Review: "I love this product! It saves toothpaste and it keeps the counter clear! It only takes one hand to put the paste on the brush and you don't have to touch anything except the toothbrush! No more messy caps and and dried out toothpaste because someone left the cap off. just a firm push from the top of my toothbrush and it dispenses a good amount on the bristles. and if you want less paste on the brush, you can find that middle ground pressure to push the trigger and it dispenses a little less." - TM