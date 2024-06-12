Alright, fellow pandas, get those paws ready to click! We've scoured the internet to curate the ultimate list of 100 products that keep topping the charts among our discerning community. From genius gadgets to must-have home goods, these finds are so good, you'll be wondering how you ever lived without them. So sit back, relax, and get ready to fill your cart with panda-approved products that are guaranteed to make your life easier, more fun, and a whole lot more awesome.

#1 Your Dryer Will Thank You For The Deep Clean With This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Share icon Review: "This is perfect for my dryer. I have pets who shed and after a couple of loads of laundry I'm pretty sure I have another animal living in my dryer. I like using the the brush first to clean out the vents and the vacuum hose to get into the crevices. My dryer is more efficient and drys my clothes the first time since getting these." - Jacqui



#2 No More Nasty Water Scum With This Silicone Dish Soap & Sponge Holder Share icon Review: "This was exactly what I was looking for to keep the surface around the faucet clean in the kitchen. It's got raised parts so anything you put on top of it like a sponge. You can throw it into the dishwasher when you need to clean it and the price was great." - EM1974



#3 This Pancake Batter Dispenser And Mixer Takes All The Mess Out Of Making Pancakes Share icon Review: "I love this thing! My husband loves pancakes, but every time he makes them, he uses 900 utensils and bowls. With this, he can put everything in one container and the cleanup is easy. It also allows him to make really uniform pancakes! Highly recommend, buy one for everyone you know who uses way too many kitchen utensils when they cook. Save a life!" - M.J.



#4 Glass Meal Prep Containers Are For Everyone Who Is Entering Their Healthy Era Share icon Review: "Great for meal prepping for the week. These are perfect for portion control and watching your waste line. Also perfect for someone who doesn't like their foods to touch. Or maybe your main and a desert. Nice quality, easy to clean, & leak proof." - AJU



#5 An Adjustable Measuring Spoon Is A Baker's Best Friend Share icon Review: "This is the best tool! Putting together the job of all my measuring spoons, this little guy comes in handy!

It is so easy to use and has all the spoon measurements you need! It also takes up little to no space in can fit in any drawer or tight place for storing.

It is also easy to take apart and clean." - Easy clean



#6 Never Miss A Dose Again With This Handy Medication Tracker & Reminder Share icon Review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. It helps you remember to take your pills. It works great if you're only are taking three or four different ones. Obviously if you take multiple pills you're going to have a lot of bottles out on your cupboard. I only had three different ones and it did an exceptual job helping me to remember them every week. I love this product." - Mary A. Helwig



#7 The Bazooka Bubble Gun Is The Most Fun You Are Legally Allowed To Have Share icon Review: "This is THE BEST bubble machine I have ever used! It was a shockingly fun amount of bubbles! Love that is can recharge so no batteries!! I have also gifted this and received rave reviews! One tip that helped was to carefully rinse the very front of the gun with water after use to rinse the soap off." - Amazon Customer



#8 This Weed Puller Tool Has An Extra Long Handle So You Don't Have To Go Down On Your Knees Share icon Review: "For this Grandma, this weed puller has been a very handy purchase. Is easily pulls crabgrass, dandelion and other weeds in my flower garden and yard. After I pull the weed out, I release the hold on it and drop the weed in a bucket. It’s very easy on my back. I had a few large pumpkin-leaf looking weeds it would not pull, but they required a shovel to remove. I’ve told my friends about this weed puller and would buy one again!" - Theresa E



#9 You Never Have To Worry About Unexpected Guests When You Have This 3-In-1 Convertible Futon Chair In Your Corner Share icon Review: "I was looking for a futon bed that would be a comfortable sofa and just could not find the right item. So I ordered this chair to check the quality and comfort. It passed both tests. I’m ordering another one for a small guest house so two people can stay if needed. And they look very nice!" - mary m.



#10 Cerave Eye Repair Cream Is The New Must-Have Item In Every Cosmetic Bag Share icon Review: "This cream is magic . I had been using it for more than 1 years and it improved the texture of my under eyes . I am actually subscribed to receive this product monthly." - Brandon Howard



#11 This T-Shirt Folding Board Will Give You Those Crisp Folded Edges Share icon Review: "I moved to a new house and wanted to have an organised closet for one in my life. Honestly this seemingly simple gadget has fast become the best thing I’ve ever bought. How did I live without it before. Plus it makes a chore I detest actually quite fun and soothingly satisfying." - Karen Chew



#12 Sleep Soundly, Anywhere With The Portable Door Lock Share icon Review: "This door lock is great! It is just what I needed to secure my apartment door at night. It is easy to use and works well. I recommend it. In the past I was considering buying a door knob to floor bar but glad I didn’t." - L. C.



#13 This Soothing Purr Plush Cat Toy Is The Cat's Pajamas (Literally Share icon Review: "We have two kittens,now 15 months and 9 months. They used this little snuggle toy as babies, and still love it. I just replaced the batteries yesterday and they both wanted to snuggle with it right away. It is super soft and not too loud for them." - Flymunkay



#14 Stay Smooth And Spontaneous With The Remington On The Go Shaver Share icon Review: "This razor is incredible. Gives a good, fast shave, easy to maneuver, long battery life, and super portable. If I could give it 10 stars I would. I’ve had it for about a year and it works just as perfectly as the first day. No dull blades, no pulling the hair! It’s a smooth, easy to use lifesaver! If you’re on the fence just go for it. You won’t regret it!" - Melody McLeod



#15 hanging Acrylic Shelves : Minimalist Vibes, Maximum Impact Share icon Review: "These acrylic shelves are great! I needed to clear off the desk that became a plant jungle and this worked out perfectly. It was pretty easy to assemble, the directions were well written. I will be ordering another one for a window in another room." - Desiree Yates



#16 The Monkey Nana Hat Is A Life Hack You Never Knew You Needed Share icon Review: "Saw these on Shark Tank and had to give them a try. It really works! Bananas are still good a week after purchase. Gave them as gifts to everyone in family for Christmas. They love it!" - DebL



#17 Miniature Frog Statue : Toad-Ally Adorable Addition To Your Collection Share icon Review: "It is really cute and an adorable addition to your workspace! I was impressed with the fact that every single piece is packed well, and they even put in some glue dots in case you want to fix the figurine (I don’t), and it’s very giftable - even the box is pretty." - Tatyana K.



#18 Identity Theft? Not Today! Keep Your Info Safe With The Security Roller Stamp Share icon Review: "These little masking devices are excellent. When I get tired of sitting indoors using my shredder, I can step out in the patio and just continue covering up personal identification info and simply toss in the trash. I have all the confidence that the information is covered up with this product. I would purchase again. 👍" - Jude



#19 Ditch The Dead Trees, Go Digital With The Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook Share icon Review: "I bought 4 of these in different sizes for myself and gave them all away to friends and family who absolutely loved them. I find them handy and useful. I detest wasting paper and write on scraps of envelopes, etc to save paper. This is the best affordable alternative. I love that you can share and save to folders. The mini is easy to carry everywhere to be accessible when a thought strikes. This is one of my top purchases of the year." - Amazon Customer



#20 Horizontal Mirror Lazy Readers Glasses : Binge-Watch In Bed Like A Boss Share icon Review: "These are perfect for anyone who wants to lie flat on their back to read or watch TV! I wear them WITH my readers. Very sturdy. I have a terrible back and these were recommended by my physical therapist for lying flat. Perfect!" - Jan E.



#21 Bottle Emptying Cap Kit : Get Every Last Drop, Because We're Not Made Of Money! Share icon Review: "I've been frustrated with the amount of lotion left behind in lotion pump bottles. I bought this item and I got another MONTH out of a large bottle of lotion. ! I'd estimate it extended the life of the bottle 50%. Very easy to use and set up. Love it!!" - OluF



#22 Legend Has It That Only Leprechauns Can See Through This Rainbow Window Film Share icon Review: "I needed some privacy for the lower half of the window in my 3rd floor bathroom. I took a chance on this. Love it! It was so easy to apply. It is a nice thick film and extremely easy to cut and apply. It looks pretty and rainbows come through all over the bathroom when the sun crosses that side of the house. Buy it. You'll love it." - Shirley G



#23 Hammer Time: DIY Like A Norse God With The Thor Hammer Tool Set Share icon Review: "My spouse absolutely loved this! He keeps it in the house and uses it everything he has to do another one of my projects around the house! Definitely loved this! The fact it’s also Thor’s hammer makes it even better! 😁" - Katie Kitts



#24 For All The Kids That Grew Up With Sims Cheat Codes, This Word/Excel Shortcut Sticker Is A Must Share icon Review: "I am so glad I got this, especially for the Excel shortcuts. There are a few I use often enough to remember, but, more often than not, I find myself thinking "I know there's a shortcut for this if I can just remember it!" This sticker is so handy to have to help remind me. It adhered well to my laptop, and hasn't shown any signs of wear or fading or peeling this far. I'm happy with it." - April



#25 This Cat Tunnel Bed Is The New Box Of The Cat World Share icon Review: "Idk why I waited so long to buy one of these. My cat LOVES it. It’s her new fav spot to hide and paw at my feet when I come in the room 😂. Soft and smooth felt surface stays looking perfect through scratches and play. Would absolutely recommend." - Jen Ellen



Hold onto your bamboo, because we're just getting started! This list is a wild ride of innovative, quirky, and downright brilliant products. Seriously, you'll be hitting "add to cart" faster than you can say "bamboozle." But don't worry, we've got plenty more in store, so keep scrolling and get ready to be amazed.

#26 A DIY Miniature House Dollhouse Bookend Is For All The Fantasy Adults That Never Want To Grow Up Share icon Review: "This was the first book nook I have done and it came out so beautiful and the detail is so intricate. It was really fun to put together and the pieces fit together like they were supposed too." - Shehan Shinavar



#27 Save Your Drains With This Borderline Magical Cooking Oil Solidifier Share icon Review: "My wife asked me to buy this after seeing someone use it in an YouTube video and now she cannot live without this. It is super useful and is sooo easy. Thank you for this product. So easy to get rid of the used oil thus making the after cooking clean up so much more easier... you guys have us hooked. Will continue to buy as we finish what we have." - Amazon Customer



#28 This Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Will Give You That Professional Deep Clean Share icon Review: "Happy. We have cats that throw up once in a while and they always do it on the carpet. 80% hard surface and they hit the carpet. Argh. Can never get it 100% clean after, always a shadow left. This gets it completely clean! The size is perfect, not too or too small. Was a fair price. Easy to clean after." - Dot D.



#29 A Liquid Motion Sensory Toy Is Just What You Need To Help Your Mind Calm Down Share icon Review: "I know he'll love this. I'm fascinated by the slow moving colored water. The shape is perfect. Being skinny in the middle means easier for a toddler to hold and it feels very sturdy.

Love it so much getting myself one!" - B. Milberry



#30 Portable Mini Dishwasher : Perfect For Folks Who Can't Run The Dishwasher With Just A Few Plates Share icon Review: "Wow!!! So happy we finally decided to make this purchase. I was so hesitant for a while about buying this dishwasher because I was concerned it wouldn’t be worth it… but man it is!!! I wish I would’ve had this when I had a baby because those bottle cleanings would’ve been so much easier. This dishwasher amazing me and my husband every time we use it." - Grace



#31 A Bed Sheet Holder Will Save You Tons Of Hassle When Making The Bed Share icon Review: "The ability to adjust these as tight as you need is a vast improvement over the typical type of bed sheet holders which never adjust tight enough to work well. Highly recommend. I’ll never use the old type again!" - Dexter1



#32 This Sugar Saver And Softener Almost Looks Good Enough To Eat! Share icon Review: "Does exactly what it says on the tin. I have trouble keeping my brown sugar soft, even though I keep it in an airtight container. This little guy is adorable and, in the past few months, I have not had a single issue with hard brown sugar. Definitely worth every penny." - Caitlyn



#33 This Pet Hair Remover Roller Is The Last Of Its Kind You Will Need Share icon Review: "This thing works like a charm!! I was at my wits end, convincing myself not to shave the cats. This works on furniture, clothing, rugs, sheets etc. Game changer for sure! We have a short haired dog and 2 medium haired cats and this picks up all of it! It’s practical and easy to use. I’ll never go back to sticky rollers ever again." - Erin M.



#34 Stainless Steel Cleaning Tablets Will Save All Your Water Bottles Share icon Review: "I used this to clean my Bunn Stainless steel thermal coffee pot. It was Black from months of use. I popped two of the pods into it with hot water and in two hours. It came out shiny as new. No scrubbing or anything! I am SUPER impressed" - Will



#35 This Mini Pet Hair Remover Is The Pocket-Sized Answer To All Your Pet Hair Problems Share icon Review: "I have a long hair cat, as soon as I got this about 30 mins ago I used it on the 3 cat trees, I was able to get off a giant ball of hair!!!! Like a crazy amount, my shop vac could never!!! Just BUY IT!!!! And I rarely leave reviews and very skeptical but this... wow!!! 👌🏼👌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 AMAZING!!! And I also love how it doesn't damage any material just gets up the fur. Ok BUY IT!!!!" - Rae﻿lynn



#36 People With Trypophobia Might Not Agree With How Well This Cordless Electric Hand Massager Works Share icon Review: "We love this and use it every night! It works great enough pressure makes my hands feel better I have bad hands! The massager has different levels you can choose I would recommend this massager!" - sherry cohen



#37 Ditch The Colander, Grab The Silicone Clip On Pot & Pasta Strainer For Fuss-Free Straining! Share icon Review: "This is the best kitchen gadget I have bought in a long time. No mess no fuss just clip it on the side of your pot and pour. Fits any size pot. Drain foods with only one hand." - Charlotte Cupp



#38 Shoe-Nami Incoming? Tame Your Footwear With Space-Saving Shoe Storage ! Share icon Review: "I ordered one box of these to see if would like them! It’s amazing ing how much more space I have for my shoes! I just ordered 4 more boxes! 3 for me and 1 for my husband. For reference, my shelves are 34 inches wide and 12 inches deep, and I could fit 8 Shoe Slotz on a shelf. Would Recommend!" - Allicraw



#39 Hands Down, The Best Gloves For Arthritis: Arthritis Compression Gloves Share icon Review: "These were just what I was looking for. It's a great fit, not too tight, and I love the grippers. I wear them all day, and I can even drive my car while wearing them and have reasonable control of the wheel." - Kristina



#40 Experience The Clean You Never Knew You Needed With The Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment Share icon Review: "To be honest, I thought that you had to have money to have a bidet, but this is so affordable! It is easy to install. It uses the water that flows into your toilet so it can be a bit cold, but I don’t mind it. It works well and has definitely cut back on my husbands excessive use of toilet paper. You can aim and adjust the water pressure to your liking. I couldn’t wait to use the bathroom after it was installed." - Mollie B.



#41 Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh To Death With The fabric Shaver And Lint Remover Share icon Review: "Couches, shirts, bed spreads, whatever you want. I have tried this on so many fabric products and it has helped keep everything looking polished and new! It does not snag and create larger pills, it's easy to clean, the battery STILL hasn't died a year later of regular-ish use. I will buy another if this one ever dies. No notes." - Nancy Jo



#42 Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner : Microwaves Hate Her, You'll Love Her! Share icon Review: "I still laugh every time I put this figurine lady in my microwave. The steam that blows from her head cracks me up more and more overtime. I enjoy seeing the “smoke” rise from her head. This is a great tool for cleaning your microwave in a matter of minutes." - Emily



#43 Note To Self: Get Transparent Sticky Notes For Ultimate Clarity! Share icon Review: "These are must have items when it comes to school! Especially if you are renting school books, these will save your life! Absolutely love & recommend." - Chrissy



#44 Don't Get Lost In The Chaos, Get Labeling With The Label Maker Machine Share icon Review: "Love this so much. Super easy to connect, super easy to print and labeling all those charges that tend to go missing. Now my kids can't blame each other. A must have for every household." - Consumer at Heart



#45 Out Of This World Vibes: Light Up Your Space With The LED 3D Moon Light Share icon Review: "I now have 2 of these my kids absolutely love them the colors are beautiful and bright and it's beautiful in there room. One of my favorite purchases for them for a night light. Highly recommend" - B.A



#46 Chill Out With The Coolest Cubes From The Icebreaker Pop Ice Cube Tray Share icon Review: "We bought these for our RV and fell in love with them!!! They are super easy to use and prevented so many spills/messes!! We now use them in our coolers. They keep the cooler cold and also provide clean ice for mixed drinks. Can not express how much we love these!!!!" - Kalin Boresen



#47 Whistling Strawberry Kettle : A Tea-Riffic Way To Start Your Day! Share icon Review: "I love my new tea kettle. It heats up the water in record time.

And it feels heavy duty. It matches my kitchen perfectly. I recommend this kettle to any one who love, cozy retro kitchens. Now I look forward to getting my matching mug." - mimi58



#48 The Reverse Coloring Book : Color Outside The Lines (Literally!) Share icon Review: "It’s nice to have something different, instead of adding the colors, you add the lines. Which is a nice change from the typical coloring book. There’s a lot of different pictures and patterns to choose from. Lots of pretty colors and designs to make you use your creative muscles. I would definitely buy another." - Kylie



#49 Your To-Do List Just Got Way More Entertaining With Funny Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens Share icon Review: "These pens are so fun! At first when I saw these I thought I'd order them because of their feel good sayings. Love these! They're not cheaply made and they are actually really nice pens!! They write great! I definitely recommend these pens to anyone looking for a great pens that makes you smile." - ljs



#50 Think You Know It All? Think Again With 'The Book Of Unusual Knowledge' Share icon Review: "This thing is full of fun facts and history. I’m pretty sure I’m in love with it and we’re getting married next summer. It’s worth the purchase, I recommend this to any of you who like knowing more than other people. 🤣" - AsinineCrime



Okay, take a deep breath. We know your wishlist is already overflowing, but trust us, the best is yet to come. We've got even more panda-approved picks that are guaranteed to spark joy and make your life easier in ways you never imagined. So grab a snack, settle in, and prepare to be bamboozled by the sheer genius of these products.

#51 Color Changing Egg Timer : Egg-Xactly How You Like Them, Every Time! Share icon Review: "Does anyone else boil eggs and forget to set a timer? This product is a wonderful for moments of forgetfulness, but you do need to pay attention to what types of boiled egg you want! Love this product!" - Amazon Customer



#52 Need More Space? No Prob! This Wall Mounted Folding Table Has Your Back (And Your Meals) Share icon Review: "The table looks just like the picture and is as described. Mounted on appropriate backing it is sturdy and very functional. Perfect to use for desk space or to use as a table for breakfast.

We are pleased with our decision to purchase this unit." - SandyMac



#53 This Portable Dog Water Bottle Is Leak-Proof And Pup-Approved Share icon Review: "Very well made. The turn off button is great so the water doesn’t leak. No water waste as the water can be Vacuumed back into the bottle. Smart concept! I use it all the time now even inside the car when I travel with my dog. No leak no waste and good capacity. Will buy it again." - aline



#54 Get That Insta-Worthy Hair With Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Share icon Review: "Love love love this stuff. I use once a week as a hair mask, letting it sit for 20+ minutes before rinsing. This has worked much better for my hair than my prior olaplex regimen. Plus you can’t beat this price point!" - Katie P



#55 Slip Happens, But Not With These Anti-Slip Eyeglass Ear Grips Share icon Review: "I didn’t know these little things existed. My glasses always slide down throughout the day and I’m always having to push them back up 🙄. Put these bad bois on and I don’t have to deal with the emotional pain anymore. I tried head banging and they did not budge so they are def rave approved." - I heckin love boops



#56 Zen Out With The Soothing Sounds And Scents Of The Raining Cloud Night Light & Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Share icon Review: "It’s amazing after a while of owning it, it still works amazing 10/10 you really should buy it the rainbow lights are also very cool and I overall just enjoy it :)" - Nang



#57 Ditch The Drive-Thru, It's Breakfast Sandwich Maker Time Share icon Review: "I love this little breakfast sandwich maker. Definitely one of the best purchases I have made. No longer do I frequent McDonald’s. I can have my sandwich the way I want and when I want. By not stopping at McDonald’s this little sandwich maker has paid for itself ten fold. I like the coral color and it takes so little space on my counter" - Lynette L



#58 Purse Organizer Insert : No More Digging For Your Chapstick! Share icon Review: "Very nice and works perfect in large tote. The extra large is huge though, it fills the entire bag. Check sizing and you will get a nice product. I can recommend this organizer and I will get another one." - Judith M.



#59 Say Goodbye To "What's For Dinner?" Panic With The Weekly Meal Planning Pad Share icon Review: "This pad of paper makes grocery shopping so easy and organized. Also helps you focus on what's needed only for that week, so it saves time and money. Has strong magnets on the back so I placed it on my fridge in a central location so everyone can add to it. Good size too." - Clementine



#60 Say Neigh To Boring Eyeglass Holders! This Handmade Wooden Eyeglass Holder The Mane Event Share icon Review: "I originally ordered the horse for my boss and he talked about how much he loved it for days. Then, I ordered the flamingo for myself. These are absolutely adorable and makes a great gift." - SheShops247



#61 Spray, Walk Away, And Let Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Do The Dirty Work Share icon Review: "This product truly is amazing. I spray my shower area once a week and it is always sparkling clean. Before I started using this product, I thought I had to replace my shower and tub unit because I couldn't get it clean. Then I heard about Wet and Forget and tried it and have been using it ever since. I have an acrylic shower and tub unit and it really looks brand new now. I hope they never stop making it. It's fantastic." - Amy C



#62 Freak In The Sheets Mug : Who Says Accountants Don't Have A Sense Of Humor? Share icon Review: "Good quality and I don’t see the design coming off anytime soon. I’ve ran it through the wash several times and have had no issues. Husband thought it was funny and it’s now his favorite coffee mug." - Amazon Customer



#63 Never Fight Over An Outlet Again! The Outlet Extender With 4 USB Charging Ports Is Here To Save The Day Share icon Review: "This product was delivered yesterday and installed right away. Cleaned up a lot of clutter of plugs where I have my labtop and screens connected. The USB and C outlets really mixed well. Originally ordered 2 units and just ordered an additional one for my office. Highly recommend!" - JP12



#64 Moo-Ve Over, Boring Paper Clips! Get The Filing Saucer Cow Clips And Holder Share icon Review: "It’s so cute and it was the perfect gift for my mom! She thinks it’s cute and funny. She plans on putting it on her desk at work for decoration so she doesn’t lose her cows." - Chastity Kilborn



#65 Reach Those Impossible Places With The Under Appliance Microfiber Duster Share icon Review: "Love the fact that you can get under things that you wouldn't normally be able to. I have cats and litter tends to get scattered under furniture...this is a game changer for helping to keep things clean." - Hart



#66 This Vegetable Chopper Will Make You A Chop Star Share icon Review: "A friend of mine told me about this chopper that was the best thing since sliced bread! So I decided I would give it a try,,,,,I'm so glad I did! I have cut most of my prep time significantly! Now I totally understand why my friend (and myself) absolutely love this chopper!! Give it a try!!" - Amazon Customer



#67 Your Dishes Will Practically Wash Themselves With Dishwashing Cleaning Sponge Gloves Share icon Review: "I use these gloves to wash dishes and loved them so much that I got another pair. They fit my large hands well. I like how I can use these with very hot water without burning or drying my hands out. They also get a good lather and scrub on everything. I’d still use a sponge for washing knives though because this can get cut by sharp objects." - Jae P



#68 Let The Good Times Roll With The Motion Activated Dog Ball Share icon Review: "This toy really keeps my dog on her toes. She loves chasing after it and it will keep her occupied for a good period of time. It holds a charge for a long time and is very durable. I will definitely buy more when needed. If you're on the fence about this toy, just get it. It's worth it!" - Christina Young



#69 Filter Out The Bad Vibes (And The Sulfites) With Purewine Wine Filters Share icon Review: "I was gifted these, and they work REALLY WELL! I drank over half a bottle last weekend and didn't wake up hung over or anything! Normally that is not the case. Also, I noticed it makes some red wines taste better!" - Sara



#70 Keep Your Valuables Undercover With The Diversion Book Safe With Combination Lock Share icon Review: "Only a real thief would try to locate these lol. Most people dont read so it doesn’t need to be a heavy duty safe. If your that worries buy a real safe. This is for the low key that just want a out of mind and out of sight stash. I bought 2 cuz why not lol" - Dante



#71 Car Seat Gap Filler : The Abyss Between Your Seats Just Met Its Match Share icon Review: "I'm so glad I bought this. Everything kept doing to the side of my seat and finally something so brilliant to keep things from falling. I could have used a old shirt or something but I feel like this invention has a sleek and snug look so happy about my purchase. Easy to install and remove" - Jasmine Cole



#72 Sneak In Some Extra Storage (And A Full-Length Mirror!) With The Behind The Door Cabinet Share icon Review: "The clutter of bottles and boxes on our tiny bathroom counter is gone. We absolutely love this cabinet. My wife thinks it's beautiful on our white door. It is sturdy and well-designed. The instructions are excellent. Its top-quality mirror is a welcome bonus. We are buying another one for our other bathroom." -Scott Luther



#73 Foldable Couch Tray With Rotating Phone Holder : Netflix & Chill Just Got Way More Comfy Share icon Review: "This tray is absolutely perfect. It fits nicely on the arm of my couch and it is so versatile in what it holds. I love to use it for my remote, phone, books that I am reading and even holding a beverage or snack. I definitely recommend it!" - K. M. Soelberg



#74 Forget About A Rude Awakening, Wake Up Naturally With The Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Share icon Review: "Wow this clock can get bright! Lots of options for sound, lots of options for levels of brightness, lots of colors to choose from. This clock is amazing and the value is great! Perfect for my needs. The company offers a lifetime warranty too!" - shadowcat



#75 Spice Up Your Kitchen With This Cute And Functional Foldable Mushroom Funnel Share icon Review: "I love this silicone funnel! It doesn't take up room in my kitchen tool drawer because it's so flexible. In fact, I keep it out on my stove because it just looks so cute there! Lol." - Tris 💕



Alright, friends, we are reaching the last quarter of our panda-powered product parade. We hope you're still enjoying the discovery of some new favorites that will make your life easier, more fun, and just a little bit more awesome. Now let's finish this thing!

#76 Folding Shopping Trolley : Your New Bff For Farmer's Markets And Grocery Runs Share icon Review: "Sturdier than I expected, considering how light it is. Stores compactly, which I like. Easy to drag it down the sidewalk to the grocery store. Very convenient when you live in a big city and don’t have a car." - Dawn White



#77 Get Your Glow On With The Pore Black Head Scrub Stick Share icon Review: "I do think this helps my skin. I like using it around my nose and it seems to help clean out my pores. It also lasts a decent bit of time. This guy is also very cute and makes my shower look so cute!" - audrey



#78 Add A Touch Of Feline Flair To Your Notes With Cute Kitty Gel Pens Share icon Review: "I bought these pens because of the cat theme. When I got them, they became my favorite pens because of the fine point, the ink flow, the comfort in the hand. Wow. You pull the cap off and it will snap on to the other end. I keep ordering more. These are wonderful." - Pugdude



#79 Hop On The Trend With This Adorable Resin Frogs Monitor Decoration Share icon Review: "I put one of tbe frogs on my work computer and gave one as a gift to one of my employees for her home computer as she collects frogs. They are just too stinkin cute for words. We both love them definitely a great whimsical purchase guarenteed to put a smile in your day." - Kindle cm



#80 This T-Rex Tape Dispenser Is Dino-Mite! Share icon Review: "Got this t-rex tape dispenser for my kiddos homeschool and they loved it. Tbh i really like that its black as it matches my office supplies. It truly is cute and works great. No issues at all, would recommend if you dont want to be ordinary and you want to add some personality to your office or homeschool supplies." - Dolores vidrean



#81 Sip It, Don't Tip It With Silicone Sippy Cup Lids Share icon Review: "These covers go with me EVERYWHERE. I never have to worry when we go to a restaurant if they have a child cup with a lid anymore. I have yet to find a cup that the lid hasn’t fit on. And we often “test” it like a DQ blizzard and flip it completely upside down and it doesn’t leak!! So functional and so lightweight I don’t even notice it in the diaper bag. This is innovation at its finest!" - Caleb Smith



#82 Summer Sandal Ready? Treat Your Feet With Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Repair Balm Share icon Review: "Love this product. Brought my feet from looking like the surface of the moon to a baby's feet. Easy to apply, similar to a deodorant, twist the bottom and apply after showing on affected area. I wear socks to keep the cream on my feet and not on my sheets. No smell that I can detect." - SylentRyder



#83 Shred It Like It's Hot With The Mini Portable Paper Shredder Share icon Review: "I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use." - Renella S. Kendall



#84 Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaning System : The Royal Flush You Deserve Share icon Review: "Easy to install and does a great job. I like the fact that the chemical only goes into the bowl, not the tank. Saves the parts inside the tank. Easy to change the cartridge without having to shut the water off." - Richard Chapman



#85 Your Taste Buds Will Thank You For The Slush And Shake Maker Share icon Review: "I love the versatility of this slushy maker. Does great with orange juice, soft drinks, and even blended watermelon. Wonderful for Summer treats. Very well made." - Justjodycat



#86 These Removable Large Wall Stickers Of Cats Are The Cat's Meow! Share icon Review: "I LOVE these, most stickers will not stay on our wall because it has texture instead of being smooth. These stick well and work on opaque surfaces even ones that aren't white. Not only that but bonus, these are LIFE-SIZED!" - Spring E Moffitt



#87 Rave Ready? These LED Visor Glasses Will Make You The Life Of The Party Share icon Review: "I love these so much. I always get stopped and complimented with these at festivals and concerts. They are so fun. They also have many many different colors and modes." - MostHonest



#88 Balance Ball Chair : Because Sitting Shouldn't Be A Pain In The Butt Share icon Review: "Love love love this chair. Yes, the ball takes a couple of attempts to inflate, exactly like the instructions say but it works!! The first couple days were definitely an adjustment by using different muscles and sitting differently than normal, but I notice a huge change in my posture! Worth it!" - Bailey Herndon



#89 Need A Good Laugh? 'The Screaming Goat' Book & Figure Has You Covered Share icon Review: "This is such a lovely noise-maker. :) I purchased it after the Thor movie (if you know, you know), and every time I press it, it makes me laugh. Good quality, too." - April



#90 From Coffee Break To Work Sesh In A Snap With The Coffee Table Extendable Desk Share icon Review: "Honestly a really nice table for an affordable price! Our friends were shocked when we told them how much it was; they expected it would have cost $300+! The best part is the sliding side of the table where we keep our remotes and other stuff. Helps keep the top of the table clean but is also super functional. Love it" - Ceep



#91 This Silicone Crab Utensil Rest Is Clawing Its Way To The Top Of The 'Most Popular Kitchen Items' List Share icon Review: "I love my new cooking buddy! He's so adorable and also serves a purpose. He holds my spatula really well and makes it convenient for me to have near by. I will definitely be purchasing a few for friends and also looking into more products from this cool company. Thank you!" - Amazon Customer



#92 Knights Of The Round Table? More Like Knights Of The Writing Table With The King's Guard Knight Pen Holder Share icon Review: "This item arrived on time and everything I thought it would be. I purchased it for my home office but it looks so good that I will also buy another one for my office at work. I'm thrilled with this product." -Amazon Customer



#93 Forget Hallmark, Get Real With 23 Cards Of Hilarious Moody Expressions Share icon Review: "Bought this for my coworker. I looked through it before giving it to them and almost kept it for myself. Lol! Guess I'll have to get another one for me!" - FulffNugget03312018



#94 Dumpster Pencil Holder With Flame Note Cards : A Hilarious Reminder That We're All Just Trying Our Best (And Failing) Share icon Review: "It's the perfect passive aggressive way to say your office is a dumpster fire with our saying the office is a dumpster fire lol got it as a gift for my friend and she is now decorating her office to match in ways lol" - AshMc



#95 Work From Home Just Got A Lot More Purr-Suasive With This Funny Black Cat Round Mouse Pad Share icon Review: "I wanted a new mousepad for the office and found this one that matches my badge holder. My coworkers loved to come by just to read it again and again. It’s thin so it doesn’t feel chunky but durable so it can be moved repeatedly without it tearing." - elizabeth



#96 Shine Bright All Night With The Whimsical Fungi LED Night Light Share icon Review: "Really cute and adds a sweet touch to a dark hallway to my bathroom. No more stumbling at night. Not too bright like other nightlights, but enough to find my way to the loo.🙂" - GBurd



#97 This Cute Snail Soap Dispenser Will Make You Smile Every Time You Wash Your Hands Share icon Review: "This made my cottagecore heart VERY HAPPY! I loved it so much and it gives my bathroom that cottagecore vibe! It works amazing and the soap looks like it’s the snails slime, recommend it fully! 🫶🏻" -Mili21



#98 Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer : Because Nobody Likes Icy Fingers While Working Share icon Review: "I use to have pain in my mouse hand from the cold in my office, I’d have to stop working every 30mins or so to warm up my hand. Now i can consistently work for hours in my cold office with no discomfort in my mouse hand. This is ground breaking." - Paige



#99 Pirate Bottle Opener : Arrrgh, Matey! This Opener's A Treasure! Share icon Review: "These bottle openers are HILARIOUS. I bought one for almost every member of my family this past Christmas. They were bought as novelty items but they are actually functional as well. They are well built and much sturdier than I expected. I had thought they would be flimsy and plastic with some metal parts for the actual bottle openers but the entire piece is metal and have held up well. I would definitely buy these again." - Jamie Freeto

