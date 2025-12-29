102 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Hit Too Close To Home If You Grew Up In Eastern Europe (New Pics)
If you grew up in a Slavic country, your culture might be extremely important to you. Whether it’s having a fridge full of pickled vegetables and beer, spending hours on the phone each day talking to your mother, or owning a dozen Adidas tracksuits, there’s something so special about being Slavic.
And if you’re looking for a list of photos that poke fun at Slavic culture while being both relatable and hilarious, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. While these images are aimed at Slavs specifically, they might also hit home if you’re from anywhere in Eastern Europe, or perhaps even the Baltics. But regardless of your culture, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos. And be sure to upvote the ones that have you craving pierogi or potato pancakes!
This post may include affiliate links.
Slavic Art 😍
Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Christmas Decorations Hit A Different Level
Every Eastern European Knows Exactly What’s Going On Here
Now, before anyone else says it first, we know that all Slavic countries (and of course, all Slavic people) are not a monolith. Just like any other country or region, there are stereotypes associated with Slavs that aren’t actually true, at least not for all people. With this piece, we just want to poke fun at the more amusing aspects of Slavic culture, rather than offend 13 nations. So with that out of the way, let’s enjoy these photos, pandas!
The Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page has been around for an impressive 10 years. And over the past decade, the account has shared countless photos of Eastern European dishes, fashion, bizarre engineering choices, architecture, and more to connect the Slavic people together. Whether you’re from Belarus or Croatia, you may have some cultural similarities, despite how much distance lies between your nations.
When The Apartment Block Wants To Be Extra Safe At Night
A Czech Tourist Exploring The World Like A True Slavic Warrior
Now, if you’re not from a Slavic country, you might not be familiar with exactly which nations qualify. So to be clear, the Slavic countries are: Ukraine, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Belarus, and Russia.
As far as what actually makes a nation Slavic, it comes down to the language spoken there. In each of these countries, the primary language spoken is Slavic, which means that some of these languages bear many similarities. But some of these countries also share similar cultures, cuisines, and fashion choices.
This Smells Like Stories And Homemade Drinks
Poland Playground...brutalism At Its Finest
Polish Christmas Market
If you want to get a better understanding of Slavic culture, Dutch Trans shared an article breaking it down. First, they note that nearly three-quarters of Slavic people identify as Orthodox Christians. And when it comes to food, the cuisine in many of these nations is centered around meat, bread, and potatoes. Plus, drinking is considered an important part of many of these cultures, with beer and vodka being particularly popular choices.
Now, when it comes to the stereotypes of squatting in a tracksuit while smoking a cigarette, obviously, not all Slavs can relate. However, if you’ve spent some time in Eastern Europe or the Balkans, you’ve probably seen it. So why does this happen? According to Mira Safety, one theory is that the “Slav Squat” originated due to a lack of public benches. Without anywhere to sit, people simply adapted and decided that squatting was easier on their legs than standing upright.
Somewhere In Eastern Europe…
Botanical Garden Inside The Block
Big Biznis Here
Regardless of where the Slav Squat came from, though, there’s no question that it has inspired countless memes over the years. Mira Safety explains that, around 2012, it became a trend online to start sharing photos of Slavs squatting in their beloved tracksuits. And the images spread like wildfire.
“Perhaps it was the undeniable coolness of the odd pose, the relatable act of chilling in defiance of social norms, or simply the absurdity of squatting in such unexpected places,” Mira Safety writes. “The Slav Squat meme went viral and became a global phenomenon.”
If You Know What’s Happening Here… You’re One Of Us
Why Go To Spa When You Have A Kitchen
That's not just their kitchen, it's their dining area, living room, and after 10pm, 3 sons' bedroom.
2 Fast 2 Slav
While these photos of squatting Slavs may have originated to poke fun at Slavic culture, today, they can be a way to bring people from many different nations together. Even photos of various dishes from Slavic countries shared on Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits can open up conversations about different cultures and encourage people to visit their Slavic brothers around Europe to experience the unique aspects of their cultures.
Romania: Pedestrian Crossing For Superheroes
Eastern Europe Solved Christmas. Again
Big Biznis Here
In this day and age, it feels like the world is more divided than ever. So even if something as silly as a photo of a man smoking in a tracksuit or a sandwich of mayo and pickles can bring people together, we’ll take any wholesome encounter we can get. Plus, these images might even inspire you to visit some Slavic nations and enjoy the best cabbage rolls and potatoes that you’ve ever tasted.
Bureking Bad
Are you enjoying this list full of classic Slavic experiences, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that make you want to embrace your own culture, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about that Slavic lifestyle. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same Facebook page, look no further than right here!
Comrades, I Present To You… The Slav Hibernation Cave
Jaguar After One Week In Romania
Slavic Taxi Driver
A Typical Evening Somewhere In Europe
You Already Know Which Country This Is
Slovakia, Bratislava
Eastern European Hybrid Technology
Hung(A)ry Little Kolega 🐁
Belgrade, Serbia
And they have several good years (not Goodyears) left in them. This is why we do winter chains.
This Dish Has Healed More Slavic Families Than Therapy Ever Did
Only In The Balkans You Call This “Still Good, Just Cut Around It.”
Poland
When You're An Nba Legend But Still A Village Boy At Heart
Somewhere In The Balkans. If You Know, You Know
I Have So Many Questions… And Zero Answers
That's a perfectly good apartment for your aunt, 4 cousins and their 3 dogs.
Hungary Is Not Slavic! Meanwhile Hungary:
This Feels Strangely Familiar To Many Of Us 👌
Somewhere In Eastern Europe, This Cures Anything Except Your Problems
The greasy circles tell you that's a meat-based broth, not water. Could be fish-based, tho. Either way, it gives the gassy vegetables the illusion of stew.
Christmas In Lithuania 😁
Balkan Moms Really Have Their Own… Communication Style 😅
A Normal Day In Serbia. Nothing Unusual To See Here
Hungary, Újpest
If Yoda Grew Up In Eastern Europe
Babushka Art
This Picture Explains The Whole Story… Slavic Engineering Meets Destiny
No One: Me Taking A Nap At Babushka’s:
Somewhere In New York… A Babushka Is Proud
Meanwhile In Polish High School. This Windows Is Cracked Btw
Only Real Slavs Will Understand
Some Of You Had This Talk Last Weekend…
Eastern European Marketing Is Understood Only By Those Who Live Here 🤣
This Is How Champions Start The Day
Bulgarian Police-Hack
Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Safety Standards Reached Their Final Form
Eastern European Childhood Memories
Nope, sorry, that's world-wide. Babushkas everywhere sneak their bubbelas cash love.