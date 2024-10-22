ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is a spectacular celebration that every person living today is aware of and, quite possibly, loves. But what makes it even more fun is that it isn’t exclusive to humans, and every creature can partake as long they have their costume ready. 

One of the best proofs of this statement is the Halloween Dog Parade that recently sent shivers down the streets of New York. When these pups dressed as all sorts of famous characters ventured out to spread the spookiness while showing off their festive outfits, the internet was all over them in an instant. Scroll down to check them out!

More info: Tompkins Square Dog Run

#1

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Is this supposed to be funny? Seeing as there's a dog eating festival in Yulin China every year, they burn dogs alive and beat them to death for fun, I find this costume so unbelievably not funny.

#2

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#3

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

bjanelevine Report

jipvanneerven avatar
Jip van Neerven
Jip van Neerven
Community Member
40 minutes ago

At first I saw an "inbread" dog, but then I thought about phoning home

Last Saturday was a special day for Halloween and dog lovers as October 19th marked the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade held in the streets of New York City. Half of Manhattan’s Avenue A was filled with dogs of various breeds and sizes, marching down the street together with their owners, dressed in the most spectacularly creative costumes.

The event first came to life at the Tompkins Square Dog Run in Tompkins Square Park way back in the 1980s as a way for the locals to celebrate establishing the very first official dog run in the park. The dog run meant not only a nice hub for dog lovers but also the transformation of a previously unsafe space near their homes, and thus, the celebration was well deserved.

#4

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#5

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#6

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

milohessphoto Report

But the fun didn’t stop there. The event was organized the next year and the year after that, each time expanding, bit by bit, and attracting more and more humans and dogs alike. The trend continued even this year when, due to the construction in the area this year, the event had to be moved.

The number of participants has steadily increased for a good while now, but it saw its biggest jump in attendance after the COVID restrictions were lifted. With the parade growing into a bigger and bigger thing each year, it reached the point where organizing and overseeing it became quite a challenge.
#7

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

bjanelevine Report

#8

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

bjanelevine Report

#9

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

milohessphoto Report

John Borduin, a commercial photographer and the parade’s volunteer who’s been organizing it since 2020, told Gothamist that while he had fun taking care of these things, now he’s ready to quit. “I’m done. No more. I need another, bigger entity to take over this beast because it’s just too much for a small dog park to handle.”

While full of love for the dog run and its parade, the stress and never-ending issues of organizing such a massive thing have exhausted the man to the point where there is no more passion left to take it all upon himself. “You get burned out,” John shared. “There’s only so much you can do.”
#10

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#11

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#12

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

No matter who takes up this mantle next, we can be sure that the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade will not disappear anytime soon. It may no longer be exactly how it used to be initially, but this kind of evolution is natural and inevitable. 

If you were there at the start of it, chances are you’ll be nostalgic over those times and wholeheartedly prefer how it was in the past. But everything has an end, and we should learn to love it because every end is the beginning of something new. And just because those new things take the place of the old things you love, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re bad. 
#13

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

bjanelevine Report

#14

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#15

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

While this parade may not be so much about the Tompkins Square Dog Run any longer, it has since become a celebration of community, creativity, and the unique bond we have with our four-pawed buddies. It gives another reason for like-minded people and their pets to come together and celebrate Halloween. And who could argue that this isn’t a good thing?

Which was your favorite costume? Have you ever participated in this parade? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
#16

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#17

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#18

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

bjanelevine Report

#19

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#20

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#21

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#22

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

milohessphoto Report

#23

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#24

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

milohessphoto Report

#25

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#26

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#27

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#28

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#29

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#30

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#31

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#32

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#33

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

toejamredux avatar
SkippityBoppityBoo
SkippityBoppityBoo
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Neither upvoted or downvoted but is it just me or does this dog not look exactly happy?

#34

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#35

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#36

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#37

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

bjanelevine Report

#38

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

mikiodo Report

#39

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

#40

Spooky-Dog-Halloween-Parade

gordondonovan Report

