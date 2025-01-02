Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add Post
Woman Snaps At Sister Who Will Not Stop Whining About Being A Mom Of Five: "Complete Moron"
Family, Relationships

Woman Snaps At Sister Who Will Not Stop Whining About Being A Mom Of Five: "Complete Moron"

Anyone with children can attest to the fact that raising your offspring is, by and large, like a full time job with an eighteen year contract. It’s noble work, but not easy at all. However, some folks seem to think they should just keep having more, despite the fact that they can barely take care of the kids they already have.

A woman asked if she was wrong to snap at her sister who chose to have five kids and would not stop complaining about it. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Taking care with five kids is back-breaking work

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But one woman got tired of her jobless, uneducated sister complaining after having multiple children in a row

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Ok-Sleep-4884

    Most families these days actually make concrete plans on how and when to form a family

    As many commenters note, this family is one that could really have done with a better understanding of contraception. Just knowing it exists isn’t enough, as there can still be all sorts of misconceptions. For the last few decades, the majority of global couples (over 60%) have reported regularly using contraception and planning ahead when it comes to creating a family.

    Unfortunately, this couple seems to be operating under the rather reductive assumption that contraception is the woman’s task. Every couple has their own agreements, but this seems very unproductive. The woman is clearly not using contraception properly and she is also not at all happy to have more kids, which, given their track record, seems like it’s going to keep happening.

    This begs the question, what exactly is the mom of five doing. The fact that she is the sole one responsible for contraception is unfair, but it’s also strange that she does not seem to want kids but also takes no steps to prevent more. Indeed, the father seems to be uninvolved that she would be absolutely foolish to have any more. This is even more true when it becomes clear her family is entirely uninvolved in helping.

    Some ask about the viability of a vasectomy, although as far as contraception goes, they are one of the less common options, about 4% of sexually active men. However, given how little he seems to be involved in this family, it seems like a long shot for him to get surgery. After all, he doesn’t care and seems to not have money anyway.

    The mom needs her family, but they seem entirely unwilling to help

    The real issue here is how the sister, who made the post, spoke to the mom of five. After all, most folks could agree that hearing constant complaining is difficult and annoying. However, the mom’s life does seem pretty miserable, since she has no support, money or free time. Her actual blood relatives seem to dislike her as well, all because she made a pretty questionable choice as a teen.

    It’s a difficult situation, because, objectively, this woman has nothing and no one. Even her husband appears to hardly be a provider and she’s been locked into a pretty miserable life because of short sighted choices at a young age. She is probably annoying to her siblings whose advice she ignored, but what else can she do? Sometimes taking care of your family is more than just giving them “hard truths.”

    Some folks wanted more details

    Most thought the woman wasn’t wrong

    A few thought the situation was just messy and that she was perhaps a bit rude

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    2 minutes ago

    Five kids at 24 with another on the way. JFC. That man she's with needs to get his a$$ to the doctor for a vasectomy, but he won't, apparently because he feels it's only the woman's responsibility to deal with birth control, and apparently he's also avoiding her in the meantime. He's useless. All those blithely saying she should just get her tubes tied...lol, good luck with that. She's 24. It's going to be an uphill battle to convince a doctor to do that, if she's in the States. What a mess.

