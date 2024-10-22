ADVERTISEMENT

Gearheads and ghoul enthusiasts, rev your engines! Halloween is creeping up on us, and this year, we're taking the spooky season to the streets. Forget about decorating your house - it's time to give your car a frightfully fabulous makeover with 22 hair-raising accessories that'll turn heads and raise goosebumps.

From eerie exteriors that'll make other drivers do a double-take to interior frights that'll have your passengers screaming with delight, we've curated a collection of car decor that's scarier than rush hour traffic. Whether you're cruising through neighborhoods for trick-or-treat or rolling up to a trunk-or-treat event, these additions will transform your everyday ride into a mobile mansion of terror.