Review: "Good coffee is essential for my survival. I got tired from brewing coffee in a kettle or a small pan, so I finally got this french press. It absolutely worth money. I tested it both on the campfire and on the gas stove and it works perfectly fine. You can boil water for coffee, for tea or any other needs. It stays warm in the cup. Handle is not the best, but reliable enough for a foldable one. The press part and a lid work well. I don’t know what to put it in cons - the french press completely meets my expectations. If you expect it to be a sealable tumbler - it’s not the right item. If you want a good french press that you can use both indoors and outdoors without risk to break a glass - this is the one." - Dmitry