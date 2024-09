Review: "This is a really nice steampunk look writing set. The little journal that comes with it is about half writing paper and half brown kraft paper. It also has some spots in the back to save business cards or credit cards and a little Ziploc folder to put other trinkets. It’s nice that it comes with multiple nibs and they were careful to wrap the ink in a small plastic Ziploc bag. I love the little ink holder where you put the pen in while you’re riding. There are two small bottles of different colored waxes. One bottle has pastels and one with more jewel tone colors. I intend to play with this set a lot" - jacquespots