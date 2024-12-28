Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Expects Cousin To Cancel His Plans To Babysit Her Kid, Gets Slapped With Reality
Family, Relationships

Mom Expects Cousin To Cancel His Plans To Babysit Her Kid, Gets Slapped With Reality

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

“It takes a village to raise a child” is one of those ideas that folks throw around but few really make work. However, if you have a kid and family nearby, it’s not at all weird to ask for a little help now and then. But, as with everything, there are folks who just end up taking it way too far and making demands that border on unreasonable.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to refuse his cousin’s last minute babysitting request, after she claimed it was ok because he was “part of her village.” We reached out to the man who posted the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

    It’s nice to have family nearby to help with childcare

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But some folks end up asking for too much or refusing to take a “no” as an answer

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Anonymous

    For a new parent, having people around to help is a pretty big boon

    Despite almost being a cliche at this point, there actually isn’t a lot of evidence as to where the idea of “it takes a village” comes from. NPR attempted to pin it down, but was ultimately unsuccessful. Like many proverbs, it’s one of those ideas that just gets passed down, often orally, meaning that in the long run it’s nearly impossible to know where exactly it came from.

    If you are unfamiliar with it, simply put, it refers to the idea that, to successfully raise a child, just a parent (or two) often isn’t enough, the kid needs to grow up in a healthy environment, where it can interact with all sorts of people outside of the house. It also points to the general importance of a good support network and community.

    After all, if you live in a place where you like and trust your neighbors, chances are it’s a good place to raise a family. It’s also good for parents who, like most people out there, have jobs. Babysitting can be expensive, as we see in this story, so it’s helpful to have friends and family around who can pitch in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Demanding free childcare is just entitled behavior

    Image credits: nastyaofly / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, this doesn’t mean that having some friends and family nearby means you can outsource parental duties at a whim. As this man indicates, the real issue is that there was no warning. We don’t exactly know what his approach to babysitting is, but the fact that he already had plans he paid for should be an indication that he isn’t available. Some folks simply do not understand what they can and can’t ask people to do.

    The cousin isn’t exactly wrong, perhaps her family member is part of her “village” but this doesn’t actually entitle her to some special treatment. Asking for babysitting is fine, demanding it regardless of circumstances is not. In general, family can help, but they can’t be treated as an endless fountain of labor and free stuff. It’s telling that the main point of criticism leveled against the man was that he was perhaps rude in how he responded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After all, he was not wrong to refuse, but it wasn’t perhaps necessary to say the things he did, even if he believed them. At the very least, his words might ensure that he is never asked to babysit again, although at the cost of perhaps cutting ties entirely. Unfortunately, he doesn’t provide an update, so we can only speculate.

    Most thought he was being reasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few though he did go a bit too far

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those YTA's should offer their free babysitting services and feel free to give up their own lives for someone else's offspring. Not my circus, not my monkeys.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were OP, I'd have told dear cousin: "Next time keep your legs closed + you won't have this problem."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those YTA's should offer their free babysitting services and feel free to give up their own lives for someone else's offspring. Not my circus, not my monkeys.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were OP, I'd have told dear cousin: "Next time keep your legs closed + you won't have this problem."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda