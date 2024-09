Review: "Lomi is an awesome effortless concept of turning trash into dirt. I just got mine and did the first run yesterday and this morning woke up to dirt in Lomi instead of trash in the trashcan. I couldn't tell upsatirs if it was noisy so I assume it was quiet at night when it was running. Was so happy this morning to do my bit to help the environment and use the the soil for my plants in the backyard as well as my house plants. Cant wait to see how my plants grow with this nutrient rich homemade soil." - Sunsand