Alright, fellow humans, get ready to have your minds blown (and your lives made a whole lot easier). We've found 38 fabulous products that are so ingenious, so practical, and so downright life-changing that you'll be wondering how you ever managed to get by without them. From kitchen gadgets that practically cook for you to tech tools that simplify your daily routine, these little life-savers are about to become your new best friends. So buckle up and prepare to be amazed, because after this list, you'll never go back to your pre-gadget life.

#1 Beat The Heat And Stay Cool On The Go With The Neck Fan With 360° Airflow Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this fan! It’s not too loud, at least for me, it’s a fan, it’s not going to be silent. I love the 3 speeds! Between just being hot at work (rehab nurse) and hot flashes, this is super helpful in keeping me from overheating!! And easy to recharge! Even at work!" - CHRISTINE



#2 Give Your Wood A Little TLC With Howard Feed-N-Wax . It'll Love You For It! Share icon Review: "This product does exactly what it promises and more. It is the best furniture repair/polisher I have ever used and I am very old (I've used many other products). It leaves furniture obviously nourished, free of drink rings (they don't come back) and easier to dust.I've used it on cheap shelving and good antiques. The result is the same. it is a super product!" - Christine Schaffer



#3 No More Burnt Bites, Just Perfect Fries With The Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Share icon Review: "This is the perfect magnetic chart with any & all types of meat & frozen items with the corresponding Temperature & Cooking time for the Air-Fryer!! Recommended by Mandy-In-the-Making!!!" - Sassytwo



#4 Hooked On Organization? You'll Love The Back Seat Headrest Hanger Share icon Review: "Great product! This is sturdy, and you can fold it in when you’re not using it so that it does not catch on anything. You have to push a little hard to get it on the headrest. My purse is very heavy, and this holds it with no problem." - Jennifer F



#5 Reference Docs, Recipes, Or Memes – This Monitor Mount Document Clip Holds It All! Share icon Review: "I bought this for work and I'm so glad I did. I make update calls to my customers twice a week and I'm always shuffling between all my papers and key board and pens marking them off as I go. And this is great I just hang it up and GO! No more stopping and going. This is prolly the most useful money I've spent in a long time. Would definitely recommend" - Tiffanyrenee



#6 Don't Let Those Puppy Eyes Fool You. The " Did You Feed The Dog? " Timekeeper Never Lies Share icon Review: "It sticks to our fridge and let’s everyone in the house know whether or not the dog has been fed. Because he’s a big fat liar when it comes to food!!!" - Katij



#7 No More Ouchies! Foot Glide Anti Blister Balm Protects Your Feet From Friction Burns Share icon Review: "This balm is awesome! I got new hiking boots and needed to break them in, but the fear of blisters makes it hard. I gave this Body Glide a shot and was shocked at how well it worked. I didn't have one blister and I hiked in the new boots for over an hour. It's easy to apply and isn't sticky or slimy. Perfect consistency actually kind of mosturizes as well which is nice. Definitely give it a try!" - Callan



#8 Say Goodbye To That One Nasty Drop Rolling Down Your Sleeve With This Spa Headband And Wristband Set Share icon Review:﻿ "I was so tired of my sleeves and arms getting wet while washing my face. These little guys are incredible! They stop the water from running down your hands, down your arms and getting your shirt wet. The headband is very comfortable - I have a smaller head and it fits perfectly. It comes in handy when doing face masks as well!" - Sue Ellen Ball



#9 No More Low Battery Anxiety With This Mini Portable Charger For iPhone Share icon Review: "Quick and convenient. Used this for our Disney trip and helped keep my phone charged all day. Light weight and easy to carry while attached to phone." - Krystal



#10 Automatic Drink Dispenser : Your Pantry's MVP (Most Valuable Pourer) Share icon Review: "This has been a life saver in my home! My son isn’t spilling milk all over in the morning while he is getting his bowl of cereal. It is also helpful for me while I’m cooking. Makes mixing easier! The battery life is long as well and it doesn’t leak!! It was easy to install and clean as well! We have bought more just because it was so helpful!" - Leah Thomsen



#11 Storming Out Of A Room Just Got A Whole Lot Less Dramatic With Sound Dampening Door Bumpers Share icon Review: "I put in all new cabinets in my kitchen and bathroom. I needed something to protect my surfaces when I closed the doors. These little self-adhesive clear round plastic pieces are perfect for me to use on each door. I can open and close them innumerable times without damaging the finish on the cabinets." - Gypsy Rose



#12 Indoor Plug-In Fly Traps : Because Nobody Wants To Share Their Food With Flies Share icon Review: "This product definitely works! I plugged it in and left my house for a few hours and came back to a bunch of teensy tiny fruit flies and a couple big ones. We always get fruit flies during the summer and I usually put out a vinegar/dish detergent trap to catch them. I’m excited to have this neat little plug in so I don’t have to set out vinegar anymore!" - Sabrina Frederick



#13 This Coffee Mug Warmer Is The Perfect Excuse To Procrastinate And Enjoy Your Coffee Later Share icon Review: "This works! Keeps coffee hot till the end. No more microwave warming. I keep it bedside. My coffee stays hot till last drop. Does not get dirty as other reviewer said. I haven't gotten one drop of coffee on it so I have not had to clean it. You can reduce the temperature as you drink down the contents. Love it!" - Lulu



#14 No More Sinking In The Grass! Heel Protectors Will Let You Walk Like A Queen At The Next Polo Match Share icon Review: "Bought this to wear to an outdoor wedding and it did not disappoint! Made it so easy to walk without the worry of sinking into the grass. Quality is nice and sturdy. It stayed on my heel all night and did not slide off." - Chad S



#15 Say Goodbye To Product Buildup And Hello To Healthy Hair With The Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Share icon Review: "Love it! I am trying to gain some peace so to relieve stress it was suggested I massage my scalp. My hands are arthritic so I saw a video on youtube that suggested a scalp massager. It works great! Good price, quick delivery!" - Inky Gilmartin



#16 Buff Your Way To Baby Soft Skin With These Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves Share icon Review: "I love these exfoliating gloves! I use them for my face primarily but they work well for full body as well. I make sure to wash them in antibacterial soap when I finish with them, and then I lay them out flat to dry so that they don't mold/mildew." - Krish



#17 Wine Lover With A Sensitive Side? 'Drop It' Original Wine Drops Is Your Saving Grace Share icon Review: "I can enjoy wine again! I was skeptical but gave it a try and NO MORE WINE HEAD!!! I am so happy that I can participate in celebrations and not pass on the wine/champagne toasts!" - Loida Stevenson



#18 Chaos In Your Closet? Closet Organizer Hangers To The Rescue! Share icon Review: "These hangers are great because they allow you to hang clothes from either side (left or right), PLUS it has slots, not holes, in which to hook the clothes hanger. This small detail makes it so easy to use because you do not have to twist, turn, and wrangle to get the clothes hanger out of the space saver." - A.



#19 Chill Out With Perfectly Sized Ice For Your Tumbler With This Ice Cube Tray Share icon Review: "Love this it keeps my water ice cold all day long no matter how many times I fill it up through out the day!! Fits perfectly in the Stanley 40oz Quencher" - Summer



#20 Bad Hair Day? Don't Stress, Just Grab Your Portable Hair Tie Holder And Get It Up! Share icon Review: "I cannot tell you how many times I get to the gym after work and realize I forgot to bring a hair tie. This item is perfect! I just attached it to my key ring and I will never have that problem again. It is a good size, not bulky. And you can't beat the price! Also I ordered it without realizing it comes with hair ties too, extra added bonus!" - Katie VanHooser



#21 Channel Your Inner Frugalista With The Premium Bottle Emptying Kit Share icon Review: "These caps are super easy to put onto the bottles and there are different sizes for every size bottle I've tried. This product solved a problem I've dealt with most of my life and I wish I had found it sooner" - Tirzah Dawn



#22 Your Big Gulp Is No Match For This Car Cup Holder Expander ! Share icon Review: "I am glad I found this product. Until I purchased it I was unable to do anything with my Stanley cup or hydroflask besides put it in the passenger seat. I use this every day and it has held up. The adjustable base works well in all different size cup holders. Overall it is a great product and I have purchased some for all my vehicles." - Scott



Okay, we know your "add to cart" finger is getting a serious workout, but trust us, the best is yet to come. We're about to introduce you to products that'll revolutionize your cleaning routine, upgrade your sleep game, and even make doing laundry feel like less of a chore.

#23 Get Your Life Together (And Look Cute Doing It) With The Bliss Collections Daily Planner Share icon Review: "I am even happier with this daily planner pad than I thought I would be! It’s full size, so I have enough room to include everything on busy days. Love that it covers both areas of physical health and mental health. The design is feminine but subtle on my desk...its just perfect!" - Alison & KeyLee



#24 Work Smarter, Not Harder With The Mosiso Keyboard Cover For MacBook Air Share icon Review: "Reminds me of all the quicker short cuts, especially when you have so many safari windows open. Have had people come up and ask about it, Impressive." - Dunham All



#25 Say "Bye Felicia" To Clogged Drains With Dr. Pen Drain Clog Remover Tool ! Share icon Review: "This little piece of gold came in very handy when my one year old threw a bottle cap down the drain. This baby had it out within minutes. Not to mention, it was shipped and delivered in one day. Highly recommend this product 100%." - Hilary Rader



#26 Lost Your Keys? Remote Mia? This Key Finder And Remote Control Sleeves Combo Is Your New Favorite Find Share icon Review: "My kids are always losing the TV remotes around our house so I bought the key finder and matching silicone remote cover. So far these two products paired together have been absolutely amazing for quickly finding remotes when they are misplaced." - Kalene



#27 'Burn After Writing' Diary With Prompts : Unleash Your Innermost Thoughts (Then Set Them Free) Share icon Review: "It's a great way for them to capture the emotions, the ups and downs, and the other madness that cimes with being a teenaged girl!! They love the prompts, and questions, they inspire them to write alot more...more than just a blank page." - Kateybugsmommy



#28 Fast And Fresh Meals Made Easy With The Mini Microwave Steamer Share icon Review: "We use pampered chef steamers normally but we ordered this one to be a smaller more compact option for our small apartment. It’s comparable and it does a great job every time! Highly suggest this steamer" - DeChant



#29 Ditch The Boring Blades And Upgrade To This Colorful 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set ! Share icon Review: "Purchased this knife set years ago as a first time home owner. The knives are durable, strong and sturdy. Great quality and easy to clean in the dishwasher. Each knife cuts differently which allows for a variety of uses!" - Paige P



#30 Stick It To Boring Nails With Stylish Gel Nail Stickers Share icon Review: "Great quality, stays on for over a week, which is absolutely unreal for me. Polish and press-ons rarely stay on my nails for this long. I'm hooked!" - Katie Kopacz



#31 This 32Oz Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle Is Your Personal Hydration Coach! Share icon Review: "I use this water bottle everyday for work and when I travel! I am not someone who needs my water to be ice cold 100% of the time and I enjoy being able to see how much I have left in my bottle! Love the lid to secure the mouth piece and no leaks as well! Very durable! The strap is a big plus! I use it all the time when I have to carry other things!" - Samantha Stallbaumer



#32 Are These Dishes Clean Or Nah? Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Knows The Tea Share icon Review: "Large. Very visible. Very easy to move the slider from "clean" to "dirty". Sticks to the door of dishwasher very well (there is a magnet). Finally, both my wife and I are always on the same page if the dishwasher is full of dirty dishes or everything is clean! It is so useful and so simple, can easily be one of my best purchases this year, so far!" - Kiley Rice



#33 Thirsty Plant? Not Anymore! The Self-Watering Self-Aerating Deep Reservoir Planter Does The Work For You! Share icon Review: "I've used this for some of my calatheas who do not tolerate drought very well, and I am very pleased! The self-watering function works excellently, much better than any other self-watering pot/method I've used. Definitely will be buying more!" - Rachel M



#34 Who Needs A Bag When You've Got Everything You Need In One? Crossbody Wallet & Phone Case Is Your New Go-To Share icon Review: "A perfect & beautiful "on the go" travel accessory! Sleek & small, easily fits into a regular purse or tote, yet holds phone, cash & cards (includes secure RFID scan shield) w/a crossbody strap for hands free convenience. Absolutely love it!" - P U C



#35 Ditch The Falsies, The Essence Lash Princess Mascara Gives You Drama For Days! Share icon Review: "I can’t deny I had my doubts at first then I used it the first time and couldn’t believe how much longer and thicker my lashes were… and I definetly had no idea it would be cheaper through Amazon then 8 dollars plus tax at Walmart. This stuff works" - Jessica Schmit



#36 Crack'em Egg Cracker & Spoon Rest : Because Nobody Likes Broken Yolks Or Messy Counters Share icon Review: "I really felt kinda silly buying this. I mean a gadget for cracking eggs? But then I thought of how many times I break the yoke cracking eggs to fry. I find myself using it all the time. And now I feel smart instead of silly!!!" - Laurie



#37 Your Gear Just Got A Whole Lot More Organized With This Portable Tech Organizer Elastic Band Share icon Review: "This product is a life saver for a teacher on the go. I use it for my iPad Pro and my school issued laptop. I no longer drop things as I move place to place! Just the basics will fit, pen, cards, small writing tablet." - Elementary Techy Teacher

