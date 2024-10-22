ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is a spectacular celebration that every person living today is aware of and, quite possibly, loves. But what makes it even more fun is that it isn’t exclusive to humans, and every creature can partake as long they have their costume ready.

One of the best proofs of this statement is the Halloween Dog Parade that recently sent shivers down the streets of New York. When these pups dressed as all sorts of famous characters ventured out to spread the spookiness while showing off their festive outfits, the internet was all over them in an instant. Scroll down to check them out!

More info: Tompkins Square Dog Run