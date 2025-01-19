Lounger Hogger’s 4-Hour Absence Leads To Petty Revenge, Guy Watches Sweet Justice Unfold

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people feel entitled to “reserve” things that aren’t theirs to claim. This happens often in parking spots, where people stand on an empty slot for their companion to take. But they seem to fail to realize this is not how the world works.

A man experienced a similar incident, but his experience involved a few “selfish” guest patrons at an island resort. According to his account, the guests used their towels to reserve not one, not two, but seven sun loungers.

The author took action by delivering petty revenge, something he’s proud of. Read his story below.

Some people think it is acceptable to “reserve” things they hold no rights over

A man delivered petty revenge on entitled guests at an island resort who reserved seven sun loungers using their towels

Entitled people are prone to “chronic disappointment”

It goes without saying that people with a sense of entitlement, like the resort patrons in the story, live miserably.

Experts have attributed such behavior to a narcissistic personality, people who believe the world owes them. Of course, it’s an out-of-touch way of thinking, far from reality.

Unfortunately, life doesn’t get easy for entitled people. According to a 2016 study mentioned by Time Magazine, their narcissism throws them into a “perpetual loop of distress.”

“Oftentimes, life, health, aging, and the social world don’t treat us as well as we’d like,” said the study’s lead researcher, Joshua Grubbs. “Confronting these limitations is especially threatening to an entitled person because it violates their worldview of self-superiority.”

According to psychologist and author Dr. Leon Seltzer, growing up in a privileged environment can bring about a narcissistic trait that causes entitlement.

“If we were raised in a locale where everyone possessed either inherited or acquired wealth or status, we might ‘contagiously’ absorb a sense of communal superiority,” Dr. Seltzer wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

The story’s author didn’t provide a background on the rude guests. However, these may be wealthy individuals who believe they are entitled to anything they want.

So, what is the best way to deal with an entitled individual? According to the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, not giving in to their demands strongly conveys that their actions aren’t justified.

However, sometimes, you may need to take matters into your own hands, which is what the author did. While it was slightly harsh, swift justice sometimes needs to be delivered.

Readers shared their reactions as the author shared more information

