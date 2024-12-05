ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is the season of giving—but let’s be real, few gifts excite like shiny new tech. Whether it’s a gadget that makes life easier, cooler, or just plain fun, there’s nothing quite like unwrapping something high-tech to bring out the inner kid in all of us. This year’s lineup is packed with cutting-edge goodies designed to impress even the pickiest tech aficionado. Think Ray-Ban smart glasses for your trendy best friend, a pizza oven for the foodie in your life, or a rocketbook for that one person who always has big ideas but could maybe stand to go paperless.

From game-changing personal safety devices like a Birdie alarm to a dog collar you can literally track with GPS (because Rover isn’t running off again), these 20 gadgets bring practicality, innovation, and a serious “wow” factor to the gift-giving table. Want to make someone jingle with joy? A portable charger slim enough for trickiest bag or an ab stimulator that lets you work out while relaxing? Sold. No matter who’s on your list, this holiday tech haul is your golden ticket to being declared the best gift-giver of 2024.

Who Needs Outsides Anyway? Click & Grow Smart Garden Makes Indoor Gardening A Breeze

Review: "We are having fun with this. It's easy to use. We check it several times a day and we are surprised at how fast the basil we have grows. It's fun I know it's silly but in today's world we have to take enjoyment where we can get it" - Mary Ann

Capture, Stream, & Flaunt Your Vibes Hands-Free With Game-Changing Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Review: "pictures are clear, video is clear, music sounds great, people can hear me talk clearly when using it for the phone.. absolutely zero regrets with this purchase!!" - Laura Dielmann

Wave Bye Bye To Microwave Reheats, Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Is Here To Keep Your Brew Brew-Tiful

Review: "As a regular tea drinker, I can’t tell you how amazing it is to be able to set my tea to the exact degree I prefer and have it stay that temperature to the last drop. No more reheating in the microwave!" - dealshopper

10 minutes ago

I play games, so constantly distracted, only to realise my tea has gone cold. With this an hour later mine it's still the same temp. The base charges the cup and the cup keeps the tea warm so if you go out in the garden you pick up the cup press the button underneath, and it will keep the temp that you set on your phone until it runs out of charge. This is an expensive luxury gift that's a bit frivolous but it is very good quality ceramic, not cheap plastic.

Empower Your Safety: She’s Birdie's Alarm Sounds For Women, By Women!

Review: "This little device gives me peace of mind should I be in a situation where I feel uncomfortable or frightened. It’s very loud (honest I tried it) and would scare off any person or animal I wouldn’t near me. I received one from my sister as a gift. I’m giving one to each of my daughters and granddaughters." - LL

Unlock Nature's Secrets: High-Def Monocular For Ultimate Exploration!

Review: "This is a very well-made product - good design, excellent materials, ease of use. I was surprised at how powerful it is - given that I have always used binoculars. Using a monocular device was easier and made holding the device still comfortable and smooth. Glass and optics are exceptionally good. I would recommend this to anyone wanting a smaller device for sightseeing, hunting, or bird watching." - william c dodge

Amazon Kindle Scribe & Digital Notebook With Pen: Must-Have Tool To Scribble, Sketch, And Read!

Review: "This is awesome. The battery lasts forever. It doesn't say this anywhere else, but there are a lot of games you can play on it. Look for Kindle Scribe games. I like Sudoku. There are many others that you can get that use the Scribe's pen. Reading on this is really nice because of the huge screen. It's much better than reading a book on your phone. It's even better than the smaller Kindles because the page size makes it feel like a real book." - Snowden

A great tech gift doesn’t just look cool—it solves a problem, makes life more convenient, or adds a little spark to the everyday. Whether it’s a smart home device turning your giftee’s space into a futuristic paradise or a personal massager that practically erases the day’s stress, these gadgets strike the perfect balance between practicality and wow-factor. So, whether you're shopping for a tech newbie or someone who already owns it all, there’s something on this list they’ll be reaching for long after the tree comes down.

Ab-Tastic Journey Awaits With Marcooltrip Mz Portable Ab Stimulator - Abs Of Steel, Anyone?

Review: "I like this purchase! I bought this to help strengthen my abs as I have a terrible back. I wear it when I work at home, cook, and watch tv. It definitely has helped build strength. I would recommend this product to anyone that needs an extra boost to their core." - Amazon Customer

Sweat To The Beat: Open-Ear Shokz Openrun Pro Headphones Fuel Your Workout!

Review: "I wasn’t sure about these at first. It took a couple of times to feel how they work. Ever since then I wear them all the time. Soccer games, bball games and even shopping. You can hear everything normal and get to listen to your favorite pod cast when ever. Awesome!" - Brian

32 minutes ago

I bought these when they were originally called after-shokz. Still going strong after hundreds of charges, there are cheaper alternatives but I've been very happy with these. Get the type pictured above they fit better. The bad is they do not block out the sound around you. The good is they do not block out the sound around you. While out your not surprised by cars or people coming up behind you so brilliant for jogging or quiet walks. And for me another surprising advantage was no ear wax build up or dry crusting from long gaming sessions.

From Doodle To Google In A Swipe With Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook

Review: "A great product that really makes your day much easier. I love how you can make notes all day to different accounts and the upload is so easy. I placed mine in my google drive and now my work partner can see what is needed and jumps right into the project. More efficient and less sticky notes everywhere" - Michelle Scott

Peek-A-Boo: Arlo Video Doorbell With 180° View, Night Vision, 2 Way Audio & Hd Video - Because Your Home Deserves Top Quality Security

Review: "The quality of the doorbell camera is wonderful. Being a single mother/ law enforcement officer and working nights I feel safe know my family is protected at home. I get alerts right as they happen with no delay. It truly is amazing technology. The install took less than 2 minutes. And was extremely simple." - Jazlyn

58 minutes ago

This was owned by Netgear before they spun it off into a separate company, so it may be different now. Good doorbells/cameras with very good wifi connection but very restricted without a subscription. Reolink or Effy are good alternatives without the subscription

Slim, Sleek, Charged Up: Chargecard Ultra Thin Portable Power Bank - Your Pocket-Sized Battery Lifesaver!

Review: "This little thing is powerful …. I LOVE IT!
No more running out of charge. I carry it with me everywhere. It fits in any handbag ? it’s a must !!!" - Iris Cooper

Pizza Party Time With A Portable Gas Pizza Oven - Where Great Taste And Tech Collide!

Review: "We love it!! It has made making pizza so quick. It works great and was everything we had hoped for. They also have an app that has amazing receipts to try. It’s really easy to use and has helped us broaden our horizons!" - Austin Reese

What makes tech gifts so exciting is how they take ordinary moments and make them extraordinary. A rocketbook turns note-taking into a digital art form, while smart glasses bring Bond-level vibes to everyday errands. Even something as simple as tracking your pizza's exact cooking progress (hello, pizza oven dreams) feels cutting-edge. These gadgets are proof that the best gifts don’t just sit on the shelf—they slide seamlessly into someone’s life, making things easier, faster, or just undeniably cooler.
Boundless Joy, No Bounds! Keeping Furry Friends Close, No Matter Where They Roam With Halo Wireless Tracker & Training Collar 3

Review: "As a person with a dog who likes to explore and inadvertently disappear, this product is wonderful. I like its gentle, no harm approach as well as the reliability! It’s so great to have the app to use and easy instructions. I would recommend this for any dog owner!" - Kendra Kent

Prinker S Temporary Tattoo Device - Match Your Mood With Custom Temporary Tattoos!

Review: "I always want to make some unique patterns. Since I bought this printer, it can print out my favorite patterns. It looks good on the skin and is friendly to the skin. The operation is also very simple" - jenny

Playtime Revolution: Petdroid's Upgraded Ball Keeps Dogs Entertained For Hours!

Review: "My puppy a lot of energy and this helps him work it off. He loves chasing it around and even one of my cats loves to play with it. It's nice that it "sleeps" when not used for a time to save the battery, just bump it and it goes again. Easy to charge, just pull the button out and plug it in. The light help get and keep their attention. Would definitely recommend for anyone with a dog." - Benjamin T. Kelley

Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Projector Is A Real Tiny Wonder That Creates Stunning Visuals And Promises Unforgettable Moments

Review: "This is great for projecting your artwork onto your substrate. You are able to get an excellent picture very close or far. I have tried several projectors and I’ve finally found the right one. VERY HAPPY WITH THIS PRODUCT!" - Diane M. Mowery

Soothe & Relieve: Heated Neck And Back Massager For Deep Tissue Bliss!

Review: "I’ve purchased several massage devices and this one is superior to all of them. If you like a rather intense massage but you don’t want to pay $150 for one or you just simply can’t get an appointment, this is an excellent substitution. Very very grateful that I bought this. It really has loosened my neck and shoulders, which is where I carry all my stress. I highly recommend this product!" - BritBrit23

Crystal Clear, Effortless Cool: Beats Studio Buds+ Elevate Your Sound Game!

Review: "I am a proud member of the Apple cult ? but let me start off by saying I'm SOOOOO happy they came out w this transparent/ 90s nostalgia look because otherwise my life would've never been blessed!!! These things are AMAZING! You can be in the busiest loudest mall, outside at a game, literally anywhere and be able to hear and be heard clearly!!!
I've been on the phone holding my screaming baby and the other person only heard me. 10/10 LOVEEEEE!!!!" - Sunshine

Experience Personalized Fitness Tracking With Whoop 4.0 Device & App - Join Athletes And Enthusiasts In Achieving Wellness!

Review: "I've been really tracking and following my WHOOP! activity. It has allowed me to utilize and build better healthy routines and habits. I find it extremely informative and the interactive recommendations are great for learning how to be even healthier." - Jorge A.

Get Lost In Virtual Worlds With Meta Quest 3 + Asgard’s Wrath 2 Game - Step Into A Bigger, Brighter Universe!

Review: "I been waiting for Quest 3 for a long time, and got this right when it got out. After a few month, I have to say the vr and ar experience with this really blows me away. It's way cheaper than apple vision, so I would recommend this over it." - Jeff Liang

