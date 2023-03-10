Not only do the greenery and animals awake from the winter slumber, but so should we. Spring is aptly called the season of rebirth because it's an excellent time for you to turn a new page. Not just the one on the calendar but also to move on to new involvements and activities. And ample spring activities invite you to do so with their metaphorical arms wide open!

Much like winter activities, fun activities for spring invite one to make the most out of it and dive deep into all the things the budding season has to offer. Sure, some activities for spring can be done at any time of the year, but that’s like eating fruits and vegetables that are out of season. They just don't taste the same. Receiving tulips just doesn't hit the same any time throughout the year as it does in spring, the season they bloom! And, of course, specific activities for the spring season are not exactly feasible to perform in winter. Examples include dining outside, bird watching, or camping (unless you are an ex-military person and sleeping in the cold is a walk in the park for you). Either way, if you have never considered making your spring bucket list, try doing it this year. It's actually a lot of fun, and you might discover activities you have never indulged in before!

To help with the latter, below, we've compiled plenty of ideas for spring activities that can be done solo, as a family, couple, or with a group of friends. Will you be attempting any of the spring season activities we've listed below? Make sure to give those an upvote! Also, do you have a favorite spring activity you do religiously every time springtime rolls around, yet it wasn't mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!