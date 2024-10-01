ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wished you could channel your inner Gordon Ramsay and whip up culinary masterpieces without the fiery temper or the Michelin-star price tag? Well, your kitchen dreams are about to come true, thanks to the unsung heroes of the internet: Reddit chefs!

These culinary wizards have been secretly sharing their best-kept secrets, and we've gathered their most genius hacks to turn you into a kitchen pro. Forget culinary school; these tips and tricks are straight from the trenches, battle-tested in real-world kitchens. So, grab your spatula and get ready to impress even the pickiest of eaters.

"Mise en place. It's much harder to forget or burn ingredients when they're all laid out in front of you in an organized manor. This is key to a successful kitchen" - Daswiftone22

Embrace the culinary magic of "mise en place"! This French term, meaning "everything in its place," refers to the practice of preparing and organizing all your ingredients before you start cooking. By pre-chopping vegetables, measuring spices, and having everything within reach, you'll streamline your cooking process, reduce stress, and minimize the risk of burnt or forgotten ingredients. Small glass bowls with lids are the perfect tools for keeping your "mise en place" neat and tidy, allowing you to focus on creating delicious dishes with confidence and ease.

Review: "They're a great size for mise en place. In the photo the front three containers (with lids) are from this product. Sometimes, you need a bigger size, but for me, in most cases these are great. AND, that they all come with lids is a spectacular bonus for keeping flying things away from the food when out grilling." - George Betts

    " Bar towels - Come in giant packs, and are usually cheap. It’s not pretty or fancy, but those things could soak up a small flood if necessary! It ends up saving on paper towels in the long run, even with detergent and electric factored in. UNLESS you go to to a laundromat, then buy the paper towels, lol" - Adventurous_Train876

    Ditch the disposable paper towels and embrace a more sustainable solution! A 12-pack of kitchen cloths is not only eco-friendly but also incredibly versatile. From wiping up spills to drying dishes, these absorbent cloths can tackle any kitchen mess, saving you money and reducing waste in the long run. Plus, they're machine washable, so you can use them again and again!

    Review: "I always use 100% cotton bar mops. They are great for drying dishes, cleaning counters, and even general cleaning. Can wash and bleach them so they stay nice. My favorite thing about these towels is their great absorbency. Have used them for years." - lmp

    "Not advice, but discovery - a quality set of pots and pans will change your life, literally. They heat quickly and evenly and you'll want to cook at-home (or hate it much less) and eat better because of it" - UGunnaEatThatPickle

    Tired of uneven cooking and frustrating cleanups? Upgrade your kitchen arsenal with a set of non-stick pots and pans, and watch your culinary confidence soar. These kitchen heroes ensure even heat distribution, effortless cooking, and easy cleanup, making meal prep a breeze.

    Review: "I've tried several name brands including Green Pan and even Caraway. THIS BRAND is BY FAR so MUCH BETTER to cook in! I can make my over easy egg in the skillet with either very little to NO olive oil or butter and they come out perfect EVERY TIME! GREAT for Oatmeal as anything leftover just wipes right out clean and free. I highly recommend this set! I was very pleasantly surprised!" - Airbum787

    "Buy a thermometer . Go big and buy one instant read probe, and another with a probe you can leave in the meat. It makes cooking outrageously simple" - scottz0313

    Take the guesswork out of cooking meat to perfection! A digital meat thermometer is a chef's secret weapon for achieving juicy, tender results every time. No more undercooked chicken or overdone steaks – this handy tool ensures your meat is cooked to the ideal temperature, ensuring food safety and delicious flavor.

    Review: "Nobody wants under cooked chicken or pork. It is unsafe and this allows me to cook my pork shoulder and chicken and not be guessing if it is done. Nothing more embarrassing than cutting into a piece of chicken that looks done but is still bloody inside. Thank you!" - john Birch

    "Get a big stack of stainless prep bowls and lots of kitchen towels. It makes it so much easier to keep organized as you cook" - throwdemawaaay

    Conquer kitchen chaos and elevate your culinary game! A set of stackable stainless steel mixing bowls provides the perfect solution for keeping your ingredients organized and your workspace tidy. From prepping veggies to whisking sauces, these versatile bowls make cooking a breeze.

    Review: "Perfect for everyday use. SAHM must have item. Easy to clean by hand or throw in dishwasher. Must have for every kitchen. Lightweight. Real game changer for the kitchen." - Cayla

    But wait before you hang up your apron! We aren't even done with the first course of this flavor journey! The Reddit chefs have plenty more culinary wisdom to share, and these next few tips are guaranteed to up your cooking game. You might even want to invite your mother-in-law over for dinner soon...
    "Label everything, deli containers, masking tape, sharpie, the date and what it is, no mystery containers" - ttrockwood

    Say goodbye to mystery leftovers and embrace the power of organization! A label maker is your key to a clutter-free fridge and pantry. Label those containers with dates and contents, so you'll never have to guess what's lurking in the back of the fridge or risk eating something that's seen better days. It's a small investment for a big payoff in kitchen clarity and reduced food waste.

    Review: "This little label maker is perfect for what wanted it for: label containers with food to go in the freezer.
    It’s easy to operate, just the right size and it surprisingly has quite a few options as far as size, font , etc. are concerned. I like it." - Renate Beedon

    "Technique. It saves time. It oftentimes makes the presentation, flavors, and textures of the final dish better. It opens one up to more complex and interesting recipes. And, most importantly, it allows you to better use what you have on hand" - No_Description6676

    Unlock your culinary potential and create dishes that impress! "Cook This Book" is more than just a collection of recipes; it's a guide to mastering essential techniques that will elevate your cooking from ordinary to extraordinary. From perfecting a sear to mastering a sauce, this book empowers you to experiment with flavors, textures, and ingredients with confidence.

    Review: "This cook book is beautiful. It could be a coffee table book but it is far more useful in the kitchen. I love the QR codes that allow you to watch Molly’s techniques on different cooking methods. I have made so many of the dishes and look forward to making more of them." - Cay

    The symphony of tongs snapping shut is the official soundtrack to a culinary adventure! Embrace the ritual and equip yourself with a pair of kitchen tongs. They're not just for flipping food; they're your trusty sidekick for everything from grilling to plating. So go ahead, give those tongs a test click, and let the kitchen magic begin.

    Review: "I use these every day when cooking. They perform really good when flipping chicken and they are really easy to clean. I also love the locking mechanism which is great when storing them away." - Ed Rodriguez

    Don't be afraid to embrace the salt! A pinch more than you think can elevate flavors and bring out the best in your dishes. Remember, salt is a chef's secret weapon, adding depth and complexity to every bite. So go ahead, sprinkle a little extra, and taste the difference!

    Review: "This salt is so good. We use it on so many things because it’s so fine and for the great flavor. We will continue to purchase this." - D and L

    Think you've mastered the art of the kitchen? Think again! These final tips will have you rethinking everything you know about cooking and leave you feeling like a true culinary genius. Just remember, cooking is about having fun and expressing yourself! So try these out but also come up with a few hacks of yourself to share with other culinarily challenged home cooks.

    "I add olive oil to pasta water to keep the pasta from sticking way too much later on. Edit: It's a tip I saw on a Gorden Ramsey video and it works relatively well!" - sketcherkids125

    Silky smooth pasta, every time! A drizzle of olive oil in your pasta water not only adds a subtle flavor but also helps prevent the noodles from sticking together, even after draining. It's a simple trick from the culinary master himself, Gordon Ramsay, to ensure your pasta dishes are always perfect.

    Review: "I use a lot of olive oil in my cooking . This olive oil is perfect for everything from salad to cookies and everything in between . The taste is not overpowering . I use it for my alió on spaghetti, my pizzelles ,my homemade granola and so much more . I love the smooth taste of this brand . It is a great value for the money . Will be ordering more ❤️❤️❤️" - Theresa C

    Upgrade your kitchen game with a sturdy and reliable cutting board! A cutting board is the foundation of every culinary masterpiece, providing a safe and stable surface for all your chopping, slicing, and dicing needs. Invest in a quality board that's both durable and gentle on your knives, and watch your cooking skills flourish.

    Review: "I absolutely love this cutting board. It is a very strong and durable, cutting board, perfect for the chefs out there. Very easy and slender for storage, I just prop it up behind my sink and it fits. The thickness of it is very durable and very stable and I like how I know it won’t break in half on me. 10/10" - Mr. Miyagi

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    " Baking powder to crisp up veggies and potatoes when roasting! Use it all the time for roasted potatoes and on Brussel sprouts. A teaspoon or so will do and the flavor is no different" - pdxff24

    Crispy roasted veggies and potatoes? It's not magic, it's baking powder! A sprinkle of this pantry staple works wonders, creating a delightfully crisp and golden exterior without altering the flavor. So next time you're roasting, don't forget the baking powder for a truly satisfying crunch!

    Review: "I stopped eating baked goods from random places to prevent eating gmo’s. Corn starch is in all baking powders, so be careful if you care. This one is safe and free from gmos. Perfect size, quality and price. Simple peel back lid and easy to store with no issues. I’m a Repeat buyer." - Amaze Zon

    Elevate your pasta and pizza sauces with a zesty twist! A squeeze of fresh lemon juice adds a bright, acidic note that balances flavors and cuts through richness. Make it even easier with a lemon juicer to extract every last drop of citrusy goodness without the mess.

    Review: "Fantastic lemon press. I love that I can use the press one-handed and it allows for less clean-up! It’s made of a very sturdy metal. Cleans with a quick rinse and wipe. And can also be put in the dishwasher." - amanda parker

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    "Double the garlic cloves in any recipe. The listed amount is never right. I want Dracula to feel downright unwelcome in my home" - ArokLazarus

    Garlic lovers, rejoice! Unleash the flavor and ward off vampires with double the garlic cloves in every recipe. And for effortless mincing, a garlic mincer is your new best friend. It's time to make your kitchen a garlic-infused fortress!

    Review: "I loved this because it made dealing with garlic easy. No smelly fingers. Saves time. It's a wonderful gadget. I have tried many and this one is the very best! It's so easy to use and easy to clean" - grannie

