ADVERTISEMENT

Hold onto your unicorn frappuccinos, folks, because we're about to dive into a world where practicality meets pure, unadulterated fun! We've rounded up 24 novelty products that are so awesome, they'll make your boring old household items cry tears of jealousy.

From glow-in-the-dark gadgets that'll turn your living room into a rave to pet accessories that'll have your furry friends living their best lives, these finds are about to inject a serious dose of whimsy into your daily routine. So, get ready – we're about to prove that being practical doesn't mean you can't party harder than a piñata at a birthday bash!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Boring Game Of Fetch Is A Thing Of The Past With This Interactive Dog Ball That Will Be Your Pup’s New Favorite Plaything

A Boring Game Of Fetch Is A Thing Of The Past With This Interactive Dog Ball That Will Be Your Pup’s New Favorite Plaything

Review: "My puppy a lot of energy and this helps him work it off. He loves chasing it around and even one of my cats loves to play with it. It's nice that it "sleeps" when not used for a time to save the battery, just bump it and it goes again. Easy to charge, just pull the button out and plug it in. The light help get and keep their attention. Would definitely recommend for anyone with a dog." - Benjamin T. Kelley

amazon.com , The Marauding Moose , Betybeam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
$25 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
carolineplotner_1 avatar
rorschach-penguin
rorschach-penguin
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why get a dog if you think playing fetch with them is boring?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Take Note! The Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook Is How Things Are Done In The Future!

Review: "A great product that really makes your day much easier. I love how you can make notes all day to different accounts and the upload is so easy. I placed mine in my google drive and now my work partner can see what is needed and jumps right into the project. More efficient and less sticky notes everywhere" - Michelle Scott

amazon.com , marnel garcon , Eliza Larkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
145points
$34.99 $27.09 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
nancyparkinson avatar
nancy
nancy
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Instead of spending a fortune on this product, you can just write on normal paper (or a little white board)... the steps are still the same. You scan it with your phone. Done.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

We Have Crunched The Numbers And The Marcooltrip Mz Abs Stimulator Ab Machine Is Worth It

We Have Crunched The Numbers And The Marcooltrip Mz Abs Stimulator Ab Machine Is Worth It

Review: "I like this purchase! I bought this to help strengthen my abs as I have a terrible back. I wear it when I work at home, cook, and watch tv. It definitely has helped build strength. I would recommend this product to anyone that needs an extra boost to their core." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Mary , skywalker1000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
$59.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Stop Being Mad At Apple’s Lacklustre Zoom And Just Get A Monocular-Telescope For You Smartphone

Stop Being Mad At Apple’s Lacklustre Zoom And Just Get A Monocular-Telescope For You Smartphone

Review: "This is a very well-made product - good design, excellent materials, ease of use. I was surprised at how powerful it is - given that I have always used binoculars. Using a monocular device was easier and made holding the device still comfortable and smooth. Glass and optics are exceptionally good. I would recommend this to anyone wanting a smaller device for sightseeing, hunting, or bird watching." - william c dodge

amazon.com , Jack , Public Name Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Birdie Personal Safety Alarm For Women : The Safety Mechanism That Will Let You Spread Your Wings

Review: "Very loud alarm. Make sure to firmly press top back into place to disarm. This makes me feel more confident going out in public." - Caroline Clark

amazon.com , MulderItsMe , Caitlin Henning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
$30.01 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
undakafu2000 avatar
Bugoy-420
Bugoy-420
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does it have to be for "Women"? Chicks attack me all the time.....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Pizza Oven Kit : Enjoy Pizza That Will Make You Say ‘Mamma Mia!’

Review: "If you own a weber kettle this is a must have! If you’re looking to make your own wood fired pizza, get a weber kettle and buy this! It makes pizza, bread, steak, and anything else you can think of!" - James L.

amazon.com , Who? Me? , Sandcrab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
$143.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
rabitaille avatar
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you're about to open a pizza shop in your backyard, just don't.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Pucker Up! The Lip Smacker Coca Cola Collection Is Just The Pop Of Nostalgia You Need

Review: "Love it. This is so cute, tastes, good, and a lot of fun. Received quite a few positive comments only in the last few days. Definitely would buy again." - LJ

amazon.com , LJ , Erin Miller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
$6.25 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh, the soda bottle looking thing is just the lid to the chapstick. It’s soda flavored chapstick in a cute bottle. The weird looking thing that says lip smackers is the actual chapstick. This took me a minute. I remember lip smackers being all the rage in 4th grade.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Never Lose Your Remote Again With This Handy Universal Glow In The Dark Remote Skin Sleeve

Never Lose Your Remote Again With This Handy Universal Glow In The Dark Remote Skin Sleeve

Review: "Perfect fit and makes it a lot easier to hold remote in hand with the great grip the cover provides. Glows in the dark and the colors stand out so it makes it easier to find because we all know we lose these little remotes" - Grandma

amazon.com , Grandma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
68points
$5.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

But wait, there's more! These aren't just your run-of-the-mill gag gifts destined to collect dust in the back of your closet. Oh no, we're talking about seriously functional finds that just happen to be dressed up in party clothes. From kitchen gadgets that'll make Gordon Ramsay jealous to tech accessories that'll have you feeling like James Bond (if James Bond was really into cat memes), these products are about to revolutionize your life one giggle at a time.

This Folding Book Lamp Is The Perfect Accessory For Your Li[ght]brary

Review: "This is so cute. I also did not read that it is real wood on the outside. I thought it would be plastic, but oh it is much nicer than the photo. Really cute." - Jenna D'oria

amazon.com , Keyana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
$23.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
6 months ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know I am old fashioned but a lamp for a library should be a reading lamp to interest me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

If You Have A Cat With A “If I Fits, I Sits” Mentality, This Toy Cat Laptop Is For Them

If You Have A Cat With A “If I Fits, I Sits” Mentality, This Toy Cat Laptop Is For Them

Review: "Kept my cat occupied for awhile, but then came back to sit on my laptop haha Atleast I can use the mirror to put my makeup on." - Karen

amazon.com , KellyJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

These Adorable 3D Cartoon Fast Charger Protectors Ensure That Everyone Knows Which Charger Is Yours!

Review: "It’s so cute! I had gotten an IPhone 15 about a month after I had gotten the hello kitty charger cover, I am very happy I was able to put it on my new charging cord quite quickly after removing it from my old one!" - Bri

amazon.com , crxos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Alright, fun-seekers, ready to level up your everyday life? Because we're about to enter a dimension where the mundane becomes magical and the ordinary turns extraordinary! Whether you're looking to spice up your work-from-home setup or add some pizzazz to your pet care routine, we've got the goods to make your wildest dreams come true. So grab your wallet, clear some shelf space, and get ready to turn your home into a wonderland of practical magic. After all, who says adulting can't be a total blast?

ADVERTISEMENT

A Desktop Boxing Kit Might Just Be The Kind Of Boredom Buster You Need

Review: "Got this for a co-worker who has taken up boxing. The guy is short and this was the "perfect size". We still laugh daily about this as it is proudly displayed on his desk." - Brittney T.

amazon.com , Rebeca t. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$10.95 $9.86 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Release The Bathtub Kraken With This Tentacled Microfiber Bath Mat

Release The Bathtub Kraken With This Tentacled Microfiber Bath Mat

Review: "I actually think this bath mat looks better than the picture! I have a very small bathroom and I hated having a bulky bath mat that I had to step on all the time. This one is thin enough that it doesn't bother me very much and it's so cute! The bottom of it is rubber so it doesn't slip around and it's fairly easy to just vacuum off." - Amber

amazon.com , Allan P Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Source: satisfydailyy
#14

Ward Off Any Unwanted Small-Talk With This Social Battery Pin

Ward Off Any Unwanted Small-Talk With This Social Battery Pin

Review: "As someone who's family member struggles with anxiety, this offers a fabulous non-verbal method of communication when needed. It's lightweight and attaches with two pins. The toggle looks like an earring so it can be removed, or replaced, if needed. Love this!' - Half Pint

amazon.com , Panda Wolfie , Katie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
$18.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

It Is Time For A New Way To Wake Up And The Loftie Smart Alarm Clock Is The Way To Go

It Is Time For A New Way To Wake Up And The Loftie Smart Alarm Clock Is The Way To Go

Review: "I'm one week in to using my Loftie and am already obsessed. It's become a wellness staple for me and has really benefitted my sleep and mental clarity throughout the day. Not to mention, it's an amazing addition to my space, aesthetically! I'm so grateful for this product and highly recommend to all others!" - caroline stoddard

amazon.com , Nyra Davis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
$159.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

Get More Juice For The Squeeze With This Dreamfarm Lemon Fluicer ; The World’s First Flat Juicer

Get More Juice For The Squeeze With This Dreamfarm Lemon Fluicer ; The World’s First Flat Juicer

Review: "This tool is amazing! We've tried so many citrus juicers and none o fthem came close to the ease of using as this one. It works so easily and so well -- all the juice is removed and it is so easy to squeeze. You need this!!" - JJ

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
$16.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

An Adjustable Baggy Rack Stand Is Perfect For All Those “I’ll Just Do It Myself” People Out There

Review: "Even my husband says, “Best buy ever!” Something so simple, makes portioning leftovers and freezer meals so easy. If you’ve ever needed 3 hands to cleanly fill a freezer bag, you understand. Love that they expand to handle quart & gallon size bags. Excellent!" - Debbiejms

amazon.com , Frances Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
tracybleeksarginson avatar
Piglet
Piglet
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I freeze sauces in rectangle containers them decant into freezer bags once frozen. They take up much less space and can be stacked, sort of like bricks.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Keep Things Contined With This Combined Cheese Grater And Container

Keep Things Contined With This Combined Cheese Grater And Container

Review: "I have finally found a very useful grater. The removable grating grids make clean up a breeze. I really like all the different sizes, and the removable silcone bottom corrals all your grated pieces. Well done!" - FLvampy

amazon.com , Sandra m mendes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
$14.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Maybe Just Keep The Ebanel Magnetic Dead Sea Mud Mask Away From Your Piercings?

Review: "I would not even waste my time if this wasn't the most amazing mask i had ever used! My daughter and i both slathered the mask on and used a sandwich baggie since we were out of saran wrap to pull the mask off with the magnet. It was insane and cleared my pores out. We are feeling brand new and my skin feels super moisturized and soft. You won't regret buying it. Promise!" - Kristin N.

amazon.com , Michelle Holt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
88points
$22.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Buy a strong (multiple uses) magnet . Cover your face with mud from your backyard. Hold face near magnet (or magnet near face, your choice).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

This Hyperchiller Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler Is Your New Go-To If You Also Hate Watered Down Drinks

Review: "This little thing has stepped up my at home ice coffee making! It fits perfectly under my Keurig, doesn’t water down my coffee like adding ice cubes does and it’s fast!! Just a few minutes in the Hyper Chiller and my coffee is cool enough to mix and drink. I love this thing!! Where have you been all of my ice drinking coffee life?!?" - R Carmody

amazon.com , Cassandra Mercedes Broadwater , Julyan Zhu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

This Moving Sand Art Picture Is Like A Lava Lamp For Earth Signs

Review: "I love this ever changing art piece! It has started many conversations and can be moved to change the abstract art the sand forms! I have sent this link to many friends so they could order their own! It’s both calming and entertaining" - sammy

amazon.com , Margarita , Joey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
$19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

You Probably Won’t Find This Mini Archery Set At Target

You Probably Won’t Find This Mini Archery Set At Target

Review: "Oh my this was even better than I anticipated! I got for my husband for Valentine’s Day as he loves to use his bow and arrow. He has been playing with it nonstop haha! Even rigged up the arrow with a different head! But no matter what it goes far and is powerful!! Lots of fun" - Crystal

amazon.com , Crystal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks pretty dangerous to me, how easily could it blind someone or seriously injure a person or pet?

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Wave Goodbye To Sore Hands Thanks To This Cordless Electric Hand Massager With Compression Mode

Wave Goodbye To Sore Hands Thanks To This Cordless Electric Hand Massager With Compression Mode

Review: "It fits my hand wonderfully, relieves all of my pain. I even share it with my friends and we all love the feeling. It’s more or less just applying pressure, but if you type a lot or do a lot of dexterous things, it makes your hands feel brand new again." - Amanda B.

amazon.com , Amanda B. , Michaela Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
$109.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
theomillergb avatar
PythonZER0
PythonZER0
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apologizing on their behalf to anyone with trypophobia, second picture isn't great for that

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Alice's Mushrooms Brainstorm Chocolates Is A Clever Way To Hide Your Veggies

Review: "This product is truly incredible. Alice nightcap helps me ease into sleep and once asleep, really stay asleep the whole night. A major standout of Alice is that it doesn’t give you crazy dreams or nightmares. Plus you don’t wake up groggy, instead you feel refreshed and energized. Plus it tastes delicious. Highly recommend !" - Maureen Owens

amazon.com , Johnny Ellett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
87points
$35 $29 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!