Parents Put Daughter’s Name On Her Sister’s Mortgage In Secret, Are Upset She Refuses To Sign It
Family, Relationships

Parents Put Daughter's Name On Her Sister's Mortgage In Secret, Are Upset She Refuses To Sign It

Where money goes, problems may follow, and sadly, that also includes our closest relationships. In a heartfelt post on r/AITAH, Reddit user Fancyapanda described a family conflict that’s been tearing them apart.

You see, after years of diligently saving for her first home, the woman started feeling pressure from her parents co-sign a mortgage for her younger sister—a decision that could jeopardize her own financial future. Given the sibling’s current living situation, that’s quite feasible, too.

But her reluctance has led to accusations of selfishness and even threats.

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: fancyapanda

RELATED:

    After her story went viral, the woman uploaded an update on the latest developments

    Image credits: fancyapanda

    People were quick to chime in with encouragement and helpful tips

    However, things took another unexpected turn

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    I'm so glad OP is free from her toxic family. Family is as family does.

    G A
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Clearly blood is thicker than water. A bit of a Cinderella story.

