If The Highlight Of Your Year Is Watching Wimbledon, These 22 Terrific Tennis Items Are For You
If the sound of a tennis ball hitting the sweet spot of a racket sends shivers down your spine, or the sight of perfectly manicured grass courts makes your heart skip a beat, then get ready to serve up some serious excitement. We've gathered a collection of 22 terrific tennis items that will transport you straight to Centre Court, even if you're miles away from Wimbledon.
Whether you're a seasoned pro, a weekend warrior, or simply a fan of the game, these must-haves will elevate your tennis experience and have you shouting "Advantage!" in no time. So, pour yourself a Pimm's, bring the strawberries and cream closer, and get ready to do some court-side shopping!
These Tennis Ball Bandages Are The Perfect Way To Show Your Wimbledon Spirit While Covering Up Those Minor Scrapes And Bruises
Review: "These are perfect to throw in your tennis players bag! Super cute and small bandaids." - Rebecca
This Fuzzy Tennis Ball Plush Toy Is The "Ace" Up Your Sleeve When It Comes To Finding The Perfect Gift For A Tennis Enthusiast
Review: "Adorable gift for our daughter! Great quality and so fun!" - Ashley Silfies
This Gamma Tacky Towel Grip Traction Enhancer Will Give You A Grip So Firm, You'll Feel Like You Could Return A Serve From Serena Williams Herself
Review: "This is great to help grip your tennis racket or pickleball paddle on hot humid days." - judydesigner
This Tennis Lovers Stemless Wine Tumbler Is The Perfect Way To "Serve" Up Some Pimms While Cheering On Your Favorite Players
Review: "This tumbler looks good and appears to be made of quality material." - Anthony R
This Adidas Women's Superlite Sport Performance Visor Is The Perfect Accessory For Keeping Your Cool While Serving Up Aces On The Court
Review: "These are the only visors my daughter will wear for tennis! She has them in multiple colors. They hold up well and the price is amazing! Get one in every color and you won’t be disappointed." - Freedom
Your Outfit Will Be A Grand Slam With These Eye-Catching Racket Earrings Adding A Touch Of Sporty Chic
Review: "My teenager niece who is training for a lawn tennis competition begged for these earrings. They are helping her focus on her training." - Twinky
This Hand Gel Grip Enhancer Will Make Your Racket Feel Like An Extension Of Your Arm, Giving You The Confidence To Dominate The Court
Review: "Hands usually get really sweaty during tennis, tried this and went a whole 2 hours in Texas sun without any sweating or slipping, definitely some good stuff will be buying again." - Cameron
But tennis isn't just about what happens on the court. It's a lifestyle, a passion, a way of life. These next few items are for the true tennis fanatic, the ones who eat, sleep, and breathe the sport. Get ready to discover a collection of must-haves that will show off your love for the game both on and off the court.
The Sukeen Cooling Towel Will Make You Feel Like You've Just Stepped Out Of A Refreshing Shower, Even After A Sweaty Workout
Review: "These are essential for Florida summers. The plastic bags they come with are super convenient for easy storage - toss them right into a purse and nothing else gets wet. They’re soft but not like microfiber. Very long so they can easily wrap around your neck or head when you’re out in the sun. They’re lightweight so that you’re not bogged down extra." - SC
This Score Keeper Is The On-Court Assistant You Need To Keep Your Head In The Game And Your Score On Point
Review: "I did not expect this product to work so well and be so slim/lightweight. Just know the buttons take some working to move easier, which is good bc they don’t jiggle when you hit the ball." - Veronica
Don't Let Your Tennis Balls Go Flat Before Their Time, Give Them A New Lease On Life With This Gexco Tennis Ball Saver
Review: "This thing is incredible! I can't believe I didn't know about it. If you play tennis, you need this. It's easy to use and seriously prolongs the bounce of your tennis balls. Well worth it to reduce the need to buy more balls all the time." - Nate Fuller
This Tennis & Pickleball Fence Phone Mount Turns Your Phone Into A Personal Coach, Capturing Every Ace And Analyzing Every Swing So You Can Up Your Game
Review: "We used it once yesterday and found it was very easy to set up. The mount and magnet worked well too, as it stayed firmly put even when the tennis balls hit the fence. Very portable as well! I will have it in my tennis bag from now on all the time:-)" - Amazon Customer
Whether You're A Beginner Or A Pro, This Wilson Advantage Tennis Bag Has All The Space You Need For Your Rackets, Shoes, And Accessories
Review: "Perfect size tennis bag and three rackets goes in. It is very light and design is simple." - Brian O.
Your Tennis Partner Will Be Wondering How You Got So Good Overnight With This Game-Changing Tennis Overgrip In Your Arsenal
Review: "The Wilson overgrip has just the right tackiness and is very easy to put on. A great value." - Glenn B.
This Liquid I.v. Hydration Multiplier Is The Secret Weapon For Combating Dehydration And Feeling Your Best, Even When Your Matches Get Hectic
Review: "My daughters are very, very active. This is a favorite of theirs. I get zero complaints of they drink a liquid IV. I think this is much better than the popular electrolyte drink." - Jennifer M. O'brien
Ready to take your tennis obsession to the next level? These final few items are the cherry on top, the perfect finishing touches for any tennis enthusiast's collection. From stylish apparel to unique accessories, these finds will have you feeling like a Wimbledon champion in no time.
This Wrist Strengthener Is The Secret Handshake To A Stronger Grip And A More Powerful Swing In Your Favorite Sport (Or Just For Opening Stubborn Jars)
Review: "it works, very helpful for an injured person .. i would recommend this for anyone that needs to re-hab the elbow. my doctor recommended it as I have tennis/golf elbow issues and it has helped a lot with building the muscle." - Abba K.
This Comfortable Tennis Skirt Is So Breathable And Lightweight, You'll Forget You're Even Wearing It
Review: "Super comfy 'tennis' skirt, great material and doesn't shrink in the wash. Has built in spandex. I'm 5'7 and 140 and a M fit me perfectly. Would order again!" - Kindle Customer
This Wilson Federer Adult Recreational Tennis Racket Will Have You Feeling Like A Pro On The Court, Even If Your Backhand Still Needs A Little Work
Review: "Bought this racket to practice with my daughter. Works well and has a nice weight and overall fell. Seems to be solid quality for the entry level price." - j778m
These Wilson Sweatbands Will Keep Your Eyes On The Prize And Sweat Out Of Your Eyes As You Dominate The Court
Review: "They're thick pieces of absorbent cotton, designed to keep sweat from rolling down my arms to my hands, which would affect my grip on my tennis racquet. They work." - Allen White
Don't Let Tendonitis Sideline You – Give Your Elbows The Support They Crave With This Elbow Brace 2-Pack
Review: "This elbow strap works well for me. It's easy to get on and off, the hook and loop strap holds securely and doesn't slip but still feels comfortable. I like the color and the fact that it's nice and lightweight." - L. H.
Say Goodbye To Arm Fatigue And Hello To Improved Control With These Versatile Dampeners
Review: "Will not pop out. Great feel and no vibrations felt up my arm. Truly the best dampener available." - Brian
This Himal Outdoors Tennis Backpack Is The Perfect Companion For Your Tennis Adventures, Keeping Your Rackets Safe And Your Essentials Organized
Review: "Affordable and holds balls, phones and rackets for my 14 year olds. Can fit one pair of shoes in the bag as well!" - Amazon customer
This Tennis-Themed Blanket Is The Perfect Way To Snuggle Up On The Couch And Dream Of Your Next Grand Slam Victory
Review: "The product came as promised and was exactly as described. Very soft and comfortable." - miss piggy