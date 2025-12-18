72 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up What It Means To Have Siblings
Siblings can fight like cats and dogs one moment, but then heroically defend each other the next. It's a nuanced, deep-rooted relationship that follows people well beyond childhood and is sometimes difficult to describe with words alone. So let's take a look at the Instagram account @siblingmemes.official! Filled with jokes about sharing bedrooms, arguing over the TV remote, and silently teaming up against your parents, it perfectly illustrates what it's actually like to have brothers and sisters. You'll laugh, then wonder how they got footage of your life.
We're mean because once upon a time we were a happy little princess living with the king and queen ... and then you lot came along and trashed the joint!
It's not always accidental, though, especially when you're the youngest.
My sibling is 12 years older than me. We're both fully grown adults, he had a child with his wife 6 years ago. I still wouldn't let him borrow my charger and often think of the times he didn't let me play with Hot Wheels with him and my cousin years ago. Not funny, P. You can still have my kidney, though.
Hahaha. Or, everyone else takes out their shít on them.
Our family had a rule: One sibling cuts, the other sibling gets to choose the half.
Was and still am the coolest sibling with an added title of coolest aunt
I got hit with "Oh, you're (little brother's) sister. I'm so sorry. (He was just annoying, not horrible.)
I was the introvert, my brother was the obnoxious extrovert - he always did the asking. Thanks, obnoxious bro! Love ya!
I was a terrible older sister to my bratty younger brother until he got bigger than me. Then I became his protector because other kids picked on him. *I* was the only one who could pick on him! Many bullies felt my wrath.
We had a roster - if it's January it's Child A, in the front, February Child B, March Child C etc. That put an end to the arguments
My brother and I have so many things in common yet have such different personalities. I'm so glad we're friends in adulthood - he's known me as long as anyone else and it's great to be able to compare histories. Love having a sibling!
