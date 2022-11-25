As the first snow falls and Christmas memes and holiday songs approach us with a bang, it’s easy to find some good activities to partake in during this cold season. From book reading to snow shoveling, winter activities create a chance to enjoy the coldness of the outdoors and the warmth of the indoors, while still embracing the season emotionally. Winter fun is a rare fun to have, as snow doesn’t fall in every corner of the world. But, as the cold weather and the atmosphere surrounding it cannot be easily ignored, what activities are there to be active in when the season strikes?

Some people prefer the warmth of the inside, rather than the coldness of the outside. It’s fantastic, as there are a lot of activities to enjoy in both worlds. Some of the indoor winter activities during winter focus more on the psychological side of things. Drinking hot cocoa to relax after work or growing some plants inside to remind oneself that spring is just around the corner are only a few of the best indoor activities to do. Outdoor winter activities focus more on the physical side. Snowboarding down a small hill or a large mountain, building snowmen, and creating snow angels are some of the most popular activities involving the beautiful thing called snow.

But with only 3 months of winter and so many fun winter activities to indulge in, it would be wise to create a list of the most fun activities and do them! Looking to move the kids outside with some winter activities for kids? Or maybe just want some snow activities to busy yourself with before the snow melts away? Take a look at the list below to see what warm and cold activities you can try out. Upvote the ones that sound and seem the most fun. Comment below if you have already partaken in them, and share some stories that you want to share!