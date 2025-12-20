ADVERTISEMENT

The way we send each other off to the afterlife can vary depending on the culture. But generally, there are expectations for how guests should conduct themselves. It's a very emotionally charged occasion, and behavior matters.

However, not everyone gets it. Recently, we came across a couple of Reddit threads where people shared all the inappropriate things they've witnessed at funerals. From taking pictures with silly filters to playing obnoxious music, here are some of the most memorable stories. One person's solemn tribute is another person's "me time," it seems.

#1

Woman with long hair in a purple sweater laughing and covering her mouth, capturing unexpected moments at funerals. Only somewhat inappropriate, but certainly the funniest thing...

It was a funeral for an uncle I was very distantly related to, and (this is happening in Greece, in the summer), the church is very full and incredibly hot, you can smell the sweat, there's incense, the air isn't circulating, and the priest is just going on and on - I don't think I can describe how grim the situation was. Not totally unexpectedly therefore, just as the priest is getting to something particularly emotional, a man, an old colleague standing near the back, faints - he's completely out. Now, this guy was very tall and rather broad, so not only was it a miracle that he didn't take out the two tiny old ladies right in front of him, he was also really difficult to carry outside to get some air!

Somebody has the brilliant idea that the pallbearers (those people who carry the casket) should carry him, since they've practiced it and are reasonably strong. So everybody squeezes a bit tighter (nobody wants to leave the church, things just got interesting) to let them through. They pick him up, three on one side and three on the other, i.e. more or less as they would the casket, and start carrying him towards the door. Suddenly, this guy wakes up, turns his head several times, grasps what's going on and who's carrying him faster than anybody can respond, and immediately starts yelling "I'M ALIVE! I'M ALIVE! I'M ALIVEEEEEE!" At which point, one of the pallbearers laughs so hard that he drops what was thankfully a leg, and the others struggle to put him down in what is now a church absolutely exploding with laughter. The whole situation went on for a good fifteen minutes in which this guy walked outside and the priest tried to resume the service, but there absolutely continued to be giggles throughout - I, being a teenager at the time, also couldn't possibly hold it back every time I thought of this guy yelling he's alive!

Nobody was even particularly upset because the uncle we were burying was always laughing and joking around, so it somehow felt appropriate that we had a great laugh at his funeral.

ioannas , Leighann Blackwood Report

93points
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
2 days ago

The uncle probably had a hand in it from beyond the grave, just for the craic

26
26points
reply
View more comments
    #2

    Balloons with a happy birthday message floating outdoors, contrasting with the unexpected scenes at funerals. My grandmother's funeral was on her birthday. I purchased "happy birthday" balloons because it was what she would have wanted. I was immediately reprimanded by my mother when I arrived as she forgot it was her birthday. But everyone that knew the family knew that she would have loved it, even my grandfather laughed when I walked in with them.

    Thecrdbrdsamurai Report

    78points
    POST
    #3

    Person adjusting car controls inside vehicle, illustrating unexpected moments during funerals and related events. An estranged uncle driving past my grandmother's funeral playing Another One Bites the Dust.

    ally_tgm , Getty Images Report

    65points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    Last will and testament documents on a white surface related to funerals not going as expected scenarios. My father’s funeral.

    After the service and the reception after, my mother, brother, and sister headed back to our family home. A bunch of my father’s siblings and their family were also staying at the house with us. We got home a few minutes before everyone else.

    I was sitting at a table in the living room when I could see their cars come down the driveway. They all got out and were hugging and seemingly congratulating each other. The reception after the service was beautifully put together, and was actually a fun time. A fitting send off for my father. So I assumed they were still just having fun from that. Until they came inside.

    They all came in together very quickly, and quietly. They came up to me and my older brother sitting at the table, and kind of crowded around like a bunch of kids, about to see if they could have a cookie before dinner. My aunt Barbara smugly stood at the front and asked, “so when are we going to be doing the reading of the will to see what was left to us all?”

    My brother and I just looked at each other for a few moments before we turned to them to say, “are you kidding? Reading of the will? Like a soap opera? There is no reading of the will. Everything that belonged to my father now just belongs to my mother!”

    The look of defeat, but not shame, was disgustingly transparent. They were supposed to stay another few nights. They packed up and left that afternoon.

    Imadethisuponthespot , Melinda Gimpel Report

    63points
    POST
    View more comments
    #5

    Two people sitting in a funeral home with a coffin and floral arrangements during an unexpected funeral moment. At my grandfather's funeral, the stand-in, curmudgeonly pastor kept calling my grandfather by the wrong name.

    Pastor: we are here to memorialize the life of John Smith.

    Pastor: John Smith lived a good life. I had never personally met John Smith, but
    My Spouse Loudly: Well, I've never met John Smith either. His name was Bob White.

    Everyone attending burst out laughing.

    TooManyDogsHere , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    62points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    John smith and bob white sound nothing alike 🤣😂🤣

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    We went out to dinner after my dad’s funeral. I had snagged one of his hoodies from his closet, and I was wearing it. My brother noticed and kinda sarcastically said, “Hey. Nice jacket.”

    I said, “Thanks. I got it off a dead guy.”.

    anon Report

    54points
    POST
    View more comments
    #7

    Woman smiling while throwing a snowball in a winter forest scene, capturing unexpected moments related to funerals. We had a snowball fight outside the parlor of my pop pops funeral...

    Pop pop would have approved.
    The non-family mourners seemed horrified.

    anon , Rydale Clothing Report

    51points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Not all funerals need to be doom and gloom, if you know the decest would appreciate it on their behalf then go for it, we had a karaoke funerals for my mil cos she loved karaoke 🎤

    31
    31points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    My grandpa's phone going off in the middle of the eulogy and his ringtone was "Staying Alive" by the BeeGees.

    Ponty3 Report

    46points
    POST
    View more comments
    #9

    Young boy placing flowers on a decorated coffin during a funeral, highlighting moments when funerals did not go as expected. My own kids. Boys ages 10 and 8. At their great-grandfathers wake, they got a chair and moved it to the casket and started making his mouth into smiley face. Laughing the whole time. When me and their grandfather (my father in law) saw it, I immediately pulled them away and told them they shouldn't do that, grandpa laughed and said "it's fine, he would have really loved that they did that". We later found out that the great grandfather had asked the funeral home ahead of time to put a sign in his hand that said "thanks for coming" but they refused!

    Cobra1190 , The Good Funeral Guide Report

    41points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    He should f asked family to put the sign in his hands and im sure then the funeral home wouldn't have a say in it

    25
    25points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Person pouring essential oil from a small bottle onto their hand, illustrating unexpected moments at funerals. The lady who convinced my mother to ditch chemo and use essential oils, handed put biz cards at her funeral.

    Miablossom , Christin Hume Report

    41points
    POST
    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    I would have throat punched her.

    89
    89points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Man in black coat standing by a coffin on a lift in a funeral home, illustrating unexpected funeral moments. At cremation, someone's cellphone ringed playing "girl on fire" took a good 15 seconds to shut off.

    MilkAzedo , The Good Funeral Guide Report

    39points
    POST
    fnc122431 avatar
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    I would come back to life just to laugh at this as well.

    19
    19points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Man in black suit reading from a book next to a coffin and floral funeral arrangement during a funeral service. The priest *repeatedly* refered to my grandmother by the wrong name!!! After the 4th or 5th time my Aunt got up and and quietly told him the correct name. My grandmother had attended church weekly for decades. There was no reason for the priest to not know his parishioner. Needless to say we did not pay his fee.

    3bigdogs , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    37points
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    I've had this happen too, it's inexcusable.

    17
    17points
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    Priest in black clerical attire conducting a funeral ceremony inside a dimly lit church setting. My best friend died last year from a random heart failure at 25.

    The pastor at the funeral went on for about 10 minutes about how we had all been responsible for him [passing] because we were sinners and that we should join his church to make amends. He didn't know any of us. It was very uncomfortable.

    jonker5101 , Getty Images Report

    35points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    That's terrible, I would have done an official complaint

    39
    39points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    I'm a funeral director. This happened.

    We brought a man into our care who had died of AIDS complications in 1999 or so. His parents were immigrants from Eastern Europe who were very conservative and had not known their son was gay. He had moved to Milwaukee from their little town in the sticks about ten years earlier. Cancer was what his mom and dad were told. His friends in Milwaukee had their own services that the parents didn't attend, and I worked with the parents on a Mass of Christian Burial and interment in his hometown. The decedent's brother and sister met with the priest and asked him not to mention their brother's "lifestyle" during his homily, and explained why. He agreed.

    So the Mass starts, and the normal rituals get going, and then it's time for the priest to speak at length. A traditional Catholic homily in a conservative church like that one isn't a normal eulogy. It's purpose is to "bring glory to the Father," and if the deceased is spoken of at all it is about his or her devotion to God and how that was evident from earthly actions. The priest got to a certain point in his pretty much boilerplate remarks, and then took an audible breath and told everyone that he was feeling moved by the Holy Spirit to speak freely. He spoke about decisions that people make that are contrary to God's Plan, and how that inevitably results in corruption, and you can probably guess the rest of it. He never actually mentioned AIDS or sexuality, but it was pretty much right there if you read even a little bit between the lines.

    He did not go in procession to the cemetery, rather went in his own car and was waiting for us when we all pulled up. I don't think I had even turned off the engine to the hearse when the brother got out of his car, rushed to the front of the line of cars, and got in the priest's face, who then drove away without performing the burial rites. I was told later that the brother went with, "How dare you?" and the priest countered with, "I follow the Spirit. I had no choice." Honestly surprised the brother didn't lay him out.

    There are some things that happen at work that you just wish were happening on your very last day on the job.

    anon Report

    33points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    He follows the spirit - of judgemental self-righteousness.

    43
    43points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Person placing a ring on another’s finger outdoors, unrelated to funerals or funeral events. A marriage proposal to the recently widowed. She accepted.
    I know this is a thing in some families where if a guy dies, a single, male, relative, of the deceased, will end up marrying the widow. Why this is a thing, I dunno but know it is. So, the divorced brother proposed to his deceased, brother's wife and she said yes. I doubt there was any cheating going on there. The two are still happily married as well.

    Maxpowr9 , Andre Jackson Report

    29points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited)

    It's called a levirate marriage. It used to be common practice for a widow to marry her dead husband's younger brother, as back then, the eldest son would inherit the bulk of his parents' estate. It is still practiced in some parts of the world today. Henry VIII married his brother's widow. Although, his brother had been dead for seven years by then so that's something.

    17
    17points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Woman covering her face while sitting by a window, expressing grief and emotion related to unexpected funeral moments. At my grandpa's funeral in 2006 a random drunk woman that no one in our family knew stumbled in and started singing show tunes, then crying til she was escorted out.

    meowkait , Getty Images Report

    24points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited)

    Now that is how it should be with a disruptive person. Wheather it is a friend, just a aquiantance or even a family member. If they are being disruptive they should be escourted out of the funeral home or whatever place they are in.

    13
    13points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Hand holding a glass of whiskey in a dimly lit setting, illustrating unusual moments at funerals. At an open casket wake, a friend of the deceased attempted to give her a drink of single malt whiskey. She ended up being forcibly removed as she wouldn't stop and spilled a lot of the alcohol in the casket. It was as horrible and inappropriate as it was heartbreaking - for everyone.

    ohenry0923 , YesMore Content Report

    24points
    POST
    hydros11 avatar
    Ham Fright
    Ham Fright
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Saying "Whittle your whiskey around Like blazes, with a t'underin' Jaysus, do ye think I was dead?"

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Woman grieving beside a coffin during a funeral service with a gold cross on the wall in a somber setting. At my cousins funeral, one of my relatives literally tried jumping in the casket with him. Really traumatizing experience I might add.

    PraisePancakes , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    22points
    POST
    View more comments
    #19

    Woman in green dress and headscarf standing thoughtfully near floral arrangements inside an ornate funeral setting. At my grandma's funeral. There was a woman that had a really bad relationship with my grandma, but one of my aunts invited her to the funeral.

    She started receiving people as if she was a family member and tried to put herself at the center of everything.

    MarsNirgal , Andrej Lišakov Report

    22points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    Person in black shirt opening a foaming soda can, illustrating unexpected moments at funerals not going as expected. Someone trying to "quietly" open a can while they were doing the closing prayer.

    Midnight_Moon29 , Eduardo Ramos Report

    22points
    POST
    fnc122431 avatar
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    I'd come back to life just to laugh.

    13
    13points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    I worked at a funeral home several years ago. One of the services happened to take place on the day of the Columbia Shuttle disaster, so there was a lot of chatter about it amongst the attendees. A relative of the deceased woman got up in front of everyone during the service and postulated that the shuttle and its crew had been struck from the sky by this lady's soul as she ascended to Heaven.

    We_are_the_Odd Report

    22points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    There are some weird people around

    27
    27points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    My partner's stepmum's funeral.

    I was standing next to my partner to support him when one of his distant relatives, before even giving condolences or a greeting or anything else, asked "are you two married?"

    "No..."

    "Oh but you're together?"

    "Yes."

    "What a shame."

    The same woman then approached us at the wake and started going on about how nice it was to see young love blossom after a family breakup and how "exotic" I was (I'm Asian, he's white) because my partner had broken up with the mother of his child. She heavily implied that I was just a rebound and that he would be "back to his normal self soon". When my partner corrected her and told her that we had been together for 5 years, she visibly became uncomfortable and said "Oh. How nice.".

    verballyabusivecat Report

    21points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited)

    If anyone asks myself and my partner if we're married, I always answer "Yes.... Oh, but not to each other, though!" The reactions are often priceless. (it's actually true, too)

    20
    20points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    At my great-grandmother's funeral, her son showed up to the funeral wearing khakis and his bright orange Tennessee Vols shirt. Then he started yelling at my mom when she asked him who the pallbearers were going to be, mainly throwing a fit about who was in the will... Mind you we hadn't even left the funeral home yet and were literally needing to know who they would be at that very moment.

    Needless to say we don't talk to that side of the family anymore.

    Ranku_Abadeer Report

    20points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    I've told everyone I WANT them to show up dressed in Arkansas Razorback gear to my funeral! And Hèll they can even wear those foam fingers and stuff like that if they want! And yes I live in Arkansas which must mean I'm a hillbilly...lol. I actually DO have a bunch of them in my family so I wouldn't be surprised if they wore the beer dispensing hats as well! 🤣🤣🤣

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    The pastor took the opportunity to say that if we didn't start going to church we were all going to Hell.

    dkalt42 Report

    20points
    POST
    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    There is no thing quite so "christian" as a pastor schilling for his living. Carnival Barkers are more honest, at least they entertain you.

    16
    16points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Honestly, we were all pissed that this woman showed up at all. The dead guy *hated* her.

    She showed up wearing a Little Mermaid t-shirt and Pikachu hat. While the priest spoke, she stood up and paced in front of him a few time, then say next to the dead guy's grieving fiance and told her "no one is more upset about this than me."

    Someone discreetly pulled her away and sat her down three rows back where she loudly sobbed, wailed, sniffed and professed her grief.

    When the service ended, she stood up in front of the casket and invited everyone in the room to a party she was hosting that night.

    sheilathetank Report

    20points
    POST
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I'd love to know the relationship between the woman and the deceased.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    My grandma died a few years ago and we decided on a burial. After the interment ceremony, the groundskeeper asked us if we would like to leave before they finished packing the dirt. MY FAMILY SAID NO!

    Cut to us horrifically watching my grandmas casket get repeatedly dirt punched by an excavator.

    It was more disturbing than inappropriate.

    zebratacos Report

    19points
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    This is horrifying, ... but dirt punching? That's hysterical!

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Woman in black lace dress and oversized sunglasses posing outdoors, capturing unexpected moments at funerals. A narcisstic family member arrived late (after everyone else was at the graveside for the burial, and probably lurking behind a tomb to pick the perfect time after the priest had just started talking), wearing an enormous hat and sunglasses and low cut gown like she was attending the Golden Globes red carpet or something, and loudly making an absolute scene of how devasted she was, daaaaaarlings and just generally making it all about her.

    Zhirrzh , Jay Soundo Report

    19points
    POST
    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Another one that needed throat punched.

    17
    17points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    Hand holding smartphone displaying Snapchat app, symbolizing unexpected moments at funerals captured or shared online. Using snapchat filters on the deceased during an open casket funeral. It made my blood boil.

    anon , Sanket Mishra Report

    19points
    POST
    View more comments
    #29

    The preacher at my wife's grandfather's funeral. He mentioned in the eulogy at least a solid dozen times that he (the grandfather) was poor. So very, very poor. Never had a dime. But loved his family. But was soooo poor. My wife's brother got so sick of it he actually stood up, in the front row, and just gave everyone a look like 'What'?.

    anon Report

    19points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Probably annoyed that the old guy didn't give enough to the church.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    I worked at a Cemetery one Summer when I was in High School. This usually involved mowing/weedeating, but they also had me help on the setup/teardown of burial equipment.

    The worst I saw was just a screaming argument that appeared to be sibling upset one took advantage of their now deceased Mother.

    The most interesting thing was observing how culturally different groups handled the burial.

    White families always left right after the preacher was finished. So we would lower the coffin with everyone gone. Black families always stayed until the dirt started going on top. Only had one Asian funeral and it was a cremation.

    Barfhelmet Report

    18points
    POST
    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Jewish families shovel the dirt themselves, at least some of it. It symbolizes the last kindness they can give their loved one.

    23
    23points
    reply
    View more comments

