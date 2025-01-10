Tattoo Artist Receives Backlash For Tattooing An American Flag On A 9-Year-Old

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, people seem to have a rather relaxed view towards tattoos. While not everyone is a big fan, they often don’t care much if others decide to adorn their bodies with ink.

However, when it comes to children getting tattoos, society seems to have a pretty strong opinion, and that is that it shouldn’t be done. Or at least it seemed like it after seeing the backlash a tattoo artist in Arizona received after tattooing a nine-year-old. Scroll down to find his story and people’s opinions on the situation below.

Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see people of different ages with at least one tattoo

This tattoo artist received backlash for tattooing a nine-year-old

The artist shared the girl’s story, revealing that what she initially wanted was a tattoo of the president on her neck

Many people criticized both the tattoo artist and the girl’s parents

Some, however, didn’t think it was that big of a deal

The salon that the artist was working at received negative reviews online

