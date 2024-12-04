ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest: 2024 tested us in all the weirdest ways. From surprise home maintenance disasters to everyday grooming annoyances, it was a year full of small but highly inconvenient challenges. Lucky for us, though, the solution to even the quirkiest problems is just a clever product away. Whether it’s taming stubborn pet hair with a ChomChom Roller, unclogging a shower drain in seconds, or tackling a migraine with a soothing stick that feels like magic, these nifty finds didn’t just make life easier—they turned stressful moments into secret wins.

Imagine breezing through the once-dreaded chores, like cleaning out gutters or scrubbing water bottles ("how did crumbs even get in there?"), or finally finding the solution to something you didn’t even realize had a fix—like glasses that actually stay put. These 22 hacks don’t just solve problems; they spark joy in places you didn’t even know needed it. So grab your airways-friendly dog toy, put that foldable helmet in your bike basket, and join us in celebrating the little wins that made this year feel, dare we say, manageable.

This post may include affiliate links.

We Solved The "Did You Feed The Dog?" Dilemma With A "Did You Feed The Dog?" Tracker. No More Forgotten Meals Or Double Feedings—just Peace Of Mind And A Well-Fed Pup!

Review: "My wife and I are constantly asking each other if we fed the dog already. We could ask the dog, but he would lie and say no and trick us into another bowl full of food. I saw this device on Amazon and decided to buy it. It's already been fantastic and we've only been using it for about 5 days. It has a nice magnet that sticks and holds to our stainless refrigerator. It does stick to the sides of the fridge too, but it's not as strong there and it does slide. It holds in place when we're sliding the daily AM/PM toggles. The toggles slide nicely. They don't lock into place but usually hold pretty steady. Sometimes they do glide with a little too much ease, meaning you could accidentally move one out of position, but that hasn't proven to be a concern. Overall, it was cheap enough, it's useful, and as long as you're using it, it will be one less thing you have to worry about. Special note: don't let your dog learn how to manipulate the toggles or they could try to play the "Hey I haven't been fed yet!" card" - Bado

$7.95 at Amazon
This Year, We Decided It's Time To Get A Grip On Frizz With Cer-100 Collagen Coating. Say Goodbye To Unruly Strands And Hello To Smooth, Manageable Hair!

Review: "I almost gave up! My hair was so damage from bleach and colored, it was bad to the point I can’t even brush them with comb or even with my hand I try many expensive products and didn’t even work. I saw lots of reviews on this and I was like ok why not?! Is only $7. Omg that $7 tho!! This is the best product I have tried." - Gina

$9.45 $8.4 at Amazon

This Year, We Took On Stubborn Blackheads With The Blackhead Scrub Stick. Clear, Glowing Skin Is Just A Swipe Away!

Review: "I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer. I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter." - Andrea

#4

This Year, We Discovered The Ease Of Keeping Our Showers Spotless With Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner. No More Scrubbing—just Spray And Go For A Cleaner, Fresher Shower Every Day!

Review: "My shower doors when I moved in my new place was caked with scum I tried vinegar I tried everything and nothing worked. I bought this to clean my tile grout but a little got on the glass door and I was amazed that I wiped the scum off instantly! Here is a Picture one side I cleaned and one side is what it look like caked with scum." - Neen

$23.84 $20.98 at Amazon
#5

This Year, We Figured Out How To Keep Our Tumblers And Thermoses Spotless With Tumbler And Thermos Cleaning Tablets. Just Drop In A Tablet, And Your Drinks Stay Fresh And Clean Every Time!

Review: "Wow! I never thought I’d see the shiny inside of my husband’s travel mug again. He uses it for tea almost every day and it was gross! The build up was horrendous. I filled it with hot water, dropped in a tablet, and let it sit for a couple hours. I thought for sure it would take multiple times or a good scrubbing. I was wrong! I dumped out the liquid, rinsed and the majority of the buildup was completely gone. I gave it a quick, easy scrub with dish soap and a bottle brush and it looks brand new. Highly recommend these tablets." - C. Mcpheeters

$7.99 at Amazon
This Year, We Found A Quick Fix For Migraines With The Migraine Stick. Swipe It On For Instant Relief And Get Back To Your Day Without The Headache!

Review: "I’m someone who suffers from chronic migraines and headaches. Typically, I get 1-2 migraines and 3-4 headaches a week. I’m in constant pain. It’s to the point that I have had to take daily medicine. I was looking for alternatives as I don’t want to have to “pop pills” every single time I get a headache. I’m also one that if I don’t take medicine right away, the migraine/headache develops to the point where I feel nauseous and can’t even speak at times. Smell is a trigger and for those who are sensitive to smells especially mint, this is no issue at all! I’ve used it a total of 3 times so far and it’s worked every time which is incredible! If I don’t take strong medicine (excedrin or prescribed medicine), nothing works. Im ecstatic and released to have found an more natural alternative." - Jessica

$12.95 at Amazon
The beauty of these clever finds isn’t just how well they work—it’s how perfectly they slide into your life without fanfare. They’re those products you didn’t know you needed until you tried them, and suddenly, nothing feels quite as hard anymore. From cleaning tools that cut through stress (and grime) to beauty fixes that make those rushed mornings way more bearable, every single item here is like a quiet little victory against daily chaos. Who knew even the tiniest annoyance could have such a genius solution?

We Tackled Tough Cleaning With The Water Flosser. It's A Game-Changer For Keeping Your Teeth And Gums In Top Shape, Making Daily Oral Care A Breeze!

Review: "Always HATED flossing, even was scared of it. I also have 2 dental implants, so it’s very important to floss. This made flossing actually ENJOYABLE and easy to do. Saw someone recommend them online and I had NO idea they even existed. Hello, dentists??? Why aren’t you telling people about this item?! Anyway, I recommend starting out on SOFT mode because this thing is extremely powerful and the other modes were too hard on my gums. Only downfall is I must floss longer than expected because I have to put more water in the back by the time I go to my uppers/lowers (whatever set is next). Have used for a week now and battery has stayed charged up, not needed to charge it yet. Please buy this!!!" - Sav

$45.99 $36.99 at Amazon
Source: thotthatcounts

We Solved The Storage Problem With A Collapsible Helmet. Stay Safe And Stylish While Keeping Your Gear Compact And Convenient. Perfect For Daily Commutes And Weekend Adventures!

Review: "Great and comfortable helmet. I bike everyday and this is a really good helmet. My old one used to slip off and the straps were always coming loose. This one always stays on and love the collapsible feature. Definitely recommend!" - AK

$69.9 at Amazon
We Found The Perfect Balance With A Human-Friendly Ultrasonic Dog Toy. It Keeps Your Furry Friend Entertained Without The Annoying Noises, Ensuring Peace For Everyone In The House!

Review: "This is the greatest toy! Not only does my dog love it, I love it cuz I can’t hear the squeaker! Will definitely buy for him (and me) again." - Casey

$15.98 at Amazon
We Tackled Lint And Pet Hair With The Chom Chom Roller. It's A Quick And Easy Solution To Keep Your Clothes And Surfaces Clean And Lint-Free. Perfect For Daily Use!

Review: "I can’t recommend this thing enough. All the awesome reviews are legit. I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into when our family brought home a golden retriever pup. He sheds so much, I truly don’t know how he still has fur. This pet hair remover does an amazing job at removing all the hair that finds it’s was onto our clothes, couch and blankets. I never reach for the sticky lint roller, it just can’t hold up to the ease, thoroughness and speed that this roller offers." - Toniann Cohen

$27.99 $24.99 at Amazon

We Discovered The Handbag Cleaning Sticky Ball For A Quick And Effective Way To Keep Your Bags Looking Their Best. No More Dirt And Dust—just A Clean, Fresh Handbag Every Day!

Review: "I love this compact ball to keep in my purse. It cleans up that debris from the bottom of my purse that I didn't ever know was there, lint, sand, etc. I take it out to clean it under running water and right back in the purse it goes. It works great!! I recommend it." - Jaclyn Dean

$12.99 at Amazon
We Found The Perfect Solution For Slipping Glasses With Glasses Grippers. They Keep Your Frames In Place, Ensuring Clear Vision And Comfort All Day Long. No More Adjusting And Readjusting!

Review: "I’ve always had a problem with my glasses slipping down my nose all the time and it got very annoying. So I did some research on the internet and Amazon to see what I could use to fix this issue. Saw that they make wax sticks to put on them but you have to apply it a lot and seemed kinda like an inconvenience. I also found strips to stick on but most reviews said they only lasted a week plus they were pretty expensive. Then I found these and they are amazing! I highly highly recommend them if you have slipping problems takes a bit of wearing to find the perfect spot but I couldn’t be happier with this product especially for only $7 ish dollars." - Noah Ulrich

We Simplified Meal Prep And Heating With The Electric Lunch Box. It Keeps Your Food Fresh And Heats It Up Perfectly, Making Your Daily Meals A Hassle-Free Experience. Perfect For Work Or School!

Review: "Warms everything evenly, better than a microwave. I started taking this for lunch at work. So thankful that the day the microwave broke, I was the only one with a warm lunch, for a week too. The only flaw is since I have tendinitis, I struggle with opening the lid when it's hot, but I learned to just lightly place the lid on so it's easy to remove. I get many compliments at work." - Bill O

$44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

We Streamlined Our Kitchen With A Multi-Tier Spice Rack Organizer. It Keeps All Your Spices Neatly Arranged And Easily Accessible, Making Cooking A Breeze Every Day!

Review: "This is the second rack that I have bought from this company. My first one was getting old and I threw away the extra parts to it. I shouldn’t have done that. I decided to expand to a larger cupboard and needed to order a new one. Glad I did. It’s made better than the older one I had. I love how I can see all my spices at a glance. There are several comments on their site regarding assembly being difficult. I had no problem with it at all. Put it together in less than 10 minutes. Highly recommend this product." - Amazon Customer

$29.99 at Amazon
Life’s not about dodging challenges—it’s about acing them with style, flair, and maybe a little help from some smart gadgets. These finds aren’t just here to solve problems—they're here to free up your time and brainpower for what really matters. Whether it’s keeping your migraine in check, defuzzing your wardrobe like a pro, or saving your teeth with a water flosser that feels like a spa treatment, these small but mighty items prove one thing: convenience really is king. And frankly, we’re never looking back.

We Upgraded Our Workspace With A Height Adjustable Standing Desk. It Promotes Better Posture And Flexibility, Making Your Daily Work Routine More Comfortable And Productive. Perfect For Staying Active And Focused!

Review: "This desk was easy to put together, instructions were easy to follow. It's sturdy and looks elegant. I was a little curious to see how the change from sitting to standing would be and it is smooth and quiet. I love that it has 2 memory settings. " - Lillian Hasson

$119.98 at Amazon
We Discovered The Convenience Of Bed Sheet Fasteners. They Keep Your Sheets In Place, Ensuring A Smooth And Tidy Bed Every Night. No More Bunched-Up Sheets Or Morning Hassles!

Review: "I never knew these things existed, and for months and months I slept on sheets that would bunch up and require constant tucking. Not anymore. I can install these and sleep for weeks without bunching. I got these ones for the corners, and a four pack of straight clips and they work perfectly for me." - Kimberly

$12.99 $9.95 at Amazon

We Found The Perfect Solution For A Clean Shower Drain With Disposable Mesh Shower Drain Hair Catchers. They Trap Hair And Debris, Keeping Your Drain Clear And Your Shower Fresh. No More Clogs Or Mess!

Review: "I have a lion's mane of hair. Every time I run my fingers through it, brush it, or comb it, I lose hair and you would never know to look at me. Imagine me, detanlging this long, thick mane in the shower and losing what looks like a toddler's head of hair. Every. Time. I. Shampoo. That's a lot of hair down the drain. I try and catch most of it, but inevitably something is going past the drain grate. I resigned to just doing chemical drain treatments on the regular. Enter this little product. So simple. So easy. A little disc of woven mesh to trap those pesky hairs from causing trouble to the plumbing system. Brilliant! Peel and stick. Peel and toss. These are a good value and a no-brainer. There is a sticky ring to the outside and the middle portion allows water to flow through. I marked the back of the cellophane in some of the photos to try to indicate the size of that area." - Debbie M

$13.99 $11.99 at Amazon
We Tackled Chafing With The Friction-Reducing Stick For Inner Thighs. It Provides Smooth, Long-Lasting Relief, Making Daily Activities More Comfortable And Chafe-Free. Perfect For Staying Active!

Review: "Summer is here!!!! I love this stuff! It's not oily or greasy. It doesn't have a weird smell. It works great and I have never had a bad reaction to it and I have sensitive skin. I would highly recommend. It makes Summer more enjoyable and comfortable." - melissa skomski

$6.28 at Amazon

We Improved Our Driving Safety With A Blind Spot Mirror. It Eliminates Those Pesky Blind Spots, Making Every Drive Smoother And Safer. No More Guessing—just Clear Visibility!

Review: "I’ve had this for a little over a year and this little thing has been through it all. Through heavy rain, hail, multiple car washes, extreme heat, you name it. This little mirror has held on and been the most useful tool I can have for my car. Easy to adjust and install. Very clear visibility and gives you a great view for blind spots." - Adrian

$6.59 at Amazon
We Simplified Our Dishwashing Routine With A Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Slider. It Clearly Indicates Whether The Dishwasher Is Clean Or Needs A Run, Ensuring You Always Know The Status At A Glance. No More Confusion Or Second-Guessing!

Review: "I never thought I would write a review on such a simplistic product or thought it would be so helpful. This product has made it so much easier for our family to identify if its safe to add dishes or not to the dishwasher. Fantastic if you have multiple people in the house." - Steve

$6.99 at Amazon

We Tackled Stubborn Odors With Funk Away Odor Eliminating Spray. It Neutralizes Smells Quickly And Effectively, Leaving Your Space Fresh And Clean. Perfect For Daily Use In The Home, Car, Or Office!

Review: "This product is great! I sweat a ton in my volleyball shoes, and this spray doesn’t fail to make odors disappear (as long as you follow the directions). I’ve tried other shoe sprays but highly recommend this one (I use it for my shoes, clothes, carpets, among other things). Very pleased :)" - Zach

$14.99 $9.75 at Amazon
We Made Cleaning Easier With The Extendable Microfiber Duster. It Reaches Those Hard-To-Get Spots And Keeps Your Home Dust-Free With Minimal Effort. Perfect For Daily Tidying!

Review: "So happy to have a sturdy extension wand. Fully extended standing on a step stool I was able to reach all the corners on a 20ft ceiling! It worked well in the rest of the house with 10ft ceilings while standing flat on the floor. The cobwebs wiped right off with a damp paper towel. I’m excited to try the micro fiber one on my ceiling fans next. Highly recommend" - A. Ruhl

$21.99 at Amazon
