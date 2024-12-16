ADVERTISEMENT

Let's be real – this is the woman who kept you alive despite your best efforts to eat mysterious objects and jump off anything taller than a coffee table. The queen who mastered the art of finding lost items while simultaneously cooking dinner and solving world peace. Mom deserves more than a last-minute bath set or another scented candle that smells like "Summer Breeze" (whatever that means). These 22 gifts are about showing her that you've evolved beyond macaroni art and have finally learned to appreciate the superhero who still answers your panic calls about laundry stains and adulting crises.

We're talking about presents that say "Thanks for not selling me to the circus that one time" and "Sorry about my teenage years" all at once. From gadgets that'll upgrade her daily routines to luxuries she'd never buy herself (because she's too busy buying everyone else things), these gifts are carefully chosen to make her feel seen, appreciated, and maybe even a little spoiled. After all, this is the woman who pretended your stick figure drawings belonged in the Louvre – it's time to return the favor with gifts that actually deserve prime real estate on her "things my children gave me" shelf.