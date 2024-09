Review: "I really like this product. It is super lightweight and can be used in several locations. We use it in the living room watching TV, under my desk, and the kids use it in their rooms. It slides under the bed super easy for storing it. Great for cold or rainy days when you cannot get outside or just a day when work gets away from you, but you still need to get your steps.

incline is easy and nice to have. Recommend this feature if you are wanting a little more to your walk, it will burn more calories." - BDrumm