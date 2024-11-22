22 Items That Would Be In Every Home If We Were Commander-In-Chief
If we were suddenly thrust into the presidential seat (hey, stranger things have happened!), we'd waste no time in rolling out our platform of pure, unadulterated convenience. Forget about boring ol' policy debates - we're talking about a nation united by the power of practical awesomeness! We've compiled a list of 22 items so essential, so life-changing, that we'd make them standard issue for every household faster than you can say "executive order."
From gadgets that'll revolutionize your sleep game to gizmos that'll make you the hero of taco night, these aren't just products - they're the building blocks of a brighter, more comfortable future for all. So, fellow padas, let's put aside our differences and rally around the things that truly matter: stuff that makes our lives easier, comfier, and way more fun!
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "It lights me from the inside out! I live where I can see the actual Northern Lights at times! It is a fun mood setting light for all ages! Feeling a little down...Just turn it on! I have not used the timer function and I did not realize it had one until I went to write this review." - Margaret McMahon
Soft Paws, Warm Heart: The Cat Paw Cushion That's Just Claw-Some!
Review: "I had purchased this pillow to hold me over until I got a new office chair... It did it's purpose but where it's really useful is on our couch, as it now doubles as a pet bed for our gray tabby who can be caught sleeping in it on a daily basis. Not only does it help keep his fur off the couch, it also matches him perfectly and gives him the best spot to do his favorite thing, lean. It's pretty comfy to sit on if your human, better to snuggle on if you're a kitty. Super cute." - Melissa & Andy Lange
Shine A Light On Your Space: The Ultimate Under Cabinet Lighting Kit
Review: "They were super easy to install and the adhesive is well made. We were able to put them up in less than 20 mins." - L. J. Denham
My kitchen cabinets are over half the counter. Throws shadows. Under cabinet lights are perfect.
Scrub-Free Life: Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner works While You Chill
Review: "This is the guy's basement shower and I have tried for several years to get the stains out of the shower base. I even filled the base with bleach water and let it stand for hours. Nothing worked until I tried Wet & Forget for the shower. This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. - Deb T.
Yeah, I have some of this. I will let you know how it works as soon as I can figure out how to get the damn cap off!
Snuggle Up In Luxury: Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket For Cozy Nights
Review: "Warm and comfy! Quality made in India with a luxurious feel. I used it right after I washed on delicate cycle and dried tumble low. Took me a little over an hour to dry but the blanket remained intact with no issues. I like the tag branding too. The carrying bag was a bonus. Will purchase this product again and even for a gift." - Jen
Next-Level Clean With Swedish Dishcloths : Sponge Cloths That Put Paper Towels To Shame!
Review: "I never really rate anything that I have purchased, but I must about these dishcloths. They are absolutely fabulous. One of my favorite things outside of really doing their job, is that they don’t get the damp smell that my dish rags get or my throw away handi wipes. I love these and am going to order more. I highly recommend!" - Joanne H. Spino
I have these Swedish towels (maybe a different brand) and use them all the time instead of paper towels. Really do a great job. Strong and machine washable.
Get Out Of Spotty Situations With Grandma's Secret: A Remover That Charms
Review: "This spray is the best thing there is for grease, most food stains, and blood. For those things I've never seen anything like it. I have a 2 year old. For 2 years I've let clothes soak in oxyclean or Tide Stain Release for days, with decent success. Then I'd have to run those clothes through a water cycle to get out the chemicals. With grandmas secret I spray it on at the end of the week (not immediately), rub it in with a toothbrush, and it's generally gone. I've been shocked with grease and blood- there is nothing else like this. " - C S
Now, let's dive into this brave new world of mandatory must-haves. Imagine a nation where everyone wakes up refreshed thanks to eye-massaging sleep masks, where vegetable prep is a breeze instead of a chore, and where bad hair days are as extinct as dial-up internet. These aren't just pipe dreams, folks - they're the cornerstones of our "Make Everyone Comfy Again" campaign. From battling the scourge of stubborn pimples to embracing the cozy revolution of wearable blankets, we're not just crossing party lines - we're erasing them with the soft, fluffy comfort of universal awesomeness.
Keep Your Threads Fresh: Conair Fabric Shaver, Your Lint-Busting Buddy
Review: "I recently adopted 2 kittens and they have made the side of my sofa into a scratching post. Started looking for a fabric shaver to try to save my sofa. Saw this product and read some of the review and decided to give it a try. The shaver was easy to use, and did the job well! So glad that I purchased this item." - Bonnie P Williams
Whiten In A Wink: Skylarlife Grout Caulk Whitener, Bye-Bye Black Stains!
Review: "Most miraculous, amazing product! I thought I’d try this before recaulking and so glad I did. I couldn’t believe how wonderfully it worked!" - Amazon Customer
Squishy Support: The Memory Foam Multi-Tasker
Review: "You must buy this! It's so cozy for reading and I love that I can easily have my book propped up on it and my arms resting on the sides. I'm excited to use it for working from home with my work laptop. It works in chairs, on the couch, and in bed. I'm a women size 12 and there's still enough room for my hips to fit through the opening." - Amy
De-Fur Your Life: Chom Chom Roller, The Ultimate Pet Hair Cleanup Crew
Review: "The chom chom is unbelievable. If you’re on the fence, just buy it. This was after I ran it over my living room carpet. This reusable magician of a product handles the shedding from my long haired calico better than my Bissell pet vacuum by a mile. It’s incredibly easy to use, and after a year is still just as great as when I first received it. You will find yourself reaching for this over anything else again and again." - Brandi Schultz
I bought this after seeing it on BP in another post and this things really works wonders
Chill & Thrill With Needoh Nice Cube: The Sensory Fidget Toy Of Your Dreams
Review: "Super squishy, but firm (it really is close to the feeling of kneading bread dough). It ALWAYS goes back to its original square shape, no matter how you stretch it or squeeze it. It stretches decently far. It has a nice weight to it and is a pretty good size in my smaller hands. The texture of it does collect hairs and dust, but washes and dries easily. I don't like that you can't choose a color, but I was very happy I received the blue cube. A nice, quiet fidget." - Keller
From Dust To Fresh Air: Eyevac Home Air Combo For A Cleaner, Healthier Home!
Review: "I was tired of having to use a dustpan over and over to get up dirt and dog hair, with this all I have to do is sweep it to it and it sucks it all up. No more small lines of dirt either as it picks ups every speck. If I had to change one thing I would make it more wide but I believe you they have bigger sizes, we just didn't have the budget for them. This definitely makes my cleaning chore faster." - Jarek
I have a variation of this and a corgi. They are made for each other. The corgi sheds constantly. The Eyevac is in the corner of my family room waiting for me to sweep the fluff over to it.
Tired Eyes, Meet Warm Relief: The Eye Massager with Heat You Need!
Review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." - Kimberly A.
But our vision for a united, ultra-convenient world doesn't stop at personal comfort. Oh no, we're dreaming bigger! We're talking about a world where every home gleams with the power of whitened grout, where pet hair trembles in fear at the sight of a Chom Chom roller, and where mood lighting is just a voice command away. These aren't just products; they're the building blocks of a happier, more efficient society. So whether you're a busy parent juggling a million tasks or a college student trying to adult for the first time, our presidential picks have got your back. After all, in our administration, no person would be left behind in the quest for peak coziness and convenience. Now that's what we call true patriotism!
Meet Your Kitchen’s New BFF: Fullstar Chopper Makes Veggies Less Chop-Licated!
Review: "I LOVE this chopper so much! You can chop all your veggies and they're stored in the container! Much easier than my other chopper that you have to constantly move your food to make room for more! NOT this chopper! I chopped peppers and onions and had room for more! Blades are VERY SHARP so PLEASE be careful! GREAT product at a GREAT price point!!" - Jackie Greenwood
Bounce Back To Youth: Kahi Multi-Balm Makes Wrinkles & Dullness Disappear!
Review: "If you're going for that just out of the shower look, this product is excellent. I thought this was just a wrinkle and hydrating collagen balm, but should have paid more attention to the photos in the listing and the product description that says it's also a "face mist" moisture balm. When I put it on, my skin had a wet look to it, and after consulting the package I realized that's exactly what it's supposed to do. It lasts for a long time, which is nice for keeping your skin hydrated, but is not a look I personally am going for. However, it is hydrating and I especially like it as a lip balm." - crazy99_x
Illuminate & Innovate With Alexa-Compatible LED Corner Lamp : Speak, And It Shines
Review: "Perfect vibe lamp, my husband asked to replace “all our yellow light lamps with more of these” lol. It was very easy to assemble, arrived quickly and well packaged with clear instructions. I’m still getting used to the app, there are SO many options. So far, the AI feature has been most helpful to get the lighting effects I want and it’s easy to save those settings. I’m a big timer gal and that was also easy to set up, just note it’s in military time." - Joshua
Books & Blooms Unite: This Bookend Vase Sweetens Your Shelf Space!
Review: "This vase is so beautiful, I get Compliments on it everyday from my clients and there are various ways you can display your flowers. My favorite is displaying them rainbow style. See photos attached.!" - ChanP
Wrap Up In Cozy: The Oversized Wearable Blanket Hoodie For Ultimate Warmth
Review: "My daughter said she wanted an oversized hoodie for Christmas, so I showed her this as a joke. She said, "no, mom - I would love that, really." So - i got it for her and she was not disappointed. She lives in it around the house!" - C. Crawford
Review: "Great little broom! Exactly what I was looking for to sweep up crumbs and shed in my bearded dragons enclosure! Since there's no handle on the side I can easily move it around without maneuvering all weird.... And it's lightweight. Got every tiny crumb." - Sarah T
I have ADHD. There's no mess in my life that is that tiny, lol
Review: "My wife and I got this to make our massages easier and more comfortable. This is amazing! it is extremely adjustable and very sturdy. It packs away in a nice bag and we couldn't be happier!" - Ricer
Review: "We've been using this product for several years now. It's a great product and is definitely worth buying. Will buy them again in the future." - Conner