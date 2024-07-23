ADVERTISEMENT

If the sound of a tennis ball hitting the sweet spot of a racket sends shivers down your spine, or the sight of perfectly manicured grass courts makes your heart skip a beat, then get ready to serve up some serious excitement. We've gathered a collection of 22 terrific tennis items that will transport you straight to Centre Court, even if you're miles away from Wimbledon.

Whether you're a seasoned pro, a weekend warrior, or simply a fan of the game, these must-haves will elevate your tennis experience and have you shouting "Advantage!" in no time. So, pour yourself a Pimm's, bring the strawberries and cream closer, and get ready to do some court-side shopping!

This post may include affiliate links.

These Tennis Ball Bandages Are The Perfect Way To Show Your Wimbledon Spirit While Covering Up Those Minor Scrapes And Bruises

Review: "These are perfect to throw in your tennis players bag! Super cute and small bandaids." - Rebecca

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

This Fuzzy Tennis Ball Plush Toy Is The "Ace" Up Your Sleeve When It Comes To Finding The Perfect Gift For A Tennis Enthusiast

Review: "Adorable gift for our daughter! Great quality and so fun!" - Ashley Silfies

amazon.com , mom of 4 girls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

This Gamma Tacky Towel Grip Traction Enhancer Will Give You A Grip So Firm, You'll Feel Like You Could Return A Serve From Serena Williams Herself

Review: "This is great to help grip your tennis racket or pickleball paddle on hot humid days." - judydesigner

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

This Tennis Lovers Stemless Wine Tumbler Is The Perfect Way To "Serve" Up Some Pimms While Cheering On Your Favorite Players

Review: "This tumbler looks good and appears to be made of quality material." - Anthony R

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

This Adidas Women's Superlite Sport Performance Visor Is The Perfect Accessory For Keeping Your Cool While Serving Up Aces On The Court

Review: "These are the only visors my daughter will wear for tennis! She has them in multiple colors. They hold up well and the price is amazing! Get one in every color and you won’t be disappointed." - Freedom

amazon.com , Alexis Montilla , Miranda Riffle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Your Outfit Will Be A Grand Slam With These Eye-Catching Racket Earrings Adding A Touch Of Sporty Chic

Your Outfit Will Be A Grand Slam With These Eye-Catching Racket Earrings Adding A Touch Of Sporty Chic

Review: "My teenager niece who is training for a lawn tennis competition begged for these earrings. They are helping her focus on her training." - Twinky

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

This Hand Gel Grip Enhancer Will Make Your Racket Feel Like An Extension Of Your Arm, Giving You The Confidence To Dominate The Court

Review: "Hands usually get really sweaty during tennis, tried this and went a whole 2 hours in Texas sun without any sweating or slipping, definitely some good stuff will be buying again." - Cameron

amazon.com , Cameron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

But tennis isn't just about what happens on the court. It's a lifestyle, a passion, a way of life. These next few items are for the true tennis fanatic, the ones who eat, sleep, and breathe the sport. Get ready to discover a collection of must-haves that will show off your love for the game both on and off the court.

The Sukeen Cooling Towel Will Make You Feel Like You've Just Stepped Out Of A Refreshing Shower, Even After A Sweaty Workout

Review: "These are essential for Florida summers. The plastic bags they come with are super convenient for easy storage - toss them right into a purse and nothing else gets wet. They’re soft but not like microfiber. Very long so they can easily wrap around your neck or head when you’re out in the sun. They’re lightweight so that you’re not bogged down extra." - SC

amazon.com , SC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

This Score Keeper Is The On-Court Assistant You Need To Keep Your Head In The Game And Your Score On Point

Review: "I did not expect this product to work so well and be so slim/lightweight. Just know the buttons take some working to move easier, which is good bc they don’t jiggle when you hit the ball." - Veronica

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Don't Let Your Tennis Balls Go Flat Before Their Time, Give Them A New Lease On Life With This Gexco Tennis Ball Saver

Don't Let Your Tennis Balls Go Flat Before Their Time, Give Them A New Lease On Life With This Gexco Tennis Ball Saver

Review: "This thing is incredible! I can't believe I didn't know about it. If you play tennis, you need this. It's easy to use and seriously prolongs the bounce of your tennis balls. Well worth it to reduce the need to buy more balls all the time." - Nate Fuller

amazon.com , Sayonara , Jesus Moscoso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

This Tennis & Pickleball Fence Phone Mount Turns Your Phone Into A Personal Coach, Capturing Every Ace And Analyzing Every Swing So You Can Up Your Game

Review: "We used it once yesterday and found it was very easy to set up. The mount and magnet worked well too, as it stayed firmly put even when the tennis balls hit the fence. Very portable as well! I will have it in my tennis bag from now on all the time:-)" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Whether You're A Beginner Or A Pro, This Wilson Advantage Tennis Bag Has All The Space You Need For Your Rackets, Shoes, And Accessories

Review: "Perfect size tennis bag and three rackets goes in. It is very light and design is simple." - Brian O.

amazon.com , Jairo Arevalo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Your Tennis Partner Will Be Wondering How You Got So Good Overnight With This Game-Changing Tennis Overgrip In Your Arsenal

Your Tennis Partner Will Be Wondering How You Got So Good Overnight With This Game-Changing Tennis Overgrip In Your Arsenal

Review: "The Wilson overgrip has just the right tackiness and is very easy to put on. A great value." - Glenn B.

amazon.com , Ronald Pauzen , Fernanda Segovia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

This Liquid I.v. Hydration Multiplier Is The Secret Weapon For Combating Dehydration And Feeling Your Best, Even When Your Matches Get Hectic

Review: "My daughters are very, very active. This is a favorite of theirs. I get zero complaints of they drink a liquid IV. I think this is much better than the popular electrolyte drink." - Jennifer M. O'brien

amazon.com , Kayla , Elizabeth penny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Ready to take your tennis obsession to the next level? These final few items are the cherry on top, the perfect finishing touches for any tennis enthusiast's collection. From stylish apparel to unique accessories, these finds will have you feeling like a Wimbledon champion in no time.

This Wrist Strengthener Is The Secret Handshake To A Stronger Grip And A More Powerful Swing In Your Favorite Sport (Or Just For Opening Stubborn Jars)

Review: "it works, very helpful for an injured person .. i would recommend this for anyone that needs to re-hab the elbow. my doctor recommended it as I have tennis/golf elbow issues and it has helped a lot with building the muscle." - Abba K.

amazon.com , amy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

This Comfortable Tennis Skirt Is So Breathable And Lightweight, You'll Forget You're Even Wearing It

Review: "Super comfy 'tennis' skirt, great material and doesn't shrink in the wash. Has built in spandex. I'm 5'7 and 140 and a M fit me perfectly. Would order again!" - Kindle Customer

amazon.com , Anelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

This Wilson Federer Adult Recreational Tennis Racket Will Have You Feeling Like A Pro On The Court, Even If Your Backhand Still Needs A Little Work

Review: "Bought this racket to practice with my daughter. Works well and has a nice weight and overall fell. Seems to be solid quality for the entry level price." - j778m

amazon.com , DonnyDondon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

These Wilson Sweatbands Will Keep Your Eyes On The Prize And Sweat Out Of Your Eyes As You Dominate The Court

Review: "They're thick pieces of absorbent cotton, designed to keep sweat from rolling down my arms to my hands, which would affect my grip on my tennis racquet. They work." - Allen White

amazon.com , Toran W. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Don't Let Tendonitis Sideline You – Give Your Elbows The Support They Crave With This Elbow Brace 2-Pack

Don't Let Tendonitis Sideline You – Give Your Elbows The Support They Crave With This Elbow Brace 2-Pack

Review: "This elbow strap works well for me. It's easy to get on and off, the hook and loop strap holds securely and doesn't slip but still feels comfortable. I like the color and the fact that it's nice and lightweight." - L. H.

amazon.com , L. H. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Say Goodbye To Arm Fatigue And Hello To Improved Control With These Versatile Dampeners

Say Goodbye To Arm Fatigue And Hello To Improved Control With These Versatile Dampeners

Review: "Will not pop out. Great feel and no vibrations felt up my arm. Truly the best dampener available." - Brian

amazon.com , Brian T. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

This Himal Outdoors Tennis Backpack Is The Perfect Companion For Your Tennis Adventures, Keeping Your Rackets Safe And Your Essentials Organized

Review: "Affordable and holds balls, phones and rackets for my 14 year olds. Can fit one pair of shoes in the bag as well!" - Amazon customer

amazon.com , Xiang Yu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

This Tennis-Themed Blanket Is The Perfect Way To Snuggle Up On The Couch And Dream Of Your Next Grand Slam Victory

Review: "The product came as promised and was exactly as described. Very soft and comfortable." - miss piggy

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!