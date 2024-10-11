ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2016, Italian artist Paolo Cirio launched a fascinating project that explores the themes of privacy and visibility. Today, these issues are even more pressing, which is why we invite you to take a closer look at his project, "Street Ghosts."

In "Street Ghosts," Cirio printed life-size images of people captured by Google Street View and placed them in the exact locations where they were originally photographed. These images serve as a reminder of the unseen consequences of data surveillance, confronting viewers with the unsettling reality of unauthorized exposure.

