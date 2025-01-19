Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lounger Hogger’s 4-Hour Absence Leads To Petty Revenge, Guy Watches Sweet Justice Unfold
Entitled People, Social Issues

Lounger Hogger’s 4-Hour Absence Leads To Petty Revenge, Guy Watches Sweet Justice Unfold

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people feel entitled to “reserve” things that aren’t theirs to claim. This happens often in parking spots, where people stand on an empty slot for their companion to take. But they seem to fail to realize this is not how the world works. 

A man experienced a similar incident, but his experience involved a few “selfish” guest patrons at an island resort. According to his account, the guests used their towels to reserve not one, not two, but seven sun loungers.

The author took action by delivering petty revenge, something he’s proud of. Read his story below. 

RELATED:

    Some people think it is acceptable to “reserve” things they hold no rights over

    Image credits: Nick Fewings (not the actual photo)

    A man delivered petty revenge on entitled guests at an island resort who reserved seven sun loungers using their towels

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: simplesimonsaysno

    Entitled people are prone to “chronic disappointment”

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    It goes without saying that people with a sense of entitlement, like the resort patrons in the story, live miserably. 

    Experts have attributed such behavior to a narcissistic personality, people who believe the world owes them. Of course, it’s an out-of-touch way of thinking, far from reality. 

    Unfortunately, life doesn’t get easy for entitled people. According to a 2016 study mentioned by Time Magazine, their narcissism throws them into a “perpetual loop of distress.” 

    “Oftentimes, life, health, aging, and the social world don’t treat us as well as we’d like,” said the study’s lead researcher, Joshua Grubbs. “Confronting these limitations is especially threatening to an entitled person because it violates their worldview of self-superiority.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to psychologist and author Dr. Leon Seltzer, growing up in a privileged environment can bring about a narcissistic trait that causes entitlement. 

    “If we were raised in a locale where everyone possessed either inherited or acquired wealth or status, we might ‘contagiously’ absorb a sense of communal superiority,” Dr. Seltzer wrote in an article for Psychology Today. 

    The story’s author didn’t provide a background on the rude guests. However, these may be wealthy individuals who believe they are entitled to anything they want. 

    So, what is the best way to deal with an entitled individual? According to the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, not giving in to their demands strongly conveys that their actions aren’t justified. 

    However, sometimes, you may need to take matters into your own hands, which is what the author did. While it was slightly harsh, swift justice sometimes needs to be delivered. 

    Readers shared their reactions as the author shared more information

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda