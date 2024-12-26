Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Is Livid Wife Refuses To Plan Christmas With $100 While He Vacations Overseas
Family, Relationships

Man Is Livid Wife Refuses To Plan Christmas With $100 While He Vacations Overseas

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Divvying up family responsibilities can be tricky, which is why some couples end up splitting things between working and managing the household. However, this is not a surefire way to avoid conflicts because ultimately, there are things that have to be done that need both partners to actually participate one way or another.

A woman asked if she was wrong to not plan and organize a family Christmas party after her husband left her with an insultingly tiny budget. We reached out to the mom who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    In some households, planning Christmas all falls on one person

    Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But a SAHM decided to call it off when she was given a tiny budget

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NoChristmas2022

    Financial abuse is very real and more common than one might think

    Image credits: AlexFotolabs / freepik (not the actual photo)

    As many comments note, what this husband seems to be doing is a form of financial abuse. It’s important to remember that just because there isn’t physical violence, doesn’t mean that there isn’t some degree of abuse going on. Controlling a person’s resources and using it to manipulate them is very clearly a significant method of domination.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the main “uses” of this sort of financial control is to limit the victims ability to leave. Many comments were telling the woman to just walk out with her kids, but she is a SAHM with, presumably, very limited resources. While we don’t know the full details, it does seem like this $100 was truly make or break, so she probably can’t just pack her bags and leave.

    Blaming and manipulating is a very clear and unfortunately common part of this sort of abuse. Because it is “his money,” he acts like he can dictate terms whenever he feels like it. This means she lives in constant fear that at any point, he can “change the rules” because who is going to stop him>

    Cutting household income for months just to pay for flights to a football game, presumably, based on the date of the post, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Qatar. He seems to have made this decision unilaterally, literally limiting the money for his wife and kids. Yes, this is “his money,” but the entire idea of a SAHM is that the person with a regular job actually provides for everyone else.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This man ignored his part of the bargain

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But providing for just himself is a clear sign he wants his cake and to eat it as well. He chose to spend his money on Qatar, he also chose to leave his wife with $100. As a person who “controls the money” should know, if you want something, you pay for it. His abusive rhetoric just shows that he is a bad partner.

    Just the fact that she even has to “ask the internet” about his behavior is evidence that he has gaslit her into thinking she might be at fault. Again, in a relationship like this, he has to literally provide the funds for what he wants. While it might seem like a great solution to get out of childcare, being the one with a job in a situation like this means you have to have the money, as you are the solo source of income at the end of the day. This is just entitlement, coupled with the knowledge that he can “get away” with it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Hopefully, she took some of these ideas to heart, because financial abuse really is often cited as a reason people don’t leave. Many commenters left suggestions for what to do, including screenshots, as if this goes to court, it could be useful. Ideally, she would end up out of this relationship, while still getting some income from him to cover for the multiple children she has to still raise.

    Most folks sided with the mom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few readers pointed out some nuances

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    6

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    susan-hammons-actor avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone else suspect the AH husband paid for a 4th ticket to Qatar - for HIS girlfriend? I just have a feeling something else is going on...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 years old? Isn't there enough new stuff on the internet that's worth an article?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarahmatsoukis avatar
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who just tell a sahm with likely young kids to get a job are cruel when really he is the problem

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    susan-hammons-actor avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone else suspect the AH husband paid for a 4th ticket to Qatar - for HIS girlfriend? I just have a feeling something else is going on...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 years old? Isn't there enough new stuff on the internet that's worth an article?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarahmatsoukis avatar
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who just tell a sahm with likely young kids to get a job are cruel when really he is the problem

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda