If you grew up in a Slavic country, your culture might be extremely important to you. Whether it’s having a fridge full of pickled vegetables and beer, spending hours on the phone each day talking to your mother, or owning a dozen Adidas tracksuits, there’s something so special about being Slavic. 

And if you’re looking for a list of photos that poke fun at Slavic culture while being both relatable and hilarious, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. While these images are aimed at Slavs specifically, they might also hit home if you’re from anywhere in Eastern Europe, or perhaps even the Baltics. But regardless of your culture, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos. And be sure to upvote the ones that have you craving pierogi or potato pancakes!

#1

Slavic Art 😍

Open-faced sandwich with tomato and ham arranged like mushrooms, garnished with dill, typical Eastern Europe snack meme.

SquattingSlavs Report

    #2

    Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Christmas Decorations Hit A Different Level

    Festive Christmas lights strung between windows across a tall Eastern European apartment building at night.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    jonnydio avatar
    Jonny Dio
    Jonny Dio
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The real question is: how did they connect it?

    #3

    Every Eastern European Knows Exactly What’s Going On Here

    Eastern Europe apartment building at night with multiple lit windows and colorful lights shining through.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    10points
    POST
    jonnydio avatar
    Jonny Dio
    Jonny Dio
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pink ones are led lamps for indoor growing (don't ask me how I know it).

    Now, before anyone else says it first, we know that all Slavic countries (and of course, all Slavic people) are not a monolith. Just like any other country or region, there are stereotypes associated with Slavs that aren’t actually true, at least not for all people. With this piece, we just want to poke fun at the more amusing aspects of Slavic culture, rather than offend 13 nations. So with that out of the way, let’s enjoy these photos, pandas!

    The Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits Facebook page has been around for an impressive 10 years. And over the past decade, the account has shared countless photos of Eastern European dishes, fashion, bizarre engineering choices, architecture, and more to connect the Slavic people together. Whether you’re from Belarus or Croatia, you may have some cultural similarities, despite how much distance lies between your nations.
    #4

    Two women in professional clothes performing the advanced Slav squat indoors, a relatable Eastern Europe meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    jonnydio avatar
    Jonny Dio
    Jonny Dio
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't try to do this at home.

    #5

    When The Apartment Block Wants To Be Extra Safe At Night

    Apartment building at night with a glowing cross on the roof, showcasing Eastern Europe humor and culture in a meme style.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #6

    A Czech Tourist Exploring The World Like A True Slavic Warrior

    Man in funny outfit posing on rocky mountain peak holding a Kaufland bag, a relatable Eastern Europe meme image.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    Now, if you’re not from a Slavic country, you might not be familiar with exactly which nations qualify. So to be clear, the Slavic countries are: Ukraine, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Belarus, and Russia. 

    As far as what actually makes a nation Slavic, it comes down to the language spoken there. In each of these countries, the primary language spoken is Slavic, which means that some of these languages bear many similarities. But some of these countries also share similar cultures, cuisines, and fashion choices.  
    #7

    This Smells Like Stories And Homemade Drinks

    Group of people drinking inside a small garage, illustrating Eastern Europe humor and everyday life scenes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #8

    Poland Playground...brutalism At Its Finest

    Concrete playground slide with brutalist architecture in a foggy Eastern European residential area, reflecting childhood nostalgia.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #9

    Polish Christmas Market

    Chocolate-covered pickles displayed with a price tag in a bakery case, a quirky Eastern Europe snack meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    If you want to get a better understanding of Slavic culture, Dutch Trans shared an article breaking it down. First, they note that nearly three-quarters of Slavic people identify as Orthodox Christians. And when it comes to food, the cuisine in many of these nations is centered around meat, bread, and potatoes. Plus, drinking is considered an important part of many of these cultures, with beer and vodka being particularly popular choices.   
    #10

    Slavic Life Hack

    Three people on scooters riding on a road with cars and traffic signs, capturing Eastern Europe everyday moments.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    jonnydio avatar
    Jonny Dio
    Jonny Dio
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait for the upcoming pole.

    #11

    Airplane interior with lace seat covers and a chandelier, showcasing a humorous Eastern Europe themed design.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait til you see the ornate wooden toilet seat.

    #12

    Hilarious Eastern Europe meme showing Obi-Wan Pierogi food stand with a playful pierogi cartoon on signboard.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    susann_2 avatar
    Shoshanna
    Shoshanna
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loved my mother's pierogis and, when I have the energy, my empanadas (different fillings). Almost every culture has some form of pastry with filling (samosas, empanadas, pierogies, pies, etc.) and they're all yummy!

    Now, when it comes to the stereotypes of squatting in a tracksuit while smoking a cigarette, obviously, not all Slavs can relate. However, if you’ve spent some time in Eastern Europe or the Balkans, you’ve probably seen it. So why does this happen? According to Mira Safety, one theory is that the “Slav Squat” originated due to a lack of public benches. Without anywhere to sit, people simply adapted and decided that squatting was easier on their legs than standing upright. 
    #13

    Somewhere In Eastern Europe…

    Bus stop decorated with Christmas lights and a festive tree, capturing an Eastern Europe nostalgic vibe in a cozy setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #14

    Botanical Garden Inside The Block

    Indoor stairway filled with numerous potted and hanging plants in an Eastern Europe home decor style.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #15

    Big Biznis Here

    Soviet-era apartment building with a peach storefront and large steps, reflecting Eastern Europe childhood memories.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    Regardless of where the Slav Squat came from, though, there’s no question that it has inspired countless memes over the years. Mira Safety explains that, around 2012, it became a trend online to start sharing photos of Slavs squatting in their beloved tracksuits. And the images spread like wildfire. 

    “Perhaps it was the undeniable coolness of the odd pose, the relatable act of chilling in defiance of social norms, or simply the absurdity of squatting in such unexpected places,” Mira Safety writes. “The Slav Squat meme went viral and became a global phenomenon.”

    #16

    If You Know What’s Happening Here… You’re One Of Us

    People beating carpets outside a Soviet-era apartment block in winter snow, a nostalgic Eastern Europe scene meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #17

    Why Go To Spa When You Have A Kitchen

    Group of friends in an indoor inflatable hot tub drinking and relaxing, typical Eastern Europe humor and lifestyle moment.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not just their kitchen, it's their dining area, living room, and after 10pm, 3 sons' bedroom.

    #18

    2 Fast 2 Slav

    Car seemingly floating above guardrail on a busy road at night, a humorous Eastern Europe meme moment.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    While these photos of squatting Slavs may have originated to poke fun at Slavic culture, today, they can be a way to bring people from many different nations together. Even photos of various dishes from Slavic countries shared on Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits can open up conversations about different cultures and encourage people to visit their Slavic brothers around Europe to experience the unique aspects of their cultures. 
    #19

    Romania: Pedestrian Crossing For Superheroes

    Road with unusual crosswalk design and warning signs in a forested Eastern Europe rural area.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #20

    Eastern Europe Solved Christmas. Again

    Balcony scene with sausages hanging to dry, a scarecrow dressed as a policeman, and holiday decorations in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #21

    Big Biznis Here

    Man lounging on a couch in the back of a small truck filled with plants on a street in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    In this day and age, it feels like the world is more divided than ever. So even if something as silly as a photo of a man smoking in a tracksuit or a sandwich of mayo and pickles can bring people together, we’ll take any wholesome encounter we can get. Plus, these images might even inspire you to visit some Slavic nations and enjoy the best cabbage rolls and potatoes that you’ve ever tasted. 
    #22

    Blue Aldidas men's slides with rainbow stripes, a humorous knockoff spotted in Aldi, reflecting Eastern Europe memes humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #23

    Bureking Bad

    Two men in orange hazmat suits in industrial setting holding a large traditional Eastern European pastry spiral meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #24

    Woman angrily throwing slipper captured mid-air in a hilarious meme relatable to Eastern Europe humor and culture.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    Are you enjoying this list full of classic Slavic experiences, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that make you want to embrace your own culture, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about that Slavic lifestyle. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same Facebook page, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Comrades, I Present To You… The Slav Hibernation Cave

    Pantry filled with jars of homemade pickles and preserves, onions in crates, common Eastern Europe food storage scene

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #26

    Jaguar After One Week In Romania

    Close-up of a Dacia car with a water faucet hood ornament in an urban Eastern Europe setting, a funny relatable sight.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #27

    Slavic Taxi Driver

    Car dashboard filled with multiple GPS devices and screens showing maps and navigation in an Eastern Europe setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #28

    A Typical Evening Somewhere In Europe

    Dimly lit Eastern Europe apartment block with a neon-lit Żabka convenience store in foggy urban setting at dusk

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #29

    You Already Know Which Country This Is

    Man dressed as Santa Claus sitting in a bus driver seat of a white Volánbusz in Eastern Europe setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #30

    Slovakia, Bratislava

    Man dressed in Eastern European bishop costume sitting on a public bus with a staff, capturing a humorous cultural moment.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone fix his tag before matins, please.

    #31

    Eastern European Hybrid Technology

    Red car with c*****d bumper and a fake hybrid badge with an electrical plug socket attached, illustrating Eastern Europe humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #32

    Hung(A)ry Little Kolega 🐁

    Mouse sitting on bread rolls inside a bakery vending machine, a funny scene relatable to Eastern Europe culture.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    susann_2 avatar
    Shoshanna
    Shoshanna
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Completely understandable, those are yummy with just some butter or sour cream (I'll eat sour cream on anything).

    #33

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Person carrying a bucket of soup on a crowded bus, capturing a funny moment relatable to growing up in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey. They have potluck in mine today.

    #34

    Old tire with Made in Yugoslavia label, showcasing durability from Eastern Europe in a hilarious nostalgic meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they have several good years (not Goodyears) left in them. This is why we do winter chains.

    #35

    This Dish Has Healed More Slavic Families Than Therapy Ever Did

    Traditional Eastern European tripe stew cooking in a pot with vegetables, peas, and rich spicy broth.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #36

    Only In The Balkans You Call This “Still Good, Just Cut Around It.”

    Two slices of moldy Dubai bread on a white plate, illustrating funny and relatable Eastern Europe memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #37

    Poland

    Wild boar standing at a bus stop surrounded by people in winter coats, a funny Eastern European meme moment.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #38

    When You're An Nba Legend But Still A Village Boy At Heart

    Basketball player Nikola Jokic in an interview sharing a humorous quote about GOAT and horses, Eastern Europe humor meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #39

    Somewhere In The Balkans. If You Know, You Know

    Small yellow building with Burek King signage, a humorous fast food reference popular in Eastern Europe culture.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #40

    I Have So Many Questions… And Zero Answers

    Old caravan awkwardly placed on a concrete balcony of a residential building in Eastern Europe setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a perfectly good apartment for your aunt, 4 cousins and their 3 dogs.

    #41

    Hungary Is Not Slavic! Meanwhile Hungary:

    Old microwave repurposed as a mailbox attached to a wooden fence, illustrating funny Eastern Europe life hacks and memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #42

    This Feels Strangely Familiar To Many Of Us 👌

    Polish wedding family photo with bride, groom, and relatives in an orange room, capturing Eastern Europe humor and culture.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #43

    Somewhere In Eastern Europe, This Cures Anything Except Your Problems

    Traditional Eastern European soup with meat, carrots, and vegetables served in a white bowl on patterned fabric

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The greasy circles tell you that's a meat-based broth, not water. Could be fish-based, tho. Either way, it gives the gassy vegetables the illusion of stew.

    #44

    Christmas In Lithuania 😁

    Eastern Europe apartment hallway with tinsel decoration on electrical panel, typical old building interior humor meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #45

    Balkan Moms Really Have Their Own… Communication Style 😅

    Comparison of how different languages respond to "Ma, I'm going out," highlighting Eastern European humor and culture.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #46

    A Normal Day In Serbia. Nothing Unusual To See Here

    Pair of yellow-handled crutches leaning against a pink wall next to a rusty metal railing in Eastern Europe setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #47

    Dense Eastern European apartment blocks shown in a gray, overcast setting representing typical urban housing.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #48

    Hungary, Újpest

    Roll of plastic wrap locked with a combination padlock in a store, illustrating Eastern Europe humor and memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #49

    If Yoda Grew Up In Eastern Europe

    Black and white surreal Eastern Europe meme showing a person with Yoda ears and vintage sweater, reflecting nostalgic humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #50

    Babushka Art

    Decorative focaccia bread topped with colorful vegetables arranged as flowers, a nostalgic Eastern Europe snack.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #51

    This Picture Explains The Whole Story… Slavic Engineering Meets Destiny

    Tire skid marks on a dirt road creating a humorous shape in a rural Eastern Europe setting with parked cars nearby.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #52

    Dog camouflaged on bed with bear print blanket and pillows, a relatable hilarious pic from Eastern Europe humor memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #53

    No One: Me Taking A Nap At Babushka’s:

    Person sleeping on a bed with a blanket designed as a centaur, creating a humorous Eastern Europe meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #54

    Somewhere In New York… A Babushka Is Proud

    Old orange car parked on a rainy city street with busy traffic, capturing Eastern Europe nostalgia and humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #55

    Meanwhile In Polish High School. This Windows Is Cracked Btw

    Apple iMac displaying Windows 7 Professional login screen with multiple user profiles and an old keyboard on desk, Eastern Europe vibe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #56

    Only Real Slavs Will Understand

    Rustic wooden gate with faded graffiti in a stone wall, capturing nostalgic Eastern Europe humor and memories.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #57

    Some Of You Had This Talk Last Weekend…

    Man in black shirt talking to younger man, meme text about grandkids, humor related to growing up in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #58

    Eastern European Marketing Is Understood Only By Those Who Live Here 🤣

    Chalkboard menu outside a restaurant showing döner prices, a humorous sign relatable for those who grew up in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #59

    This Is How Champions Start The Day

    Traditional Eastern European meal with fried egg, sausages, bacon, potato fries, and dumplings on a white plate.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #60

    Bulgarian Police-Hack

    Trash bin repurposed as a mail delivery box on a rural roadside, a funny Eastern Europe life moment.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #61

    Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Safety Standards Reached Their Final Form

    Damaged sidewalk hole surrounded by concrete blocks and red-and-white caution tape in an urban Eastern Europe setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #62

    Eastern European Childhood Memories

    Hand passing folded currency in a secretive gesture, a relatable moment in Eastern Europe memes and pics.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, sorry, that's world-wide. Babushkas everywhere sneak their bubbelas cash love.

    #63

    A Block Of Houses, Bold Colors, And A Kebab Place. Beautiful Eastern Europe 🙂

    Foggy urban scene with Eastern Europe apartment buildings, parked cars, and visible trash bins along the street.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #64

    Slavic Minimalism... In Eastern Europe, The Heater Is The Decoration

    Empty orange plastic chairs in a tiled waiting room with a radiator above, capturing an Eastern Europe vibe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #65

    Comparison of Kuala Lumpur Petronas Towers and a unique Eastern European residential building in Serbia, showcasing architectural differences.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #66

    Husky dog behind a rusty metal cage with stacked firewood, capturing humor from Eastern Europe childhood memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #67

    Black and white meme with two men in cars and old farm machinery unloading crops onto a truck, reflecting Eastern Europe humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #68

    Slovakia

    Overgrown sidewalks and paths in a residential area typical of Eastern Europe humorously showing urban design quirks.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #69

    Perfection 😍

    Three bowls of traditional Eastern European chicken soup with noodles, carrots, and herbs on a dark countertop.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    susann_2 avatar
    Shoshanna
    Shoshanna
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also known as (Jewish/Slavic) penicillin.

    #70

    Hungarian Subway

    Person placing a box with two birds on a red bench, a funny Eastern Europe relatable moment captured in public transport.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #71

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Worn and c*****d sidewalk tiles with faded painted game markings common in Eastern Europe streets.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #72

    Good Morning! Babushka Sandwich Looks Like:

    Large sandwich wrapped in plastic on a person's lap, highlighting oversized food humor from Eastern Europe memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #73

    Somewhere In Eastern Europe, Innovation Never Sleeps

    Wheelchairs with plastic chairs as seats lined up in a hallway, a funny and relatable Eastern Europe meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #74

    You're Not A Real Slav If You Don't Have This Glass

    Clear glass mug with textured square patterns on a kitchen counter, relatable to Eastern Europe humor and memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #75

    Technologiaaa

    Funny photo of a broken smartphone charger and a phone showing a battery percentage over 800% in an Eastern Europe meme context

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #76

    If You Never Played With One Of These… Your Childhood Was Too Fancy

    Worn out, c*****d soccer ball with text we all had this ball, Eastern Europe childhood meme image.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #77

    This Sandwich Is Just Bread With Emotional Damage

    Thin smoked salmon sandwiches with cream cheese on rye bread in a plastic container, Eastern Europe snack humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #78

    Santa Is Experiencing Some… Travel Difficulties In Bulgaria

    Police officer talking to a person dressed as Santa Claus next to a police car in an Eastern European street scene.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #79

    Burnt floor marks in front of an electrical panel inside an old green apartment hallway in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #80

    A small tree wrapped with red and white tape stuck in a large pothole on a wet street in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #81

    In Eastern Europe, Every Block Staircase Comes With A Free Botanical Garden 😍

    Dimly lit Eastern Europe apartment hallway with stairwell and many potted plants lining the corridor interior.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #82

    Bugs Bunny After 1 Week In Hungary

    Empty Eastern Europe snack bag with a cartoon rabbit on a colorful red, blue, and yellow background.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #83

    Balkan Aerodynamics At Its Finest

    Red Ferrari on street with large cabbage tied on top, a hilarious meme relatable for those who grew up in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #84

    Big Biznis Here

    Black and gold ornate gate with boss and Armani logos, reflecting Eastern Europe humor and style in memes and pics.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #85

    Perfect Slav Brakfast 👌

    Charcuterie board with assorted meats, cheeses, grapes, nuts, and fresh bread, typical of Eastern Europe cuisine.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #86

    The Louvre Is Not The Same As It Was

    Faded green hallway with old mailboxes and a crooked framed Mona Lisa hanging near exposed pipes, Eastern Europe humor.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #87

    Somewhere In Eastern Europe…

    Car stuck on highway guardrail with emergency responders and traffic on a cloudy Eastern Europe road scene

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #88

    Slavic Dj

    Man in Adidas jacket grilling meat and onions outdoors, capturing an Eastern Europe nostalgic barbecue moment.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #89

    Certified Slavic Engineering

    Old sewing machine table converted into a PC setup with a barrel chair, illustrating Eastern Europe humor and memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #90

    Bikeway In Hungary

    Narrow bike path surrounded by multiple confusing traffic signs in a rural Eastern Europe setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #91

    If Your City Doesn’t Look Like This At Night… Are You Even In Eastern Europe? 😂

    Eastern Europe apartment block at night with colorful lights and parked cars, typical urban residential scene.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #92

    A True Balkan Christmas Tradition Captured In One Photo. Many Will Know Exactly What This Is

    Multiple bowls of traditional Eastern European soup lined up on a wooden table in a home kitchen setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #93

    Meanwhile In USA, Mean Machine, Yugo 💪

    Red Yugo with BAD CAR license plate stuck in traffic near road construction, a relatable Eastern Europe meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #94

    This Is Not A Picture. This Is A Whole Soundtrack

    Group of young men posing with funny expressions in a meme about Eastern Europe, illustrating hilarious pics and memes.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #95

    True Slavic Lifestyle... Even The Cat Knows It

    Tabby cat sitting on a colorful Eastern European style blanket with patterned pillows in a cozy living room.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slavic cats sleep only on antimacassar.

    #96

    Slavs On Vacantion..no Matter Where We Go, We Bring The Essentials

    Person holding a Kaufland plastic bag with a view of the Hollywood sign, capturing Eastern Europe humor in a scenic setting.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #97

    Eastern European Christmas Decorations Start… In The Hallway

    Elevator decorated with mismatched Christmas garland in a worn Eastern European apartment building hallway.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #98

    Eastern European Engineering Never Disappoints

    Airplane wing covered with multiple layers of silver duct tape seen through window against cloudy sky Eastern Europe meme.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #99

    Bulgarian Architecture At Its Finest, Saint Vlas

    Rusty metal balcony on concrete base with no door access on beige Eastern European apartment building facade.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #100

    Big Biznis Here

    Man in gym wearing black Adidas pants and dress shoes, humorously blending formal and athletic styles, Eastern Europe meme style.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #101

    😍

    Four rolled Eastern European crepes on a white plate, showcasing traditional homemade comfort food.

    SquattingSlavs Report

    #102

    Slav Life Hack

    Tube of toothpaste and toothbrush placed on rusty train tracks, a funny meme relatable to growing up in Eastern Europe.

    SquattingSlavs Report

