Embrace the culinary magic of "mise en place"! This French term, meaning "everything in its place," refers to the practice of preparing and organizing all your ingredients before you start cooking. By pre-chopping vegetables, measuring spices, and having everything within reach, you'll streamline your cooking process, reduce stress, and minimize the risk of burnt or forgotten ingredients. Small glass bowls with lids are the perfect tools for keeping your "mise en place" neat and tidy, allowing you to focus on creating delicious dishes with confidence and ease.



Review: "They're a great size for mise en place. In the photo the front three containers (with lids) are from this product. Sometimes, you need a bigger size, but for me, in most cases these are great. AND, that they all come with lids is a spectacular bonus for keeping flying things away from the food when out grilling." - George Betts

