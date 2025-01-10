Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tattoo Artist Receives Backlash For Tattooing An American Flag On A 9-Year-Old
Art, Tattoos

Tattoo Artist Receives Backlash For Tattooing An American Flag On A 9-Year-Old

Nowadays, people seem to have a rather relaxed view towards tattoos. While not everyone is a big fan, they often don’t care much if others decide to adorn their bodies with ink.

However, when it comes to children getting tattoos, society seems to have a pretty strong opinion, and that is that it shouldn’t be done. Or at least it seemed like it after seeing the backlash a tattoo artist in Arizona received after tattooing a nine-year-old. Scroll down to find his story and people’s opinions on the situation below.

    Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see people of different ages with at least one tattoo

    This tattoo artist received backlash for tattooing a nine-year-old

    The artist shared the girl’s story, revealing that what she initially wanted was a tattoo of the president on her neck

    Many people criticized both the tattoo artist and the girl’s parents

    Some, however, didn’t think it was that big of a deal

    The salon that the artist was working at received negative reviews online

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

