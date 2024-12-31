Parents Put Daughter’s Name On Her Sister’s Mortgage In Secret, Are Upset She Refuses To Sign It
Where money goes, problems may follow, and sadly, that also includes our closest relationships. In a heartfelt post on r/AITAH, Reddit user Fancyapanda described a family conflict that’s been tearing them apart.
You see, after years of diligently saving for her first home, the woman started feeling pressure from her parents co-sign a mortgage for her younger sister—a decision that could jeopardize her own financial future. Given the sibling’s current living situation, that’s quite feasible, too.
But her reluctance has led to accusations of selfishness and even threats.
Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: fancyapanda
After her story went viral, the woman uploaded an update on the latest developments
Image credits: fancyapanda
People were quick to chime in with encouragement and helpful tips
However, things took another unexpected turn
Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
33
4