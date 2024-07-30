Review: "I bought this to possibly scare off potential predators at my mother's house who were eating the cats in the yard. It seems to have worked. I brought it to my house to put it on the porch to scare off possums or dogs or what not to keep them from eating the cat food and making a mess on the porch. I've charged it once it's been out for like 3 or 4 weeks and it is still going strong. The solar power recharging is actually working pretty good. I just get tickled at the different sounds it make. Sometimes it makes you think of an AC/DC song." - Jennifer Thornton

