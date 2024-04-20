Here Are My Wreaths And Centrepiece That I Made Inspired By Pop Culture Animations
Find all my designs at LiKiViCustomDesigns.Etsy.com.
Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath Interchangeable Holiday Paintings
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
24″ black and white wreath with interchangeable signs for Halloween, Christmas, and year-round. Signs are hand-painted and can be personalized and sealed with polycrylic. The entire wreath is treated with Scotchguard to repel dust and moisture.
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Alice In Wonderland Stacked Teacups Centrepiece
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Beautiful Alice in Wonderland-themed centrepiece. Stacked teacups are securely mounted on wood painted with black and white checkers. Adorned with garden roses, berries, ranunculus, ribbons, a miniature Cheshire cat + door knob, playing cards pocket watch, miniature mushrooms, and a string of pearls.
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Personalized Alice In Wonderland Decorations
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Beautiful Alice in Wonderland-themed wreath with personalized UnBirthday sign. Created on a 20″ grapevine wreath and adorned with pink and willow green satin, black and white harlequin and striped ribbons, miniature tea set, pocket watch, Mad Hatter’s hat, drink me a bottle, glittered playing cards, miniature mushrooms, peonies, and garden roses. The sign can be personalized with any name or message.
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Pink And Blue Alice In Wonderland Tea Party Wreath
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Beautiful Alice in Wonderland-themed wreath adorned with magenta, light pink, turquoise blue, black and white harlequin and striped ribbons, miniature tea set, pocket watch, Mad Hatter’s hat, drink me a bottle, harlequin curls and striped balls, glittered playing cards, miniature mushrooms, peonies, and garden roses.
If you’d like this wreath in a different color scheme or personalized in any way, don’t hesitate to ask.
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns
9
0