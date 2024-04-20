Here Are My Wreaths And Centrepiece That I Made Inspired By Pop Culture Animations

ADVERTISEMENT

Find all my designs at LiKiViCustomDesigns.Etsy.com.

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath Interchangeable Holiday Paintings

24″ black and white wreath with interchangeable signs for Halloween, Christmas, and year-round. Signs are hand-painted and can be personalized and sealed with polycrylic. The entire wreath is treated with Scotchguard to repel dust and moisture.

Alice In Wonderland Stacked Teacups Centrepiece

Beautiful Alice in Wonderland-themed centrepiece. Stacked teacups are securely mounted on wood painted with black and white checkers. Adorned with garden roses, berries, ranunculus, ribbons, a miniature Cheshire cat + door knob, playing cards pocket watch, miniature mushrooms, and a string of pearls.

Personalized Alice In Wonderland Decorations

Beautiful Alice in Wonderland-themed wreath with personalized UnBirthday sign. Created on a 20″ grapevine wreath and adorned with pink and willow green satin, black and white harlequin and striped ribbons, miniature tea set, pocket watch, Mad Hatter’s hat, drink me a bottle, glittered playing cards, miniature mushrooms, peonies, and garden roses. The sign can be personalized with any name or message.

Pink And Blue Alice In Wonderland Tea Party Wreath

Beautiful Alice in Wonderland-themed wreath adorned with magenta, light pink, turquoise blue, black and white harlequin and striped ribbons, miniature tea set, pocket watch, Mad Hatter’s hat, drink me a bottle, harlequin curls and striped balls, glittered playing cards, miniature mushrooms, peonies, and garden roses.

If you’d like this wreath in a different color scheme or personalized in any way, don’t hesitate to ask.

