Review: "I recently started taking my skin care journey really seriously. My skin had no active breakouts before using but the tone and texture of it was not the greatest, I also have hyperpigmentation. I am now on my second bottle of this and I have loved it from the first use. I use it after cleansing and toning my face and it gives me the best glow ever! I use a variety of different products but this is definitely in my top three of serums that I have to have. And I am actually a little frayed to run out of lol. I would highly rethought buying this. It’s very effective. My skin looks plump and beautiful after using this." - Lanae