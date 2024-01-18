70 Funny Single-Panel Comics For Dark Humor Fans By Derek Evernden (New Pics)
Derek Evernden, known for his work on "Bogart Creek," stands out in the art world with his exceptional single-panel comics and illustrations, known for their rather engaging and humorous style.
The artist has a rather distinctive approach to dark, gallows humor, usually offering a fresh and quirky perspective in contrast to traditional comics.
More info: bogartcreek.com | patreon.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
You know, BP calls a lot of these comics lists "dark," but this one really lives up to the label. 😬
