Review: "I work in an open office setting and the temperature has to be set to accommodate everyone. Unfortunately for me I’m always cold and not being able to manipulate the temp thermometer caused for some very inconvenient issues. I have to counter this inconvenience by being conscious of how I am dressed but it still doesn’t fully help. My fingers are left to be cold and wearing gloves would be an easy fix. Fingerless gloves weren’t helping because the heaviness of the gloves were just not conducive to everyday typing. I turned to amazon to look for gloves that were lightweight and looked as if they could be worn throughout the day without “feeling” like I had actual gloves on, if that makes sense?? While also providing warmth to my fingers in a cold office setting while working of course.

Because these are arthritis gloves they fit very snug, I think it inhibits my body to produce more heat which is exactly what I was aiming for. The cutoff point on the fingers expose just enough of my finger tips to still promote uninterrupted typing. The fabric is lightweight and stretchy. The stitching alone shows great care and consideration was put into the engineering of these gloves. All in all these fit like a dream. I keep these babies in my top drawer at work. Higly recommended!" - T wood

