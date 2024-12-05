62 Hilarious One-Panel Comics By Derek Evernden With Darker Undertones (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for some one-panel gags made by Derek Evernden, the creator behind Bogart Creek.

As the artist shared: "Bogart Creek carries on the tradition of The Far Side - dark and absurd gallows humor for nervous underdogs and lovers of rather outdated pop culture." Derek added: "I'm pretty neurotic and always feel like there are lions in the room eyeing me, licking their lips, waiting to pounce. Bogart Creek is my attempt to draw those lions in a way that makes them less menacing. A kind of exposure therapy, but with cartoons."

