ADVERTISEMENT

'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than with a White Elephant gift exchange that'll have everyone rolling with laughter? We've sleighed the competition and rounded up 21 hilarious gifts that will turn your holiday gathering into a comedy fest. Forget about boring candles and generic gift cards – these presents are guaranteed to tickle funny bones and create lasting memories.

Our curated collection of comical treasures covers everything from witty wordplay to outrageous novelties. Whether you're aiming to be the life of the party or just want to see your cousin snort eggnog through their nose, we've got the perfect gift for you. Get ready to jingle all the way to gift-giving glory with these side-splitting selections that prove laughter truly is the best medicine – especially during the holiday season.