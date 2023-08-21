Constructing a building is no small feat. It takes lots of planning, lots of manpower, and can be quite costly. In fact, putting together any sort of structure is a challenge that not everyone can excel in. So, in a way, it’s no surprise that people make mistakes, it’s only natural. However, laughing at those mistakes is also as natural, if not more so.

The people responsible for the list below definitely made mistakes. Whether they were constructing, designing, installing, improving, or in any other way working on a construction, they didn’t do it right. More precisely, they failed. In some cases, majorly. And the people from the Facebook group Worst Construction Fails Everrrrrr kindly compiled all of those failures into one big list of laugh-out-loud construction comedy. So, get those safety goggles on, because you might be blown away by the sheer lack of competence.

Owen
Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good spot for a nice plant.

If you think people started cutting corners during construction in the last century or so, you are awfully mistaken. Back in 27 AD, as in, almost 2,000 years ago, a wooden amphitheater collapsed in Fidenae, near Rome. It happened after the gladiator fight ban was lifted and more than 50,000 people flocked to the theatre to see one. 

Atilius, the entrepreneur that constructed the building, apparently was a bit too stingy with materials which caused a tragedy that resulted in 20,000 deaths and many more injuries. After the collapse, the government limited event hosting to people that had a capital of 400,000 coins or more. To this day, this is the worst structural disaster in history.
#2

#3

How Do I Get Out Of Here?!

How Do I Get Out Of Here?!

The most famous construction failure that attracts millions of tourists each year is, of course, the captivating Leaning Tower of Pisa. The project was doomed from the beginning in 1178 when it was decided that a 10-feet foundation built on unstable soil will be sufficient enough to hold the whole construction. No wonder the tower started leaning the moment they began working on the second floor. 

But they didn’t abandon the project. Instead, they took a 55-year break to let the soil settle and continued working on it. Talk about determination. In an effort to compensate for the lean, they adjusted the walls of the upper floors to be taller on one side. That is why the tower has a slight curve. The tower was finished in 1372 or 194 years after the beginning of the project. 
#4

Ok

Ok

#5

How Do You Allow This?

How Do You Allow This?

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what you get when your structural engineer and architect don't talk to each other

#6

I Like Pines,,,don't You?

I Like Pines,,,don't You?

Owen
Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like trees. It's that brickwork that worries me.

And the trouble, of course, didn’t end there. For years following the construction, people made numerous efforts to keep the tower from falling over. Many didn’t make any improvements while some even worsened the situation. In the end, the stabilization project conducted from 1990 to 2001 was successful. The engineers claim that the tower should stand for another 200 years.

Ironically, the soft foundations that caused for the tower to lean protected it from earthquake damage. The tower withstood strong tremors at least four times.
#7

Nevermind

Nevermind

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes I could turn it around but it's clocking off time so it's not my job

#8

Clever, Really Clever

Clever, Really Clever

#9

Closed Means Closed

Closed Means Closed

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lawn, however, is open for business

Another structure that suffered due to cutting costs was Tacoma Narrows Bridge that collapsed in 1940, just four months after it was opened to public use. The original design of the bridge intended the use of standard materials. However, they were proven to be too expensive, costing more than 200 million dollars in today’s money. So, a lighter and cheaper option was chosen instead. Unfortunately, this made the suspension bridge twist and buckle on windy days. On November 7th, a 40mph wind hit the structure causing the support cables to snap, and for the bridge to drop into the river below.
#10

Lotus Riverside Shanghai

Lotus Riverside Shanghai

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The building collapsed because an underground garage was being excavated. The earth was being dumped on the side by the river. Heavy rains meant there was more pressure on the riverside. The garage side has not been reinforced, and the building collapsed. Totally foreseeable, and totally preventable.

#11

Reallyyyy

Reallyyyy

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, this is a cropped photograph. The entrance to the loos is to the right. The door shown is the cleaning supplies cupboard. Behind the door is a mop, bucket, broom, cleaning cloths etc.

#12

Don't Turn That Fan On!

Don't Turn That Fan On!

A rather hilarious construction failure happened in Las Vegas hotel Vdara back in 2010. This time, the fail was related to hotel’s design. The surface of the curved south side of the building reflected the sunlight into one intense beam of light and heat creating what people started calling a “death ray.” And, so it happens, this death ray was hitting the pool deck of the building, alarming the guests. The hotel rushed to solve the problem by installing large umbrellas by the pool and covering the glass with non-reflective film.
#13

No Problem

No Problem

#14

You Choose

You Choose

Sharkie
Sharkie
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So this is the thing Geralt's horse is looking for in Witcher 3...

#15

I Saw Lots Of Those, My God

I Saw Lots Of Those, My God

What makes the previous story even funnier, though, is that the same architect made a similar “death ray” building across the pond, in London. The surface of the so-called “Walkie-Talkie” sky scraper would reflect the scorching light to the nearby street causing tile breakage and melting plastic in window displays. The heat also caused damage to a car parked on the street nearby. The journalists looking into this bizarre occurrence even managed to fry an egg on the sidewalk using the heat.
#16

Almost, Man. Almost

Almost, Man. Almost

#17

Mother Nature Hits Again

Mother Nature Hits Again

#18

Another Virtual Gate

Another Virtual Gate

Owen
Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely promise not to lorter

All that is to say that even professionals make mistakes. So, if there’s something important in your house that needs fixing or remodeling, maybe don’t attempt to do it yourself—it’s hard. And thoroughly vet the professionals you’re hiring. No one needs another door that leads to nowhere. 
#19

I Hope There Is Never A Fire At This Place

I Hope There Is Never A Fire At This Place

#20

Who Knows

Who Knows

#21

Helloooooo

Helloooooo

No_idea
No_idea
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An introverts dream home

#22

Most Useful Garage In The World

Most Useful Garage In The World

Owen
Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's for their flying car.

#23

#24

Well

Well

#25

He Said Fix It The Other Way

He Said Fix It The Other Way

#26

The Handicap Bathroom Please?... Oh, It's Up The Stairs

The Handicap Bathroom Please?... Oh, It's Up The Stairs

#27

Don't You Love It?

Don't You Love It?

Rob
Rob
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parking for the old mobility helicopter. As long as the exit ramp for it comes out onto the right hand path you'll be fine.

#28

Oh Don't Tell Me You Didn't Play This Game Before

Oh Don't Tell Me You Didn't Play This Game Before

#29

#30

Outch

Outch

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pls tell me this is a discontinued train line...

#31

Close Enough

Close Enough

#32

Euh,,,decor

Euh,,,decor

#33

Perfect For Stretch Armstrong

Perfect For Stretch Armstrong

Arik
Arik
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's even worse than having no tp at all...

#34

Smart Move

Smart Move

#35

Clever

Clever

#36

Maybe They Put In The Door Later

Maybe They Put In The Door Later

Jett Holthouse
Jett Holthouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its like the spiral stairs in gta v that lead to nothing

#37

You're Not Sure ? They Said

You're Not Sure ? They Said

#38

Allo

Allo

#39

Woohoooooo

Woohoooooo

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That doesn't seem a fail to me. There is stairs like this in Danmark and the Netherlands, the ramps are for your bike.

#40

Still Wondering How They Get Robbed

Still Wondering How They Get Robbed

#41

Horrible Construction

Horrible Construction

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems legit 🤷🏻‍♀️

#42

Interesting Entrance

Interesting Entrance

#43

Yup He Needs One

Yup He Needs One

#44

Euhhh...well

Euhhh...well

#45

Yeah I Bet It's Better This Way

Yeah I Bet It's Better This Way

#46

"Frank, We'll Put Half The Lights In Here And The Other Half Elsewhere. It'll Be So Aesthetically Pleasing."

"Frank, We'll Put Half The Lights In Here And The Other Half Elsewhere. It'll Be So Aesthetically Pleasing."

Arik
Arik
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New level of lazy unlocked...

#47

Wheelchairs Can Go Up Steps, Right?

Wheelchairs Can Go Up Steps, Right?

#48

Chimneys Belong In Front Of Windows. That's Just A Fact

Chimneys Belong In Front Of Windows. That's Just A Fact

#49

Bridge Of Pointlessness

Bridge Of Pointlessness

#50

I Hope You're Brave Because There's Only One Way Across

I Hope You're Brave Because There's Only One Way Across

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Designed by a gamer, I bet :P

#51

Cool

Cool

#52

Silly Man, This ATM Is For Hobbits Only...try The Previous One No One Would Be Able To See Your Pin :)

Silly Man, This ATM Is For Hobbits Only...try The Previous One No One Would Be Able To See Your Pin :)

Rob
Rob
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There used to be one of those in Nottingham, UK... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-26737673

#53

Come, Children. Play On The "Slide Down To Hell"

Come, Children. Play On The "Slide Down To Hell"

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pennywise is trying new tactics

#54

Wait,are You Complaining?

Wait,are You Complaining?

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wash one finger at a time

#55

When You Gotta’ Go, You Gotta’ Go

When You Gotta’ Go, You Gotta’ Go

Arik
Arik
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably in a restaurant that needed an additional toilet for the permission to serve alcoholic beverages or to provide seats...

#56

Cool

Cool

#57

Would Be Interesting If They Use Tap Water For Flushing ...no?

Would Be Interesting If They Use Tap Water For Flushing ...no?

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as a woman, I think it makes sense to wash my hands afterwards, but as a man, I think it would make more sense to wash my hands before, no ?

#58

It's Safer To Roll Down The Stairs

It's Safer To Roll Down The Stairs

#59

No Prob Ma'am,,,you Don't Need The Dishwasher Anyway

No Prob Ma'am,,,you Don't Need The Dishwasher Anyway

#60

Clever

Clever

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? There's a hand rail in the middle that either side could use

#61

Yes

Yes

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can go down the ramp we never said you can leave

#62