if you’re seeking a small discreet design with a lot of depth and meaning, look at some semicolon tattoo designs we’ve collected below.
#4

Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo

Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo

kissa.tattoo Report

POST

Moth And Butterfly Tattoos

Butterflies, which start as caterpillars and later turn into striking, colorful flying insects, often symbolize natural development and metamorphosis. In spiritual terms, the moth, a near cousin, also represents transformation and change. Besides, a moth will always find its way to the light. In essence, these two insects serve as a reminder that even though change is messy, it ultimately strengthens us and that one should never lose hope, even when the world turns dark.

Thus, if you’re seeking a delicate, feminine, and evergreen tattoo design that speaks volumes, a moth or a butterfly tattoo might be just what you are looking for. Take a look at some of the most beautiful designs we’ve found.
#5

Medusa Tattoo

Medusa Tattoo

garotattooboy_ Report

POST

Lotus Flower Tattoos

Most Eastern religions view the lotus flower as a sign of metamorphosis, rebirth, and growth. How the flower grows is a beautiful metaphor for anyone struggling with mental health or self-worth since the lotus grows from the pond's bottom, pushing through dirt, boulders, and stones to finally reach the surface and reveal its petals. Getting a lotus tattoo can serve as a daily reminder that the difficulty you're facing today is fostering your personal development so you can become the best version of yourself.

Thus, a lotus flower tattoo might be a good bet if you’re seeking a gentle, nature-inspired tattoo to celebrate making it from the bottom. To derive some ideas and inspiration for your own design, take a look at the beautiful examples we've gathered.
#6

Lotus Back Tattoo

Lotus Back Tattoo

"Lotus and Willow by Rachel Ulm, Tattoo Temple, New Orleans."

housesoftheholy Report

POST

Medusa Tattoos

Greek mythology's fearsome Gorgon, known as the Medusa, had snakes for hair and a look that could turn you into stone. The Medusa tattoo may imply a variety of things, and many people have one merely for aesthetic and historical reasons. But today, she often represents strength and resilience for sexual violence victims.
#7

Koi Fish Tattoo

Koi Fish Tattoo

reyhanbeyenirsoy Report

POST

Koi Fish Tattoos

You may be familiar with the koi fish from traditional Chinese and Japanese myths and legends. According to the Chinese version of the tale, a koi managed to swim up the entire Yellow River despite its swift current and facing a waterfall. The koi ultimately made it to the top thanks to determination and ambition. For this reason, the koi fish often represents persistence, overcoming challenges, and living a fulfilling life despite anything.
#8

'We Grow From Our Wounds' Tattoo

'We Grow From Our Wounds' Tattoo

cjdtattoo Report

POST

Other Mental Health Tattoo Designs

Although these might not be as popular as the ones above, there are plenty more symbols that often reoccur in tattoos related to emotional health. For example, the green ribbon, a symbol for mental health awareness, is also a popular pick. Anchor tattoos serve as a reminder to stay strong and never sink when times get tough. A serotonin tattoo may help someone remember that most problems arise from chemical imbalances in the brain, not one's shortcomings. Others associate an ocean wave tattoo with finding peace in the ongoing changes that occur in life.
#9

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

aces_n_spades_tattoo Report

POST
#10

'Heart Is Always The Best Choice' Tattoo

'Heart Is Always The Best Choice' Tattoo

matteonangeroni Report

POST
#11

'It's Okay' Tattoo

'It's Okay' Tattoo

studiomilaa Report

POST
#12

'Mixed Feelings' Tattoo

'Mixed Feelings' Tattoo

bentausendtattoos Report

POST
#13

'I'm Fine' Tattoo

'I'm Fine' Tattoo

nancydestroyer Report

POST
#14

'No Control' Abstract Thigh Tattoo

'No Control' Abstract Thigh Tattoo

tttypoholic Report

POST
#15

'Today Is A Good Day To Have A Good Day' Phrase Tattoo

'Today Is A Good Day To Have A Good Day' Phrase Tattoo

_harrymckenzie Report

POST
#16

Cloudy Mind Tattoo

Cloudy Mind Tattoo

barbara.tattooer Report

POST
#17

Emotions On, Emotions Off Tattoo

Emotions On, Emotions Off Tattoo

nhi.ink Report

POST
#18

'Out Of Energy, Still Ok!' Tattoo

'Out Of Energy, Still Ok!' Tattoo

giveup_cz Report

POST
#19

Throwing Away Your Stress Tattoo

Throwing Away Your Stress Tattoo

tattoo_q Report

POST
#20

Leave Me Alone Tattoo

Leave Me Alone Tattoo

buoythefishlover Report

POST
#21

Cute 'How Do You Feel Today' Tattoo

Cute 'How Do You Feel Today' Tattoo

nancydestroyer Report

POST
#22

'How Will I Get Serotonin And Dopamine Today?' Phrase Tattoo

'How Will I Get Serotonin And Dopamine Today?' Phrase Tattoo

viandebleue Report

POST
#23

'Different And Beautiful' Tattoo

'Different And Beautiful' Tattoo

m_aarte Report

POST
#24

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

catvelvet_art Report

POST
#25

Mental Health Tattoos

Mental Health Tattoos

gabhortontattoos Report

POST
#26

Confused Head Tattoo

Confused Head Tattoo

giglio_boi Report

POST
#27

'I Am Enough' Tattoo

'I Am Enough' Tattoo

ashcrowtattoo Report

POST
#28

Smile Hands Tattoo

Smile Hands Tattoo

giglio_boi Report

POST
#29

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

underground_ink_connection Report

POST
#30

'Plant The Seed To Allow Your Mind To Grow' Tattoo

'Plant The Seed To Allow Your Mind To Grow' Tattoo

mysticgarden.ink Report

POST
#31

Mr. Melancholy Tattoo

Mr. Melancholy Tattoo

giglio_boi Report

POST
#32

'I Exist And That's Okay' Tattoo

'I Exist And That's Okay' Tattoo

_harrymckenzie Report

POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not me upvoting like every single one of these

0
0points
reply
#33

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

wildcoyoteco Report

POST
#34

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

daniel.nabil_ink Report

POST
#35

Word 'Alone' Tattoo

Word 'Alone' Tattoo

biancasgrey Report

POST
#36

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

jessfishertattoos Report

POST
#37

'Art Never Comes From Happiness' Phrase Tattoo

'Art Never Comes From Happiness' Phrase Tattoo

tttypoholic Report

POST
#38

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

debs_tattoo_ Report

POST
#39

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

dawidszubert_tat Report

POST
#40

Insomnia Tattoo

Insomnia Tattoo

tattoobyszofi Report

POST
#41

Growth Tattoo

Growth Tattoo

wildflowerr_child Report

POST
#42

'Carpe Diem' Phrase Tattoo

'Carpe Diem' Phrase Tattoo

dima_tabu Report

POST
#43

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

nicolekayetattoo Report

POST
#44

Medusa Tattoo

Medusa Tattoo

lortattoo Report

POST
#45

Lotus Ankle Tattoo

Lotus Ankle Tattoo

tubitta_ Report

POST
#46

'Open Heart' And 'Open Mind' Tattoos

'Open Heart' And 'Open Mind' Tattoos

koti_art.ink Report

POST
#47

Cute Crying Kitten Tattoo

Cute Crying Kitten Tattoo

tattooistyuan Report

POST
#48

'Under The Mask' Tattoo

'Under The Mask' Tattoo

lhkiosk Report

POST
#49

'Time To Exit' Tattoo

'Time To Exit' Tattoo

nancydestroyer Report

POST
#50

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

bear.daydream Report

POST
#51

'Just Hanging' Tattoo

'Just Hanging' Tattoo

buoythefishlover Report

POST
#52

Thinking Tattoo

Thinking Tattoo

pauline.son Report

POST
#53

'No Doubt' Tattoo

'No Doubt' Tattoo

tttypoholic Report

POST
#54

Serotonin Molecule Of A Pacific Northwest Mountain Scene Tattoo

Serotonin Molecule Of A Pacific Northwest Mountain Scene Tattoo

cekatattoo Report

POST
#55

'Thinking' Tattoo

'Thinking' Tattoo

pauline.son Report

POST
#56

A Spiral Creature Is A Very Good Choice For First Tattoo

A Spiral Creature Is A Very Good Choice For First Tattoo

handpoketattoosecta Report

POST
#57

'Remember Everything Will Be Alright' Phrase Tattoo

'Remember Everything Will Be Alright' Phrase Tattoo

k8tattoos Report

POST
#58

Fire Girl Tattoo

Fire Girl Tattoo

tomhamel_tattoo Report

POST
#59

Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline Molecules Tattoo

Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline Molecules Tattoo

jaybee.tattoos Report

POST
Penny Fan
Penny Fan
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dammit I've been trying to design something like this for ages!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Healing Heart Potion Tattoo

Healing Heart Potion Tattoo

lali.inks Report

POST
#61

'You Are Worthy' Phrase In The Mirror Tattoo

'You Are Worthy' Phrase In The Mirror Tattoo

kelsy_the_slasher2 Report

POST
#62

Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo

Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo

justthatgirlzoe Report

POST
#63

'Depressed, But Well-Dressed' Tattoo

'Depressed, But Well-Dressed' Tattoo

loop_ttt Report

POST
#64

Head On Fire Tattoo

Head On Fire Tattoo

jane13tattoo Report

POST
#65

'Continue' Word With Semicolon Tattoo

'Continue' Word With Semicolon Tattoo

amygeorgeart Report

POST
#66

'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Phrase With Flowers Tattoo

'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Phrase With Flowers Tattoo

alanarosetattoos Report

POST
#67

'Who Am I?' Tattoo

'Who Am I?' Tattoo

dziabnieta_oldschool Report

POST
#68

'Do Not Shake The Brain' Tattoo

'Do Not Shake The Brain' Tattoo

ginsengtattoo Report

POST
#69

Anxi;tea Tattoo

Anxi;tea Tattoo

elustration Report

POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Self Love Tattoo

Self Love Tattoo

renja.tattoo_artist Report

POST
#71

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

dhb_tattoos Report

POST
#72

Floral Women Piece

Floral Women Piece

lucybethantattoos Report

POST
#73

'No Connection' Tattoo

'No Connection' Tattoo

tttypoholic Report

POST
#74

'Everything Will Be Okay' Phrase Tattoo

'Everything Will Be Okay' Phrase Tattoo

_lexii_ee Report

POST
#75

'Self Love' Patch Tattoo

'Self Love' Patch Tattoo

poulby_tattoo Report

POST
#76

Mental Health Tattoo

Mental Health Tattoo

"Depiction of my struggles with mental illness. Done by Will Walsh at United Ink in RI."

Beautiful-Lecture449 Report

POST
#77

Colorful Butterflies Representing Freedom Tattoo

Colorful Butterflies Representing Freedom Tattoo

tilda_tattoo Report

POST
#78

'Carpe Diem' Phrase Tattoo

'Carpe Diem' Phrase Tattoo

lit_tattoo_ Report

POST
#79

'She Learned To Be Strong For Herself' Phrase Tattoo

'She Learned To Be Strong For Herself' Phrase Tattoo

colette.ink Report

POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

'You Are Still Whole, No Matter What Phase You're In' Phrase Tattoo

'You Are Still Whole, No Matter What Phase You're In' Phrase Tattoo

varadi.fanni_tattoo Report

POST
#81

Lost Mind Tattoo

Lost Mind Tattoo

tttypoholic Report

POST
#82

Mental Health Awareness Tattoo

Mental Health Awareness Tattoo

cassiebirdtattoos Report

POST
#83

'Love Is Not Always The Answer' Tattoo

'Love Is Not Always The Answer' Tattoo

novemberoakbranch Report

POST
#84

Tell Him You Don't Love Him' Phrase Tattoo

Tell Him You Don't Love Him' Phrase Tattoo

nancydestroyer Report

POST
#85

Everything Is Temporary Line Art Tattoo

Everything Is Temporary Line Art Tattoo

bil.eve_tattoo Report

POST
#86

'Picking On Negativity' Phrase Tattoo

'Picking On Negativity' Phrase Tattoo

nein666_tattoo Report

POST
#87

'Keep Hoping On' Tattoo

'Keep Hoping On' Tattoo

mojkaink Report

POST
#88

'Still Here' Phrase With Semicolon Tattoo

'Still Here' Phrase With Semicolon Tattoo

hildurblom Report

POST
#89

'Wanted Serotonin Reward: Happiness' Tattoo

'Wanted Serotonin Reward: Happiness' Tattoo

kerrie.emtattoo Report

POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Simple Back Of Arm Tattoo

Simple Back Of Arm Tattoo

mavericks_tattooparlour Report

POST
#91

Emotional Head 'What Do I Feel' Tattoo

Emotional Head 'What Do I Feel' Tattoo

marienkaeferdame Report