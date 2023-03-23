Summer and winter are, hands down, the most popular seasons for traveling. While summer promises sunny weather, winter getaways lure people into running away from the cold into a tropical setting, which, in some of the most beautiful islands in the world, lasts all year round. Still, spring season travels are very much overlooked. Short (or no) queues to visit the main attractions; the weather is perfect for exploring the city without breaking out in a sweat or freezing your toes off, and prices are usually much lower during the off-season; we only see the benefits! Start checking things off your travel bucket list in the upcoming months by visiting some of the best spring break destinations!

If you have a week or at least a few days in spring that you can spare for travel, do it, because the list of best places to visit in spring is a lengthy one! You would be surprised how many popular tourist destinations are actually better visited in spring. But first comes some travel tips and advice. When picking where to go in spring, always evaluate the average temperatures this time of the year of the place you want to go to. Certain popular spring break destinations might be better visited in the first half of the spring, while others could be better visited in late April and May. Also, check the date of any popular events that are taking place in your chosen spring break destination. You would probably be upset arriving in Budapest a day after Budapest Spring Festival has occurred! Hence, for the best experience, don't just book the plane tickets on random dates to any of the top places to go in spring; research the best time to do it!

To help with the latter and narrow down your research, below, we've compiled some of the most picture-perfect places to visit in spring. Expect destinations with some of the best flora and fauna this time of the year and weather just perfect enough to explore what the area has to offer! Does your spring bucket list include visiting any of these destinations? What are your spring break plans? Let us know in the comments!