Constructing a building is no small feat. It takes lots of planning, lots of manpower, and can be quite costly. In fact, putting together any sort of structure is a challenge that not everyone can excel in. So, in a way, it’s no surprise that people make mistakes, it’s only natural. However, laughing at those mistakes is also as natural, if not more so.

The people responsible for the list below definitely made mistakes. Whether they were constructing, designing, installing, improving, or in any other way working on a construction, they didn’t do it right. More precisely, they failed. In some cases, majorly. And the people from the Facebook group Worst Construction Fails Everrrrrr kindly compiled all of those failures into one big list of laugh-out-loud construction comedy. So, get those safety goggles on, because you might be blown away by the sheer lack of competence.