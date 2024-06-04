Is your space feeling cramped and cluttered? Don't worry—help is here! We've rounded up 51 genius solutions that will transform your tiny living area into a spacious haven. Whether it's clever storage hacks, innovative furniture, or smart design ideas, these picks are perfect for making the most out of every inch. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to a more organized, roomy, and stylish home where you can breathe freely. Ready to maximize your space? Let’s dive into these brilliant fixes that will make your small space feel huge!

#1 This Rolling Egg Holder Is No Yolk When It Comes Organization In Your Fridge Share icon Review: "The item is better looking than an egg carton. Eggs are easily accessible, organized and takes up less space. Eggs don’t stick to the plastic like they can sometimes do in a carton." - Cam



#2 Stop Knocking Over Your Bottles With This Unique Acrylic Bathroom Organizer Share icon Review: "I love the asthenic of it; super easy to install, I did not have to use the screw with the adhesive. It works perfectly. Also very easy to wash" - Nadia



#3 Not Many Clothes Drying Racks Look This Cool When Folded Up Share icon Review: "I bought one of this for my house since with a renovation we lost space. We loved it; it is so easy to move and storage when you don’t need it. We are renting a small apartment and i bought another for it. I highly recommend it." - Lilian



#4 This Hat Rack Is A Game Changer, No Cap! Share icon Review: "This was very easy to install and set up. Get a sturdy hanger and velcro the hat hanger on. It holds all the hats very sturdy. It also saves room in my closet. Highly recommended." - mky44



#5 Transform Your Closet With This Versatile Storage Organizer With Removable Drawers Share icon Review: "This storage unit holds a ton of stuff. I have 6 towels, 12 washcloths, makeup, hats, shoes, and soap. It's pretty sturdy for holding all of that. hangs in the closet (easy to do). Very happy with this product." - Adrianna Panek



#6 Capitalize On Unused Door Space With This Mounted Door Hanger With Windows Share icon Review: "The shelves are sturdy and can each hold a lot in such a compact little hanging shelf, I plan to buy more! You could fit 2 on one door and get even more vertical storage in a small room like mine it's so helpful." - Abbey N.



#7 We Might Never Leave Our Bed Again If We Get Our Hands On This Overbed Table With Wheels Share icon Review: "Fairly easy to put together. Quite sturdy and very roomy. Very happy with the product! Have already told a coworker about it and she's looking into buying the same one!" - Jeanie Powell



#8 No Space For Side Tables? This Sofa Armrest Tray Is The Perfect Solution Share icon Review: "Love how well this works out, saving space and easy to keep things close. The wood is beautiful! Highly recommend" - Amazon Customer



#9 This Small Lock Box Is Much Less Obvious Than A Giant Safe Share icon Review: "Small size, but seems to hold an adequate amount of personal items, including an iPhone XR in a OtterBox case The attached locking cable, securely attaches to whatever you choose to attach it to giving you peace of mind" - Julia



#10 This Rotating Fruit Basket Creates A Tower For Easy Storage Share icon Review: "It is a great addition to the kitchen. So much room for things like your potatoes and onions, snacks, junk drawer stuff, and other things that you don’t want to take up counter space in the kitchen." - NK



#11 Name A More Iconic Duo Than This Jewelry Cabinet That Doubles-Up As A Mirror Share icon Review: "This mirror is perfect. I have a small space so getting the mirror off the floor but not having to drill holes is amazing!! There’s plenty of storage for all of your things." - Adelynn Willis



#12 Keep Your Entryway Clutter-Free With This Sleek Shoe Cabinet Share icon Review: "Not only is this beautiful and chic but it is very practical I have my child’s high top nikes that can fit in these all the way up to my husbands shoes including cleats and bigger shoes !! This is one of my favorite buys from Amazon and the price made it even better !!" - sherry wannage



#13 Keep Your Makeup Organized And Clean With This Elegant Cosmetic Storage Station Share icon Review: "I love this makeup organizer...it's very cute and easy to clean. It has multiple compartments and drawers for all makeup types. If you have a lot of makeup I would look for something bigger but this is perfect for me!" - Jena



#14 This Compact Utensil Organizer Gives You Double The Drawer Space Share icon Review: "I have really small drawers in my kitchen and I was just throwing everything in there. It was so unorganized until I bought this product." - Ladortha Guzman



#15 Keep Your Sheets In Order With This OCD-Approved Foldable Bedding Organizer Share icon Review: "These are such a space saver. My closet looks so much neater. They hold a lot. I don’t really know how to fold king fitted sheets but was still able to put the entire set in it. Will buy more for sure." - Sharon Howell



#16 A Sturdy S-Shaped Hook Is The Renter-Friendly Solution For All Your Problems Share icon Review: "These are perfect for hanging lil pots without drilling holes in the side of my cabinets. Nice and strong too." - GrimeyGal



#17 We Know Carrie Bradshaw Could Have Done With This Hanging Handbag Organizer Share icon Review: "This is so convenient!! I had all my bags hanging from a hanger and was taking up too much space. As you can see I do now have a lot of closet space especially with a bird cage inside lol. This is really cute and cool to organize my bags!! It came in good condition was was really easy to assemble. You should totally get this!" - Ayleen Sotelo



#18 Folding Dining Table : No More Excuses For Eating On The Sofa When You Life In A Studio Share icon Review: "We did not have a lot of space to work with so we needed something small but we absolutely loving being about to have the full size table when we want to eat dinner. It is super easy to fold and unfold. Very easy to move around once set up." - Ellie



#19 Susan Has Done It Again! This Lazy Susan For Oblong Tables Turns Your Dinner Table Into A Sushi Bar Share icon Review: "What can I say about this fantastic device, it is worth every cent. It made our celebration better! It moves the food smoothly. I love it" - Yomi j.



#20 Keep Your Unmentionables Out Of Sight With A Neat Tilt-Out Laundry Sorter Share icon Review: "This was exactly what I was looking for. Very sturdy, matches my kitchen perfectly, and hides my trash and recycling in a functional and nice-looking way! Love it. Worth the money and time to put it together. (One hour)" - Kim S



We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible with a little creativity and some genius design ideas. These next solutions are perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of functionality and flair to their compact living quarters. So, discover more ways to make your small space feel like a palace.

#21 This Stackable 8-Piece Bakeware Set Is Like A Nesting Doll For Your Kitchen Share icon Review: "I live in a relatively small apartment and this allowed me to have all the baking necessities without taking up too much of the valuable cupboard real estate" - ANNA



#22 This Lazy Susan Turntable For Your Fridge Lets You Get To The Expired Ranch In The Back Share icon Review: "Where has this miracle swivel shelf been all my culinary life?? This simple design is just what my unorganized fridge needed. I have a French door version and I struggled to have easy access to all my condiments. I tried those clunky acrylic bins and they just took up more space. This makes everything visible and things stay nice and neat. Great buy!" - Amazon Customer



#23 These Sneaker Containers Will Keep Your Kicks Tidy And In Good Shape Share icon Review: "Totally changed the game with these shoe cases rather than their original boxes. I saved space and I can see all of my shoes. Easy assembly as well. I definitely recommend." - TNT



#24 Turn You Black Hole Cabinets Into Efficient Drawers With These Pull Out Cabinet Organizers Share icon Review: "Love these pull out drawers especially because of the tape down feature. I hated trying to reach back of the under the sink area items, even with a bin. Now I can pull out the drawers and reach all of my cleaning supplies. 10 minutes to install!! Sturdy and big enough to still use my bin for my carry to clean items." - Susan Olvey



#25 These Coffee Mug Organizers Create A 2-Story Space Out Of Your Cabinet Share icon Review: "Exactly what the description states, great quality, frees up space, easy to use, fits different sizes. I love this product!!" - DebinFla



#26 You Will Want This Adhesive Paper Towel Holder To Stick Around For A While Share icon Review: "Love that you can place this paper towel holder anywhere. It was just what I was looking for to hide the paper towels under the cabinets. Now I have added room on my countertop. I was really impressed with the matte black stainless steel design. Looks beautiful." - theDizasta



#27 Capitalize On Corner Space With A Nifty 3-Tiered Shelf Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this shelf system to add some decor to the kitchen without taking up space. Love that you can switch it from one side to the other. Best part is the little hooks on the side. This is a must have!" - Luisa Rainho



#28 This Sink Corner Drying Rack Is The Perfect Spot For Damp Sponges Share icon Review: "This is exactly what I was looking for! Most sponge holders attach by suction cup with doesn’t stick to the material my sink is made of. This rack fits perfectly over the corner- I didn’t need to cut it at all! It’s sturdy, holds all the products I planned for it to. I’ve run it through the dishwasher to clean with no problems. Its sleek but can be put away easily." - Amazon Customer



#29 Don't Watse The Space Above Your Toilet, Use This 3-Tier Metal Bathroom Shelf To Maximize Your Options Share icon Review: "Just what we needed in our bathroom. We have limited space and this has given us a lot more! Fits perfect and looks nice! Easy to build and sturdy." - Ed



#30 With A Name Like Dish-Book-Pot-Lid-Cutting Board-Drying Rack-Stand , The Possibilities Really Are Endless Share icon Review: "Excellent organization tool. Perfect for my hand thrown pottery dishes and plates to prevent chipping. Makes a pretty display of my special pieces" - Veggie Gal



#31 This Roll-Up Drying Rack Gives You Tons More Counter Space Share icon Review: "…that make my life easier. I have a few items (knives, glass, and plastics) that I don’t want sitting on a drying mat. This lets air flow so they dry fast. The bonus, it doesn’t take up my sink space or counter space." - Michelle



#32 Keep An Eye On All Your Spices With This Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Share icon Review: "They have a very strong magnet, not at all worried about them sliding or falling off the fridge. I like that there are 2 different sizes. Makes our spices much more organized and visually appealing, really happy with this purchase!" - Ashley



#33 This Magnetic Knife Bar Will Keep Your Knives Sharp And Out Of The Way Share icon Review: "This small but mighty Magnetic Knife Strip is perfect for holding your knives right where they are the most useful. I mounted mine right by my stove and cutting board. It holds knives and metal utensils easily for instant accessibility." - Sandi



Don't click "check out" yet because there's a lot more space-saving magic to come! These items are all about efficiency without sacrificing aesthetics. So, let's continue exploring and uncover more brilliant solutions that will make organizing and enhancing your small space a breeze.

#34 Nothing Tops The Space-Saving Rankings Quite As Much As Vacuum Bags Share icon Review: "Bought these for some extra blankets that we have and I used our vacuum (didn't try the pump so I don't know how the pump works) and it shrunk a thick, fluffy, blanket that was around 15 inches high when folded to 3 inches. Will definitely buy these again." - Amazon Customer



#35 You Can Also Enjoy Crispy Nuggets Without Wasting Counter Space With This Adorable Small Air Fryer Share icon Review: "It is the perfect size for just me in my studio apartment, it doesn't take up too much space and cooks perfectly. Since it is smaller cleaning is even hassle free." - AC



#36 Enjoy This Cozy Faux Fur Lounge Chair But Fold It Away Once You Are Done Share icon Review: "I looove this chair! It is super soft and comfortable. Great for small space and bedroom. I got the teal color and it’s perfect. Easy removal to wash. A worthy buy!" - Deb S.



#37 Japanese Floor Futon Mattress : A Space-Saving Solution For Unexpected Guests Share icon Review: "I have had this for a few months now, it's still as comfortable as the day I got it and takes up much less room then a regular bed. I can stick it in the closet or fold it up to get extra floor space. It works how I wanted and expected it too." - Kindle Customer



#38 You Can Create A Cozy Breakfast Nook With This Foldable Kitchen Table Share icon Review: "Compact moveable table. Opens and closes to roll out of the way when needed. This is a small table and stool. Not designed for heavy duty use. However, it works well in my small kitchen." - DCA



#39 Keep Your Small Spaces Clutter Free With This Storage Ottoman Share icon Review: "Put it at the end of my bed and keep shoes blankets and cat food in it. Works great. Surprisingly sturdy. Literally just unfolded and popped up with a metal divider. Top section can be fully removed or folds in half to get to one side easily. Really happy with this. Super cheap, super easy to use." - Christian



#40 A C-Shaped Table Can Neatly Scooch Under Your Seat, But This One Also Extends! Share icon Review: "We needed a table in our living room for drinks and snacks. I love that this table folds open for more space. The bottom piece slides under the couch for a snug fit. It looks really nice, especially for the price." - J.



#41 This Folding Bedside Shelf Lets You Keep Your Essentials On-Hand, Even In A Teeny Tiny Space Share icon Review: "Bought this for my boyfriend for Christmas. We have a small bedroom and a large bed with not a lot of room on his side for a nightstand. This made it easy for him to have a place to charge his phone on his side of the bed. Keep some water and place his glasses at night. Easy setup and very sturdy. Holds a good amount of weight!" - Kelly



#42 Get A Kitchen Stand With A Microwave Nook To Free Up Some Prime Counter Real Estate Share icon Review: "I needed a space for my coffee maker and my Ninja blender. It fits perfectly in a small space. My husband said it was easy to put together and had it put together before I got up for the day. The shelves are perfect for holding a little bigger items and holding my protein powders and coffee pods. If I needed another unit like this one, I would buy it again. Very satisfied!!" - pitapam



#43 We Don't LOVE The Idea Of A Murphy Bed, But A Murphy Desk Is Something We Can Get Behind Share icon Review: "Perfect solution for my daughter who needed at home work space in a small NYC apartment. Looks cute and small when closed up on wall but opens to a very nice, practical workspace. It exceeded our expectations in that regard. Kind of a pain to put together but we figured it out. Worth it for the final product." - Stephanie K.



#44 This Clear Cutting Board Is Never In The Way When It's Not In Use Share icon Review: "Such a handy gadget. This is a nice shield for the counter, very useful , helps for and easy clean up when preparing meals . Fits right on the counter easily and remains in place. I love it!! I promise you won’t be disappointed, it’s definitely worth the money." - S. morris



#45 This Wonder Oven Is A 6-In-1 Sollution That Includes An Air Fryer And A Toaster Share icon Review: "After renovating my kitchen, I was looking for a compact toaster oven & air fryer that wouldn't take up too much counter space. I'm so glad I stumbled across the Wonder Oven! It has exceeded my expectations! Its compact design fits perfectly into my new space, complementing my modern aesthetic. What really impressed me was how quickly it preheats, saving me valuable time in the kitchen. The controls are easy to use and made using it a breeze. I highly recommend!" - EM



#46 Outdoor Pizza Oven : Even People In Small Spaces Deserve Good Pizza Share icon Review: "Outstanding quality, ease of use the best size ever. I have a small outdoor patio to cook on and have been amazed at how easy and quickly the Napoli is able to create a great meal. We've been experimenting

with different crusts and vegetables on the pizza and have made each meal fun. I highly recommend this product for everyone that enjoys economy, convenience and great food. Well worth the investment!" - Brad J Wolfer



#47 This Mug Organiser Solves The Debate On Whether You Store Your Mugs Upright Or Upside Down Share icon Review: "I have a small kitchen, and wanted to remove all of my coffee cups from one cupboard, to put bowls in. I had actually been planning on somehow installing a home-made shelf above my coffee pot, etc., but it seemed like it would be too hard to design, so I kept putting it off. Then I saw these, and it was a perfect solution. I am SO HAPPY with them." - Somebody



#48 This 3-Tier Trolley Doesn't Exclusively Work At The Hairdresser Share icon Review: "This cart is perfect for small spaces plus it has plenty of storage capacity even for taller items. I have a narrow laundry room and this has been a great solution for organizing my laundry supplies. It's easy to put together, sturdy, and it has a beautiful finish." - Sandra L.



#49 Double Up Your Counter Space With This Genius Foldable Sink Cover Share icon Review: "I live in a small studio and my bathroom is really tiny. No cupboard space and I found myself stacking stuff on the sink. When I saw this product, I thought I needed to try it and WOW! I love it. Easy to clean and really expands my counter space." - Sheri



#50 Pan Organizer : For Kitchen Cabinets That Are Sheer Pan-Damonium Share icon Review: "This is a great product for storing heavy, cast-iron fry pans in a small space. It’s very versatile because storage can be achieved both vertically or horizontally, therefore maximizing available space. With pans now handily near by, I tend to use them all with much greater frequency. Wish I’d had this rack sooner, making storage easier." - Veronica Stevens

