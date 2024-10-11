ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2016, Italian artist Paolo Cirio launched a fascinating project that explores the themes of privacy and visibility. Today, these issues are even more pressing, which is why we invite you to take a closer look at his project, "Street Ghosts."

In "Street Ghosts," Cirio printed life-size images of people captured by Google Street View and placed them in the exact locations where they were originally photographed. These images serve as a reminder of the unseen consequences of data surveillance, confronting viewers with the unsettling reality of unauthorized exposure.

More info: Instagram | paolocirio.net | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook | flickr.com

#1

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#2

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#3

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#4

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#5

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#6

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#7

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#8

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#9

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#10

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#11

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#12

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#13

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#14

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#15

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#16

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#17

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#18

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#19

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

#20

Artist Installs Life-Size Images Of Google Street View Captures At Their Original Locations

