'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than with a White Elephant gift exchange that'll have everyone rolling with laughter? We've sleighed the competition and rounded up 21 hilarious gifts that will turn your holiday gathering into a comedy fest. Forget about boring candles and generic gift cards – these presents are guaranteed to tickle funny bones and create lasting memories.

Our curated collection of comical treasures covers everything from witty wordplay to outrageous novelties. Whether you're aiming to be the life of the party or just want to see your cousin snort eggnog through their nose, we've got the perfect gift for you. Get ready to jingle all the way to gift-giving glory with these side-splitting selections that prove laughter truly is the best medicine – especially during the holiday season.

Give The Gift Of Subtle Sarcasm With This Cheeky Coffee Mug That's All Sweetness On Top, But Throws Some Serious Shade At The Bottom

Review: "I originally found this through a white elephant section on Amazon. I’m not one to get bad gifts for white elephant; I get usable gag gifts. And this was perfect! My friend loves it, it’s absolutely hilarious. It looks JUST like the picture and it is high quality. I loved it so much, I almost kept it for myself." - Emily

amazon.com

$12.95 $9.95 at Amazon
#2

Get Lit And Get Loaded With The Ridiculously Fun Shots Nerf Gun

Get Lit And Get Loaded With The Ridiculously Fun Shots Nerf Gun

Review: "I bought this for my friend's 28th birthday, and it absolutely stole the show! It became the centerpiece of the party, with everyone enthusiastically enjoying shots from it. Its sleek design even drew interest from neighboring tables, who couldn't resist joining in on the fun. For such an affordable price, it's a fantastic product. Highly recommend adding this gem to your collection!" - Jake

amazon.com

$25.99 at Amazon
#3

Go Big Or Go Home With The Ridiculously Oversized Giant UNO Card Game, Because Who Needs Regular-Sized Cards, Anyway?

Go Big Or Go Home With The Ridiculously Oversized Giant UNO Card Game, Because Who Needs Regular-Sized Cards, Anyway?

Review: "Brought this for a game of White Elephant with a group of friends, we love it so much that we play almost every time we get together. Thinking of ordering another set just for myself." - Janae

amazon.com

$19.99 $14.48 at Amazon
#4

Sink Your Putt Into The Porcelain Throne With The Hilariously Bizarre Toilet Mini Golf Game

Sink Your Putt Into The Porcelain Throne With The Hilariously Bizarre Toilet Mini Golf Game

Review: "We took this to a white elephant party & it was a major hit! Everyone wanted it! So silly & fun." - Lorie B

amazon.com

$17.99 at Amazon
#5

Devour Snacks Like A Dinosaur With The Awesomely Absurd Nachosaurus Snack And Dip Set, A Dino-Mite Way To Munch On Nachos

Devour Snacks Like A Dinosaur With The Awesomely Absurd Nachosaurus Snack And Dip Set, A Dino-Mite Way To Munch On Nachos

Review: "Bought this for a white elephant party. It was won/stolen at the party by a young gentleman who REALLY wanted it! Truly something the laugh at when open. I hope that it serves him many many nachos over the years." - ziggy v

amazon.com

$24.99 at Amazon
#6

Preserve Your Wine (And Your Love Of Pickles) With The Ridiculously Delightful Pickle Wine Stopper, A Dill-Ightful Addition To Any Wine Lover's Collection

Preserve Your Wine (And Your Love Of Pickles) With The Ridiculously Delightful Pickle Wine Stopper, A Dill-Ightful Addition To Any Wine Lover's Collection

Review: "This pickle wine stopper is ridiculous. Ridiculously funny! It cracks me up. It fits standard wine bottles. And it gives everyone a laugh. Since you've already been drinking wine (the bottle is open), your guests will find it even funnier. Or give it as a white elephant gift." - Jen C.

amazon.com

$15 at Amazon
#7

Give Your Razor A Dignified Home With The Charmingly Quirky Mr. Razor Razor Holder, A Mustachioed Gentleman For Your Bathroom Wall

Give Your Razor A Dignified Home With The Charmingly Quirky Mr. Razor Razor Holder, A Mustachioed Gentleman For Your Bathroom Wall

Review: "My husband smiles every time he shaves now. This clever fella keeps his razor dry and off the counter. The suction is impressive and it makes us both happy!" - traycee

amazon.com

$15.9 at Amazon
As we finish unwraping our first batch of rib-tickling gifts, you'll see how these items can transform a simple exchange into an uproarious event. Each present on our list is designed to elicit giggles, guffaws, and everything in between, ensuring your White Elephant party will be remembered long after the tinsel comes down.

Spice Up Your Poultry Game With The Scandalously Funny "Fifty Shades Of Chicken" Cookbook, A Recipe Book That's Sure To Leave You Clucking With Laughter

Review: "We do a white elephant gift exchange in our office for Christmas every year... and this year I had the best gift! I gifted the fifty shades cookbook with a black apron. After the gift exchange was over we all skimmed through the cookbook and laughed at all the fun recipes. The receiver of the gift loved it!!" - Happy Panda

amazon.com

$19.99 $11.88 at Amazon
#9

Ring A Fin-Tastic Touch Of Absurdity To Your Shelf With The Jaw-Droppingly Bizarre Shark Horse Hybrid Figurine

Ring A Fin-Tastic Touch Of Absurdity To Your Shelf With The Jaw-Droppingly Bizarre Shark Horse Hybrid Figurine

Review: "This was on an Amazon ad in Facebook and it stopped me in my tracks. It's so stupid and funny looking, it's just the best thing ever. I brought it to work and everyone thought it was amazing and cute. Well worth it. Many family members have already told me they want one! It's a lot heavier than I thought it'd be too, def not hollow." - Megan

amazon.com

$15.95 at Amazon
#10

What's Good? Get Cookin' Like A Boss With Snoop's Hilarious "From Crook To Cook" Cookbook

What's Good? Get Cookin' Like A Boss With Snoop's Hilarious "From Crook To Cook" Cookbook

Review: "This Snoop cookbook was an absolute hit as the best white elephant present! Everyone was vying for it, and it turned out to be a crowd favorite. The quality of the cover is impressive and it even came shrink-wrapped. I'm considering buying it again for another group gift exchange in the future." - Brittaney

amazon.com

$24.95 $13.57 at Amazon
#11

Openrouter Icon Express Your "Enthusiasm" With A Set Of Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens

Express Your "Enthusiasm" With A Set Of Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens

Review: "I got these pens for a friend’s birthday and he got the biggest kick out of them ever. We are always kidding around so this was the best gift ever!!!" - Linda J.

amazon.com

#12

It's All Monkey Business, All The Time With The It's Bananas! The Monkey Tail Game

It's All Monkey Business, All The Time With The It's Bananas! The Monkey Tail Game

Review: "I didn’t know that this game was going to be a big hit. Best gift ever, so much fun. Can be played by children and adults , though I think it’s more an adult game. My family and I had a BLAST playing this game for Christmas ." - tlsutter

amazon.com

$22.99 at Amazon
#13

Stomp Around In Comfort And Terrorize Your Friends With A Pair Of Hilarious Barefoot Monster Slippers That Are Sure To Make A Roaring Impression

Stomp Around In Comfort And Terrorize Your Friends With A Pair Of Hilarious Barefoot Monster Slippers That Are Sure To Make A Roaring Impression

Review: "I love the funny bare feet slippers! I gave them as a gift and paired them with foot lotion and a pair of socks in a gift giving and my friend loved them. They are crazy and fun! I highly recommend this to anyone who loves to give, laugh and just have fun!" - Marilyn F.

amazon.com

$13.25 $10.99 at Amazon
#14

Channel Your Inner Superhero (Or Just Your Inner Couch Potato) With The Absurdly Awesome Wearable Superhero Blanket

Channel Your Inner Superhero (Or Just Your Inner Couch Potato) With The Absurdly Awesome Wearable Superhero Blanket

Review: "People in the gift exchange fought over this one, & the winner wore it around the office. You always want to bring the gift everyone wants to steal, and this was it." - Mannie P.

amazon.com

$27.99 $23.79 at Amazon
Now, let's dive into the next stockingful of hilarity. These aren't just gifts; they're conversation starters and instant mood-lifters. From cheeky home decor to wearable wisecracks, these items showcase the power of humor to bring people together. So, grab your sense of humor and get ready to sleigh the gift-giving game – because with these funny finds, you'll be spreading more than just holiday cheer. You'll be creating a laughter-filled celebration that'll have everyone fighting to be part of your White Elephant exchange next year.
#15

Take A Shot (Of Awkwardness) With These Hilariously Tasteless Urinal Shotglasses That Are Sure To Make Everyone At The Party Question Your Life Choices

Take A Shot (Of Awkwardness) With These Hilariously Tasteless Urinal Shotglasses That Are Sure To Make Everyone At The Party Question Your Life Choices

Review: "These will for sure make for some laughs! These urinal shot glasses are funny and unique! Great for a gag gift and white elephant. It's well made, doesn't feel cheap." - Sou Lee

amazon.com

$16.99 $7.99 at Amazon
#16

Wear Your White Elephant Shame On Your Sleeve (Literally) With This Hilarious Funny T-Shirt That Confesses Your Gift-Choosing Fail To The World

Wear Your White Elephant Shame On Your Sleeve (Literally) With This Hilarious Funny T-Shirt That Confesses Your Gift-Choosing Fail To The World

Review: "Who wouldn’t want to get this as a White Elephant present??? Pretty sure I’m going to win the award for best gift this year! Also pretty sure this is going to become a sleep shirt for someone." - Amanda Burrier

amazon.com

$14.95 at Amazon
#17

Tee Off With A Laugh (And A Healthy Dose Of Immature Humor) With The Outrageously Cheeky Golf Ball Ball Bag That's Guaranteed To Make Your Golf Buddies Crack Up

Tee Off With A Laugh (And A Healthy Dose Of Immature Humor) With The Outrageously Cheeky Golf Ball Ball Bag That's Guaranteed To Make Your Golf Buddies Crack Up

Review: "This is going to be the perfect gift for Christmas! If you have an avid golfer with a good sense of humor, this is the gift for them. As I came across this on Amazon I was cracking up and knew that this had to be gifted this year! I can’t wait to get their reaction unwrapping it Christmas morning!" - Brittany

amazon.com

$15.99 at Amazon
