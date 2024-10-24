ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn enthusiasts and backyard aficionados, cozy up! The season of crisp air, fluffy sweaters, and pumpkin-spiced everything is upon us, and it's time to give your outdoor space the fall glow-up it deserves. We've harvested 16 autumnal treasures that'll turn your backyard into a leaf-peeping paradise faster than you can say "apple cider."

From welcome mats that'll have guests falling for your style to maple leaf garlands that'll make Mother Nature herself jealous, we've got everything you need to transform your outdoor oasis into a fall festival. These aren't your average decorations – oh no. We're talking about items so charming, they'll have your neighbors peeking over the fence and asking for your secret autumn supplier.

This Artificial Lighted Maple Tree Is A Tree-Mendous Addition To Your Yard This Fall

Review: "This is just the right size for my screened in deck. It is well-made and I love that it’s lighted. It looks beautiful and I will enjoy it all fall. It is one of my favorite decorations. Super easy to assemble and well worth the money for me." - Gayle M Gentry

amazon.com , Lannette M. Klingler , Amazon Customer Report

This Hummingbird Motif Solar Lantern Is The Perfect Bird-Brained Scheme To Light Up Your Yard

Review: "This hummingbird outdoor lantern is beautiful. The design is very nice, very durable and will catch everyone’s eye! Value for the money is really worth it. Would absolutely recommend!" - Linda Sue

amazon.com , Lisa & Tom , Outback Pete Report

Flame Color Changing Packets Will Set Your Fire Pit Game Ablaze With A Kaleidoscope Of Colors

Review: "We have bonfires my five-year-old is always outside with us and it just took the bonfire to a new level for him. It doesn’t have an odor, but it’s fun for the kids to see the flames turning different colors. The pack has numerous colors and it’s just fun for everybody not just the kids. It takes the fire and bonfire to a new level." - Karla

amazon.com , Michael Report

Gather 'Round The Tabletop Fire Pit With S'mores Maker And Get Ready For Marshmallow Mayhem

Review: "This multi purpose portable “Fire Pit” is beautiful, easy to put together and a lot of fun.
I bought this for my step mother and she and my dad love it too! Great for table decor, warmth, s'more's and it comes with a cheese and cracker wood tray and forks. Excellent price for this item 🔥" - susie Hair

amazon.com , Diana Soult , Amazon Customer Report

Carve Out Some Attention With This Personalized Light Up Pumpkin Decor That's A Gourd-Geous Addition To Your Porch

Review: "The color of this pumpkin was a true pumpkin orange. It was very well crafted. The monogram was excellently scripted and looked very classy! This product was not inexpensive BUT the value was outstanding. It looked like it cost twice as much as it did. Very pleased with this purchase . I would order again!" - Carm

amazon.com , h80 , Kristen Beattie Petras Report

Feeling the fall vibes yet? We're just getting started on this autumn adventure. As we crunch through the leaves of our list, you'll discover that creating an outdoor autumn wonderland is easier than pie – pumpkin pie, that is. These next items are so cozy, you might find yourself hosting impromptu backyard bonfires just to show them off.

Step Into Cozy With This Fall Themed Doormat That's The Root Of All Warm Welcomes

Review: "This door mat is super cute. The mat itself isn’t very heavy so it kept blowing over at times but other than that it’s great! At Christmas I replaced the pumpkin mat for a festive Christmas one and it looked cute on top of the black and white as well" - Alex

amazon.com , Lauren Belanus , H Doss Report

Brighten Up Your Space With These Flameless LED Candles That Are A Flicker Above The Rest

Review: "I love these! I'm using them for some Halloween decor, but honestly might keep them up because they add such a good vibe to my house and being able to turn them on with a remote and add a timer is amazzzinggg. Highly recommend!" - Julia Megibow

amazon.com , Marilynne , Cheryl Dunnavant Report

#8

Relax, You're In Good Hands With This Coleman Inflatable Hot Tub - The Ultimate Backyard Treat

Review: "When you want a hot tub but don’t have a ton of money to spend! This little hot tub has been amazing for our family. It’s held up great, been easy to maintain , and the jets are so strong! It may be scary buying one because it’s blow up, I’m telling you, take the leap and do it! So much easier and cheaper!!" - Kristen Martin

amazon.com , Lorrie Bilodeau , Amberkemble Report

Gather 'Round The Fire Pit For Outdoor Wood Burning And Let The Warmth And Good Times Ignite

Review: "This fire pit is the perfect size for my back yard. I have it on a smaller piece of cement by my back entrance. I can sit outside with a few logs before bed time and enjoy a "camp fire" in my own space. Love it!" - Barbara Grider

amazon.com , Lorie Report

Fall In Love With This Stunning 6ft Maple Leaf Garland That's The Perfect Blend Of Autumn Charm And Elegance

Review: "Super easy and beautiful to use as fall decor on our gazebo. Connected through the garland end loops to the gazebo with simple zip ties. No fading, color running, or loss of leaves. Highly recommend." - Wahlenmaier

amazon.com , Sandy J. , dkoatz Report

Ready to take your fall game to the next level? Hold onto your hay rides, because the following finds are about to make your backyard the hottest (or should we say, coolest?) spot in the neighborhood. From porch decor that'll make scarecrows look twice to scented candles that'll have you swearing there's an apple orchard next door, these items are guaranteed to put the "awe" in autumn. So grab your flannel and your favorite mug of something warm – we're about to dive deeper into the cozy corner of fall fabulousness!
#11

Sprout Some Whimsy In Your Yard With These Delightful Waterproof Solar Mushroom Lights

Review: "I bought two of these to help illuminate the path to our guest house. They are so cute and so bright! I will be getting a few more to line the path all the way up, totally worth it." - customer in rural cali

amazon.com , CodRos2 Report

#12

Cozy Up To The Warmth Of The Season With This Inviting Fall Candle With Hot Cider, Cinnamon, Cloves, And Nutmeg Scent - A True Autumn Delight

Review: "I saw this candle as a recommendation for Amazon Prime Days and thought I would take a chance. I never purchase a candle on line that I am not already familiar with. This candle absolutely did not disappoint!! It is a delightful scent and is not heavy or overwhelming at all. In my opinion, it would make a great gift!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Rambling Rose Report

Fall Themed Mugs Are Perfect For Some Backyard Hot Coco On Chilly Mornings

Review: "Wanted a new fall wreath for my front apartment door. This was perfect. S many different fall leaves, berries, pumpkins, etc in different colors & shapes. Arrived perfectly in a box. After fluffing out a bit & looks s pretty. Have gotten many compliments." - Kathleen Rago

amazon.com , Kayli Report

Pumpkin Serving Dishes Are Begging To Be Brought Out At Your Fall Backyard BBQ

Review: "Theylook just like the picture but nicer. They are soft enough to lay on as well as look good. I'm getting all the holidays so I only have to change the covers. I really liked everything about these" - Lisa

amazon.com , Brittany Quiles Report

Keep The Buzz At Bay With This Soothing Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle - A Breath Of Fresh Air For Your Outdoor Oasis

Review: "This is my second order for the candles. We've tried several different ways of getting rid of the mosquitos and this is the best. There are many breeding areas nearby and mosquito spray companies killed too many other insects. Highly recommend. And it really does smell good to humans!" - JeannieB

amazon.com , Taryn Malavite Babb Report

#16

Add A Touch Of Rustic Charm To Your Autumn Decor With These Charming Wooden Pumpkin Signs

Review: "Size feels perfect for outdoor porch decorations. All of them have there on stand and do seem to stay standing without falling on a nice calm weather. Highly recommended!!" - Lifeisbeautiful

amazon.com , Abehegail Report

