Review: "Got new vinyl floors and the rug I was using was killing me. I did look extensively at desk floor mats and I keep coming back to this one. The color works with my desk and pulls the grey coloring from my floors. It comes rolled up but once laid down is completely flat. I have no issues rolling my chair and the edge is so low it doesn't catch. My chair still rolls smoothly but not as easily as it does on the vinyl floor (which is what I wanted). And at this price point, it gets 5 stars easily from me." - Koyo