A Visual Exploration Of Narcissistic Abuse And Recovery (15 Photos)

Trying to find the words to describe what I had been through was like trying to grasp smoke. Narcissistic abuse relies heavily on distorting your reality. It was next to impossible for me to define, to express fully with words alone, so I turned to photography. The saying that a picture is worth a thousand words exists for a reason. Not only can you literally find many, many words to associate with an image, but subconsciously we can also understand the symbolism of an image on emotional levels. Visuals speak to us on a level that is beyond words.

Narcissistic abuse is a form of emotional and psychological abuse that is characterized by a pattern of manipulative and controlling behaviors, designed to undermine the victim's sense of self-worth and identity. It typically involves an abuser who seeks to gain power and control over the victim, often through tactics such as gaslighting, emotional manipulation, physical abuse, financial abuse, and verbal abuse. Narcissistic abusers may use tactics such as triangulation, blame-shifting, and projection to control their victims. The effects of narcissistic abuse can be long-lasting and damaging, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and chronic pain.

