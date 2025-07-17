Someone recently asked the internet, “What’s the most unhinged thing a family member did before your wedding?” and netizens didn’t hold back with some of the wildest stories you might read today. Here’s our handpicked collection of the craziest.

Weddings can get pretty dramatic, especially in the months and weeks leading up to them. Tales abound of entitled bridezillas making the most outlandish requests, sure, but when family members get involved things can go sideways fast.

#1 When we announced the wedding date a year ahead of time, my husband’s grandmother told us she would be sick that day.

RELATED:

#2 My father in law was overheard telling one of the groomsmen that he didn’t know why we were wasting time and money on a wedding when the marriage wouldn’t last more than a year tops. Jokes on him, we celebrated our 26th anniversary this year.

#3 Not before but during. MIL was standing behind StepMIL barking like a dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are supposed to be the happiest day of your life. But let’s be real; before the vows come meltdowns, arguments, and at least one relative threatening not to show up. Why does everyone seem to lose their minds before a wedding? From bridezillas to passive-aggressive in-laws, here’s why pre-wedding chaos is basically tradition. For brides and grooms, the pressure is intense. You're planning a huge event, trying to keep everyone happy, and probably hemorrhaging money. Add the emotional weight of “forever,” and it’s a recipe for stress. Suddenly, someone crying over table linens doesn’t seem so dramatic. You’re juggling family drama, vendor calls, and existential dread, all while pretending to love pastel napkins.

#4 My mom called me two days before the wedding to tell me to come over to my sibling’s house where she was staying for “a surprise”. Surprises coming from my mother are never, ever good. It’s always something manipulative.



Her “surprise” was she had a friend make her a new top and skirt combo to wear. It looked like something you would wear to the office and like it was hand sewn by an 8 year old.



Turns out that after spending two full days and going to probably a dozen stores shopping for a MOB dress (and finding an absolutely gorgeous two piece one I might add), my mother decided we were just tired of shopping and lied to her about how good she looked in the outfit we helped her pick out.



Both my sibling and I said absolutely not, you can’t wear that and we spent sooo much time helping you pick a nice one out, it was really hurtful she did this behind our backs.



She said okay, but when she packed she only brought the bottom of the nice outfit and “forgot” the top.



I told her to get a friend to overnight it because I wasn’t going shopping again with her two days before the wedding and she couldn’t wear the new “outfit”.



She got the top overnighted and wore the nice outfit. Everything was fine until she started other s**t after the ceremony, but whatever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My MIL tried pretty hard to ruin the entire experience.



She chewed me out, like ridiculously loudly, at my bridal shower because my husband and I were talking about getting a dog and apparently that was rushing things… with my husband. Whom I had known for 8 years at that point.



She told my husband marrying me would be the biggest mistake of his life because I wouldn’t mail his sister (21 at the time) a birthday gift when we were seeing her in 3 days. (Neither SIL or MIL ever got me a birthday gift, to this day)



She flipped out on me the morning of the wedding because apparently I didn’t tell her I would have breakfast for everyone while we got ready… I absolutely did tell her. It was in the info text I sent the week before. Everyone else knew. She was also over two hours late.



At our wedding, she wanted a picture with “just her kids” not me, totally fine. I get it. Except my brother in law’s girlfriend was in said picture. They had been together for 2 months longer than me and my husband. They’re still not married 7 years later.



A couple months after the wedding, I shared the wedding photos…. She screamed at me and then blocked my husband and I on everything because she didn’t think she was in enough of the photos…. At not her wedding.



Yeah. She’s a lot. Our wedding day was still absolutely beautiful though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My mother allowed me to store my wedding stuff at her house to keep it safe and organized. When she found out I was inviting my bio father (whom she had not seen or talked to in well over a decade) she dumped all of my wedding items, anything non-wedding items of mine, and anything I'd given her as gifts over the years in my shared back yard (my neighbor was my landlord, btw). I happened to pull up to my apartment as this was happening and did not want more of a scene, so I began to slowly drive away and she ran out in front of my car telling to get out of the car so she could fight me. I laughed at her and drove away.



We later went to counseling and her excuse was that she already felt as though she wasn't included in or wanted at the wedding, and inviting my father who wasn't there for me throughout my life sent her over the edge because he didn't deserve to be there... I had allowed her to throw the engagement party, assist with bridal shower, asked her to do a reading during the ceremony (which she declined), chose her to walk me down the aisle and give me away, came with me for wedding dress shopping, and was invited to the tasting with the caterer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Families often go full chaos mode, too. Moms get overly involved. Dads complain about costs. Siblings either feel left out or become overly opinionated. Weddings stir up every unresolved family relationship issue like a spoon in a pot of old stew. Someone will bring up something that happened in the 90s. And that someone is probably entitled Aunt Linda. Don’t forget about the friends. Your besties want to help but somehow “help” turns into six-person group chats debating dress colors. The maid of honor starts stress crying. The best man forgets the rings. The groomsmen treat everything like it’s spring break. Suddenly, your carefully planned day looks more like a reality TV episode.

#7 Set the wedding date after being engaged a few weeks and then my brother decided he was going to finally marry his fiancé of 4 years, the week of our wedding. My mom initially supported the idea, so she wouldn’t have to travel twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Not my wedding, my cousin’s. We flew all the way in from out of state. He had been delinquent in child support to his ex wife—missed all the overdue the payments and never tried to set up a plan to pay anything. Cops showed up after the vows because he owed over $20k and made no attempt to pay. They arrested him right after they walked back down the aisle. We awkwardly stayed for the reception where he was not present. The state was Idaho if you’re wondering.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My mother demanded to know why my sister was allowed to wear a gown with a low back and I wouldn’t let her wear a see through outfit. I told her it was because my sister was 26 and not the mother of the bride 🤣🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️.

ADVERTISEMENT

Money matters don’t exactly help either. Weddings are expensive, like, terrifyingly expensive. The average cost can hit over $30,000 depending on where you are. Add in conflicting ideas of who should pay for what, and you’ve got a budgeting war. Couples feel pressured to go big, while secretly Googling “cheap DIY centerpieces that don’t look sad.” Expectations skyrocket. Everyone has an opinion: on the guest list, the food, the playlist, even your vows. You’ll hear, “It’s your day,” but what they mean is, “It’s your day, as long as I approve of every choice.” Trying to please everyone is impossible. And yes, someone will complain about the chicken not being free-range or prepared to their liking.

#10 My dad pushed my husband off a roof.

#11 My mother hosted a dinner at her house at the same date and time as my rehearsal dinner and invited my extended family who flew in 3000 miles from out of town. She never told me and my now-husband, much less invited us. I only found out from my maid of honor (whose parents were among the invitees) a few days before.



ETA: I'm getting a bunch of questions and comments, so I'll add some context here.



My in-laws had offered to pay for the rehearsal dinner because they wanted to contribute. We were doing everything locally, and we live in a very expensive area, so I was struggling to find a place that wouldn't be terribly costly for them. Shortly before the wedding, I had found arrangements with a restaurant owned by one of my clients. Husband and I visited my mother (I'll call her Narcissa after a fictional character with whom she shares several personality traits) just before Christmas and told her about our plans for rehearsal dinner. We told her the date, time, location, and that she and the extended family (I'll call them the Smiths and the Jones) were all invited. My wedding was in January, so yes, Narcissa was invited and knew well in advance that these other people were invited as well.



Unfortunately, my original rehearsal dinner venue fell through so I had to scramble to find another arrangement. I managed to do so about a week and a half before the wedding. I reached out to the Smiths and to my MOH (she is the Jones' daughter) to tell them. I told them that I understood that it was rather last minute and I would not have been upset if they could not make it. My MOH was the one who told me that her parents wouldn't be able to make it because Narcissa was having a dinner that same date and time at her house.



I had a group text which I sent out to my bridesmaids the Wednesday before the wedding weekend laying out the itinerary for the weekend, including times and locations for all events, i.e. rehearsal, rehearsal dinner, hair and makeup appointments, photos, etc. I sent it to my husband so he could share it with his groomsmen and family members (minus the hair and makeup parts obviously). He also sent it to Narcissa, as we were doing family and wedding party photos before the ceremony, so she would know to show up early for those as well. She simply replied, "Thanks, see you Sunday." (Wedding was the Sunday of MLK weekend.)



Again, not mad at all at the Smiths and Joneses, as they were put in an impossible position. This was all Narcissa, who knew d**n well what she was doing and took advantage of the situation.



As for the wedding day itself, Narcissa blew off the photos (we weren't going to keep any of her anyway), ceremony was perfect in every way, everyone had an absolute blast at the reception (except for Narcissa who Irish exited after the ceremony), and we haven't spoken to her since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 We had a child free wedding which pissed off my husband’s cousin (hint: her kid was the reason for the child free wedding).

So she tried to demand that my husband (you know, the GROOM) leave our wedding reception early to go pick her kid up from the babysitter my FIL paid for since she insisted on traveling with him. That did not happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spotlight can also be overwhelming. Not everyone loves being the center of attention, and suddenly you’re expected to dance, speak, and pose like royalty. If you’re shy, this can feel more like a public performance than a celebration. Combine that with high emotions and camera flashes, and it’s no wonder people end up in tears in bathroom stalls. There’s also a strange grief element. Weddings symbolize a major life shift, and that can be hard for everyone, especially parents letting go, siblings adjusting, or friends feeling left behind. So yeah, tears are only to be expected. It’s about saying goodbye to a chapter of your life, and that’s a pretty big deal. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My pregnant sister and her fiance showed up two days before my wedding where we lived (15 hours away) with no place to stay and no money. We invited family to our very small wedding with 0 expectations of attendance because we moved away from family several years before. Them showing up then became my problem to deal with. And they couldn't afford to leave until he got paid three days after my wedding... It was great. If I could do it over id never have invited my family and just stuck with my two best friends as witnesses. Lesson learned. .

#14 My husband's "best man" (his best female friend for decades) ignored everything to do with the wedding. I planned his bachelor party, she just showed up and she even bailed on the best man's speech. Good thing my sister had something prepared as my maid of honor. She got drunk many years later and apologized for hating me all these years and confessed she's always wanted to marry him but now she could see I was actually a nice person 😐.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 During my wedding, two of my aunts decided to leave and go shopping for home storage.

So, next time someone freaks out over boutonnières or cake flavors, cut them some slack. Weddings are beautiful, but also deeply weird emotional roller coasters. Beyond a celebration of love between two people, they’re about family, finances, fear, and occasionally fighting about whether daisies are “elegant enough.” If chaos hits, just remember: it’s all part of the tradition. ADVERTISEMENT What do you think of the wild stories in this list? Have you got your own crazy pre-wedding story involving family members? Upvote the ones you found most unhinged and feel free to leave a comment if you can relate!

#16 My parents, who had been separated for over 25 years, decided to get drunk and have s*x. Loudly. I got calls from my older brothers telling me to come get my mother and that I was paying for everyone's therapy. I said "Yeah. Mom's always been the loud one." Then laughed and hung up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My mil told everyone her side of the family knew to dress like they were attending a Victorian tea party. It was just regular semi formal at a lovely coastal venue. Still makes me laugh.

#18 We got married about 2 hours away at the beach and my own mother was like 2 hours late getting to town. Which means she left AFTER she was supposed to be there. On purpose. She did not get any better throughout the weekend and shortly thereafter we went NC 🤣.

#19 Unhinged? Unsure. But rude as hell & unexpected? My mom…she had been with a tour group to Paris the week before our wedding-she came home two days before the wedding. Her feet were “so swollen,” she didn’t move at all during the reception. At all. She sat and stayed there.



My dad was volunteered to make the cake but forgot. We got a ready made cake from the grocery store that no one else could pick up.



My sister and BFF were supposed to stand with me. I had paid for my sister’s flight from another state, bought her dress, shoes, everything. I made us appointments to get a spray tan and nails done the day before. She didn’t show up. At all. And ignored my calls. When I finally did get a hole of her, she had been shopping all day with my mom the day before, told me my husband to be was s**t, and she wasn’t coming to the wedding at all. I cried. Cried away my spray tan and ended up having to shower it off bc my face was streaky. She showed up. She still hates my husband and it’s been 18 years of marriage.



There was a lot more leading up to the wedding, too. Good luck!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Seconds before I was about to walk down the aisle my step mother said something to my mom about child support. My mom shot back with comments and and my dad was defending my step mom. I just stood there tears in my eyes before my step brother told them to knock it off or he would kick my dad and step mom (his mom) out. The rest of the night was fine no issues between them. They’re not married anymore and my husband and I are celebrating our 8 year wedding anniversary this year! I was also 24 when I got married so I have no idea what prompted her to bring up child support since they’d only been married 3 years and he stopped paying at 18.

#21 My mother didn’t understand that my wedding dress alterations would make my dress fit to my form so suggested that I didn’t eat for the next 6 days leading up to my wedding… or eat at my wedding… or eat the wedding cake… My dress “suddenly being tighter” after being tailored really seemed to break her brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My future sil filled out the RSVP with a note that she would rather drink poison than attend our wedding. Custody drama over a niece.



I saved that card for years in case she ever became violent. Never saw her again, and she's dead now.

#23 My SIL argued with my husband and MIL because she told them she was wearing her own wedding dress to our wedding. Her dress wasn’t white, but it was very obviously a formal gown that was very fancy and all the guests on my husband’s side immediately recognised it. They weren’t impressed, but it was like they all agreed not to tell me, which seems a lot like they thought it was a good chance I would have a tantrum about that.



I said it was a nice dress, and husband finally told me she insisted on wearing it, saying she wouldn’t come otherwise unless he bought her a dress. I think maybe she was angling to be a bridesmaid? (My bridesmaids wore dresses of their choosing but colour-coordinated with these fierce pink blazers that looked AMAZING.) Anyway, husband confessed the whole thing the day after the wedding when I told him his sister looked nice. I probably wasn’t offended enough by the move or see what kind of person that made her (she’s a bitterly failed reality show contestant, if that helps), but a few years later and we’re both NC with her for actions that are entirely in keeping with the kind of person who’d wear their own wedding dress to someone else’s wedding.



Also on the day, when it came time for speeches, none of my husband’s blood relatives spoke, only his BIL (SIL’s husband), and husband explained that over the years his family has proved it values drama and is not above starting s**t at inappropriate times, especially if it involves an event where both his parents (who are long divorced) are in attendance, so they have like an unspoken rule that only BIL gives speeches. It was rather astonishing!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My brother's in laws said they couldn't throw a real reception because grandpa minister wouldn't approve of a big party with dancing and drinking. Punch and grocery store cookies in the Sunday school classroom was it. My parents were appalled and threw a large after party for our side at the house, hired a band, rented a dance floor, prepped food for 100 people, brought in a bartender, bought a cake and all sorts of Italian pastries and cookies, chairs and tables, flowers and all the rest.



Guess who showed up to party?

#25 My ex BIL was a POS who liked to prove his masculinity through drinking and trying to bond through drinking with my male relatives. He was jealous about my sister who was my MOH. When we rocked up to the ceremony, he came up to the car drunk and opened the door and tried to assert his dominance over me and her. He also cut in on the bridesmaids and groomsmens dance due to jealousy that my sister was dancing with another man. The thing I'm really angry about though is that my cousin let himself get caught up with BIL and was absolutely s*******d from the start of the ceremony and basically was blacked out at one of the tables all throughout the reception. My dad had died earlier that year and I had no brothers and he was meant to walk me down the aisle but never did because he was so drunk and barely conscious. I walked myself down the aisle.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My mom ate a cockroach because she was drunk and looking for attention. And the story goes like this now “remember when your mom ate a cockroach and you cried”



When my sister got married it was a huge family event and a big party at my moms the night before, she lived less than a mile from sister. Sister asked me to take her home early (10ish) so she’d be rested for the day and things were getting crazy and she wanted to get away. We headed home with some of the other girls in my car. My now ex BIL was talked into dropping my wasted parents and a few family members off at our place with no car to get back home. When we told them they had to leave and she says “what’s the big deal? “ Slaps a cockroach off the wall and eats it. What the actual f**k. After we get them to agree to leave they have no ride so they take my jeep Cherokee that I need the next day to pick up stuff and rip the door handle off it. Wont answer calls next day. I walk a mile in Texas heat with my hair and makeup done to get it and then they denied breaking the d**n door. Cool cool cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My MIL…

1. Tried to get me to use all the vendors she booked and lost deposits on from when daughters eloped after mom planned everything without her daughter’s input.

2. Gave me a list of about 100-120 people to invite who I’d never met or heard of and who my husband hadn’t seen in at least 10 years.

3. Planned the whole rehearsal dinner based on what she wanted then asked her ex husband (husband’s dad) to pay for half.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The day before my shower my MIL called me and said she refused to come because she didn’t get to help organize it - the shower my mom organized for me.



She also refused to tell me or my husband what color her dress was. I was panicking thinking she would wear white. But instead she had a bright red strapless dress with a slit all the way up her leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My single sister in law to be was invited to dress shop with me (she was a bridesmaid) and took one of my top 3 dresses, went into the dressing room, tried it on in front of all of my friends/family, then said I couldn’t have it and she wanted to get married in it someday. I ended up picking that gown and she was livid. That was 13 years ago and she never got married after all. She’s crazy AF. We no longer speak, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

#30 My MIL let her lease go and, just weeks before our wedding, showed up on my soon to be husband's doorstep, saying she needed a place to stay. He said ok, as long as she was moved out by the wedding. She agreed. The night before our wedding she had not left, nor made plans to. She was settling in for the long haul. He had an argument with her and told her that after the wedding we would be on a week long honeymoon and when he returned he would be bringing his wife to his home to live and she had better be gone. We returned from our honeymoon and she was still there, all her things were moved in. He told her she had to be out by that night and started packing her things and throwing them outside. She moved her things to a storage unit and went to stay with friends for a couple of days before renting her own place again ... and has forever played the victim, saying her son threw her out in the street and that our wedding was the worst day of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Not really "unhinged" but, now I realize not acceptable... my MIL, she was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 multiforma glioblastoma (brain tumor the size of a peach) about 6 months before our wedding. At our rehearsal dinner, she wore an absolutely gorgeous white sequined pant suit with a 1920s style hat with a barely there veil. She was beautiful- and in good health (she was waiting to start chemo until after the wedding of her only son but had had the tumor removed and wore the hat to cover her shaved head and surgical scar). The picture of her from the rehearsal dinner is my favorite picture of her and I have it on my wall, almost 35 years later. Now days, people would say "any color except white would have been ok" and I say it was the rehearsal dinner, she was so happy, looked so beautiful. Less than 2 years later, she passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Called me at 10:30pm the night before saying they wouldn't make it to give me away...

#33 My mom didn’t want to get ready with us bc she didn’t want to leave her boyfriend in the hotel alone. While we were cutting cake she was making out with her 26yo boyfriend. The only pictures of her at my wedding she has a grimace walking down the aisle with my brother and she’s making out with her boyfriend on the dance floor. When people ask about our relationship I mention those incidents first bc I have pictures to back it up 🙃.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Week of the wedding -

- cousin dropped out after telling me a million times he was coming

- his parents also dropped out (due to illness) but asked if they could come again the day before but “understood if we filled their seats” (which we did because it was over $300 a person) and proceeded to publicly shame me on social media and show private text messages to other family members and tell me how horrible I was the day before my wedding (!!!!) after they said they weren’t coming (!!!!)

- brother was going to sneak in his gf who we did not invite due to his really disrespectful/hurtful behavior so we uninvited him lol

- grandpa also got a “stomach ache” and just didn’t fly up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My in-laws arranged our rehearsal dinner at a lovely restaurant and all the main dishes were things I am allergic to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 We had a smallish wedding of about 60 people including the wedding party. My (then future) mother-in-law brought ALL my (soon to be) husband’s relatives to the wedding rehearsal. Thankfully the best man’s wife dragged all the aunts uncles and cousins who I had never met off to the lounge so that the rehearsal was for the wedding party, not half the guests. I think I need to thank her again for that (it was 40 years ago).

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 An aunt did NOT want her son to get married until he was 35. He is her only child.



Luckily my uncle got hold of some “happy pills” from her doctor. She was so s****d during the wedding and reception that she doesn’t really remember what happened.



The bride and groom didn’t know.



A few of us knew and were on auntie guard duty.

#38 My cousin ,who was my best friend, who told me they would do anything they could to help us with the wedding and that they were there for us ended up dropped out of the wedding party two weeks before the wedding. They still came to the wedding for the ceremony and pictures and then took off. I have only seen them one other time since the wedding 4 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I had to demote my matron of honor when she cheated on her husband and was bringing their toddler around the guy she even introduced us to him with her toddler all while her husband had no idea she was cheating it was awful I felt so bad for him and couldn't believe my own best friend would do that. Then at the wedding no one was helping clean up I was in my wedding dress and putting up chairs and tables while they all stood around and drank until my sister who was helping said to all our friends why is the bride putting stuff while you guys all stand around and it shamed them and they started helping lol. That was my wedding to my ex. No drama at my wedding to my now husband it was beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 This one sad and tragic and angrifying.... after years of being a childless doting aunt my SIL told her openly gay for years nephew that due to her and her husband's Seventh Day Adventist beliefs they didn't support his choices and wouldn't be attending his marriage... but oh she still loved them. We've been all stunned at this sudden declaration and very very sadly the close relationship she had with nephew's mother is no more:(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My mom graciously gave me $5k towards the wedding…. And then invited 10 people I barely knew (old friends old neighbors.) meh not unhinged, but just everything comes at a cost.



My FIL, best man, and other friend gave amazing speeches and had the full attention of the room, laughing and in tears. My mom out of nowhere goes “give me the mic!” And stands up and says “I want to sing this song I used to sing my baby,” and she proceeded to sing a lullaby I’ve never heard in a very shrill voice and it was so hilarious and unexpected. I remember being annoyed by it for a few years but now I just laugh. She just couldn’t let there be a glow of attention without stepping into it. And surely everyone saw how weird it was.

#42 No s**t my sister and I (F30) got in a fist fight 2 days prior. She got a concussion, I got a black eye. I’m extremely pale with almond wide set eyes. No amount of makeup or ice could help me.



My husband and I re-did our wedding photos on our first anniversary and my sister helped pay for them.



She was in a very bad place with her a*******n, but is now sober, and did a complete 180. I’m so proud of her.



But the minute that she gets engaged, I’m signing up for boxing classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 A family member I had no contact with found my fiancés phone number (they’d never met) via internet sleuthing and called to ask for an invite.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 My grandmother brought the woman she thought my father SHOULD marry instead to the ceremony. Then she locked herself in the bathroom so they couldn't start the wedding.



Joke's on her, my parents were married 38 yrs and were together till they passed. Deeply in love.

#45 Unhinged, but brilliant.



My dad is such an a*****e. My wife insisted on him coming to the wedding, or at least inviting him, "because he's family." So we sent an invitation and he showed up with his wife. My wife's cousin, the only one who took me seriously that my dad might be an a*****e to everyone, started a rumor that my dad had been "shot in a war," and "couldn't help himself due to the head injury." None of that was remotely true, mind you, but my wife's family then treated him like a war hero that was mentally slow. So when my dad was patronizing and a*****e like usual, people responded like, "awwww bless his heart," like he couldn't help himself. My dad wanted to upset everyone, and they just laughed it off like he was senile. He left soon after he arrived, probably pretty pissed off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My MiL spent hours painting an empty paint can and bedazzling Ace Hardware trucker hats with our names on them the night before - she told us she couldn't finish helping us tear down because she was up until 2 am. I think this is funnier and more unhinged without context but will elaborate if asked.

#47 Well, some of my uncle's relatives disapproved of him marrying my aunty and threatened to kidnap him and/or create a disturbance during the wedding. My grandfather (my aunty's father) was sufficiently concerned so as to request (and receive) a police escort for the bridal party on the day of the wedding



The whole thing, plus one or two other incidents, was enough to create sufficient bad blood between that side of my uncle's family and our family that lasted for decades and only really fully healed in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My family had been falling apart for a few years (now completely disintegrated, but we are much happier without the dead weight.) The teams were sister and BIL and brother and SIL vs Mom, dad, fiance, and me. I felt compelled to have my sister as MOH because I was her's (before the family issues really came to a head.)



She threw me a shower and filled it with games trying to prove fiance and I didn't know each other well enough and weren't ready to be married. With my religion, there's nothing really for the MOH has to do during the ceremony so all she had to worry about was the reception. My SIL was pregnant with the first grandchild and my MOH spent the entire reception taking care of SIL. Literally never said a thing to me. I should have had my best friend be my MOH.



As a bonus, my dad took fiance aside before we started planning and said he would give us the cost of the wedding to use as we pleased if we wanted to elope instead. He wasn't pushing for it, just offering it as an option. Fiance thought I had been dreaming of the perfect wedding my whole life and didn't want to deny me that, so he declined. I found this out a few years into or marriage and was a little angry. I totally would have taken the money! The whole wedding and reception was one big anxiety because of my stupid family.



Edit for paragraphs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 We had to hop on a zoom call with some family members the week before to hash out family drama. And then half of that family didn’t come to the wedding for other reasons.